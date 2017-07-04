Waddell And Reed: Is The Dividend A Trap?

I don’t think anyone questions that the asset management industry is under pressure. Perhaps the degree of pressure can be debated, as well as whether current stock prices are an accurate reflection of future impact, but at the end of the day, this is an industry that is going to see significant change. The shift to passive investment styles is going to be one that shifts the landscape, and while active may see revitalization in regards to interest, the glory days are most likely gone. Like with any industry undergoing change, there are going to be winners and losers, and Waddell and Reed (WDR) has been increasingly looking like a loser in this horserace.

Since late in 2014, the company has lost nearly two-thirds in value, which contrasts rather starkly to industry stalwarts like BlackRock (BLK), or even slightly beaten down competitors like Legg Mason (LM). The asset management business is simple: You either outperform benchmarks or you don’t. At the end of the day, sales are always going to follow performance: Good relative performance is going to stimulate sales, keep redemptions low, grow assets under management, and justify higher fee schedules. Still, investors are likely quite tempted by the 9.75% dividend yield; why not get paid to wait out a potential turnaround? As alluring as it is, this appears to be the wrong decision in my opinion.

Business Overview

At its heart, this is a sales business. Waddell and Reed pitches its portfolio of products (nearly one hundred open-ended up mutual funds, as well as a handful of ETFs) through several different channels: wholesale distribution (to broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisers [“RIAs”]), retail broker-dealer (via independent Waddell and Reed financial advisors, now near two thousand), and institutional (primarily asset managers who hire Waddell and Reed to act as subadvisor). Revenue is sourced from three primary sources: investment management fees (based on percentage of assets under management [“AUM”]), underwriting and distribution fees (fee-based asset allocation and advisory services), and shareholder service fees.

Since 2014, investment management fee revenue has collapsed 27% from $768M to $557M. Redemptions have accelerated as a percentage of AUM, and annual sales have plummeted from $27B to $11B. While Waddell and Reed primarily issues equity mutual funds (four fifths of AUM), the issues here lie beyond market-wide net outflows from equity products. Outside of the retail broker-dealer channel (where Waddell & Reed advisors are going to be incentivized heavily to push proprietary products), sales are heavily influenced by performance. For instance, the company’s top product by AUM, the Ivy Asset Strategy Fund (WASAX), has seen its AUM fall from $27B at the end of 2014 to $3.9B as of 5/31/2017. The weakness within this one product alone is responsible for a $139M drop in annual management fee revenue. Why the sharp levels of redemptions? Poor performance. The fund has generated negative alpha of 6.63% over the past five years, and the Sharpe ratio of 0.46 over the same time period is definitely not something to write home about. Even the best sales staff is going to struggle pitching a product like this. While this was the worst example I could find, it is indicative of the struggles the company has had within its top products. AUM within the top five products has fallen from $49B to $22B, and management fees have followed. The upside (if there is one) is that there is less reliance on top products now (44% of 2014 management fees, versus 32% today).

Likewise, underwriting and distribution revenue has fallen as well, down 18% since the 2014 peak. Waddell and Reed earns these fees under underwriting agreements with each fund, as well as distributing mutual funds offered by other unaffiliated companies. These are sold either on a continuous basis (open-end) and under various loads (front-end load, back-end load, etc.). The company also used to earn asset-based revenue based under rule 12B-1, which allowed funds to take a portion of assets held and use them to pay expense fees and distribution costs (used to be included in the expense ratio). However, the company moved away from this type of structure (in compliance with potential fiduciary rule), which the company estimates will yield a $15.4M hit to pre-tax operating income in 2017. This isn’t immaterial; if 2017 came in flat compared to 2016 (unlikely), this would represent a 6.6% hit to pre-tax income.

Can The Financials Recover?

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.14/share in fiscal 2016 was down 27% from $2.94/share the year prior, and Q4 saw an acceleration of the collapse, with earnings down 37% y/y. As highlighted, lower earnings were driven by declines in assets under management due to net flows in all of the company’s distribution channels. While the company tried to manage operating cost structure in the face of this environment and met management goals, operating margin shrunk 800bps nonetheless.

The situation is dire, and management has targeted four themes that the company must improve on this fiscal year. The top one is preparing for the DOL fiduciary rule (despite hopes, the Trump administration has stated no more delays on implementation), the second is the modernization of the current advisor platform (referred to as “Project E”), with the final two themes tying into together: improving investment performance and reinvigorating sales.

Most of the work is done in regards to the fiduciary rule; the company has finished evaluating the share class and fee structures of the mutual fund families, as well as ensuring proper alignment with broker-dealer partners. Conflicts inherent within the distribution channel have been turned up, and Waddell and Reed is in the process of eliminating and mitigating those issues. Success in a post-fiduciary rule world will require a more centralized approach, one that places a large internal influence on risk management and fair-dealing. Project E will tie into this as well; current Waddell and Reed internal IT platforms are aged, and modernization is important to improving internal management, as well as the advisor-advisee relationship.

As far as improving investment performance and sales go, there has been some marginal improvement in Q1 of this year, particularly in the higher-profile funds within the international and small cap space. As a result, Waddell and Reed saw an improvement in funds receiving four or five star ratings by Morningstar. Still, one quarter does not make a trend, and sales have not yet followed. The market is skeptical, despite management optimism, and investors should remain skeptical until there is a marked, continuous improvement. On the expense front, GAAP SG&A expense, primarily made up of labor costs, came in at $75M in Q1 2017, $3M above Q1 2016 levels. This occurred despite revenues dropping 11%. Further, this year new accounting standards will hit Waddell and Reed related to restricted share vesting, which used to be recorded to equity rather than earnings. This will cause an increased GAAP tax rate on the whole, with significantly more tax volatility depending on when shares vest.

Realistic Expectations, Safety Of The Distribution

Current sell-side estimates are for $1.94/share this year, falling to $1.57/share in 2018. This is one of the few companies covered on the Street that I’ve found where sentiment is so negative; current price targets are more than 10% below the current share price, and buy ratings are few and far between. Short interest is 25% of the float. Personally, I don’t mind investing in companies under duress, but I need to see a catalyst to the upside. Waddell and Reed needs to improve performance; I can’t tell you what returns I’ll earn next year, so it seems an impossibility to bet on a turnaround here, particularly since they have lost top managers (Bryan Krug, manager of Ivy High Income left late in 2013, Ryan Caldwell leaving Waddell and Reed Asset Strategy in mid-2014). A frequent bull argument for the company is a reversion to prior performance – but can investors count on that when the staff that made the company what it once was is no longer there?

For investors interested in the dividend, management’s statements that they will evaluate use of capital “carefully” should cause pause. In 2016, operating cash flow of $124M did not cover the dividend (total outlay of $153M). While some of this lack of coverage can be blamed on working capital ($85M tailwind to operating cash flow), the company is walking a thin line, particularly when investors consider the high stock-based compensation expense (non-cash so excluded from operating cash flow, but still a very real and recurring outlay). Yes, the company had $874M in cash and short-term investments at the end of Q1 2017, which gives it plenty of firepower to maintain the dividend, even in times of distress like now. But investors should never expect (nor should they want, in my opinion) for a firm to continuously pay dividends in excess of earnings. Based on 2018 expectations, the dividend will be a $100M headwind on flat working capital ($30M shortfall versus adjusted operating cash flow [net income + depreciation/amortization], $50M negative impact from cash value of stock compensation, $20M from the usual annual capital expenditures).

The real risk to the short side is a takeover. Net goodwill and intangibles on the balance sheet is light, and there is liquidity on the balance sheet (aforementioned cash balance, only $95M in debt). For a touch over $1,100M (assuming a 30% premium), a larger investment manager could pick up a company with a storied name and a solid portfolio of assets, if one that has been troubled lately. Consolidation is all but a certainty in this space, and Waddell and Reed remains a prime target, either for private equity firms or for larger players in the industry. If you’re on the short side, tread carefully.