We Are Adding This 7.4% Yielder To Our Trading Portfolio

As I mentioned in my last article about NGLS-A, it is very hard to find good opportunities in the preferred stock universe at present. We continued scanning our database for any possible bargain and we found stocks worth looking at, especially for investors who actively manage their portfolio.

The products that caught our attention are NuStar Energy's (NYSE:NS), fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks - NS-A and NS-B respectively. Due to their yield, in accordance with the higher risk profile, they shine brightly in comparison to the majority of instruments available to us when it comes down to YTC and duration.

In this article, we will briefly examine each of them, how they compare to other preferred stocks and one another, and last but not least, how we can utilize only the two stocks to create a trading strategy with multiple scenarios.

The Company

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the United States. At present, the company has more than 9,200 miles of pipeline and 81 terminals and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids.

Source: The company's website.

Without delving deeper into the company and making attempts to evaluate its performance, which really is the market's job and rarely can one outsmart it, we will look at a few facts, which should serve as an indicator of its health on a surface level and cover the most recent developments:

As of 6/30/2017 the common stock (NS) has a current yield of 9.63%, which puts it above most peers.

Just recently, or two days ago to be precise, NuStar Energy received permits by the U.S. for three U.S.-Mexico pipelines, as indicated here.

Having little to no knowledge in the field of Mergers & Acquisitions, it came to our attention that the management most probably has a vision for the company's future. The most recent acquisition is that of Navigator Energy Services, covered briefly here.

The company's coverage ratio and other key metrics seem decent to us, but they are beyond the scope of the article's purpose, so whoever wishes to examine them in detail should refer to other SA authors' work.

The Series A Preferred

Our first step towards the essence of this article will be a close examination of the yield curve of fixed to floating preferred stocks that the market treats as probable redemptions.

We can see below where NS-A is situated on the yield curve of fixed to floating preferreds, which are probable redemptions:

Source: Author's software

It is obvious that NS-A yields a lot more compared to most of the other fixed to floating preferreds even though it has a shorter life if it is to be redeemed on its call date. I believe there is a reason behind this because there is a risk premium we are receiving for investing in companies with lower credit rating. Most of the preferred stocks that are on the yield curve or closer to it are BB+ or BBB rated. NS-A and NGLS-A are rated B+ by Standard & Poor's.

There is a yield spread corresponding to this difference in credit rating. Let's say the average yield to worst for fixed to floating preferreds is around 4%, for NS-A, it is 7.4%; this is a 3.4% spread. The spread in nominal yield after their respective call dates is also significant - the average is 4.1% + LIBOR and for NS-A, it is 6.76% on top of LIBOR equalling to 2.66% spread in hypothetical floating rate. As I mentioned, this is not a random phenomena; it shows us the valuation of credit quality and it is very hard for us to determine the risk premium NS-A deserves.



I believe that there is no risk free 7.4% return especially in today's markets and NuStar Energy, L.P. is not an exception from this, but let's see how the company is handling low oil prices:

Source: NS Investors Presentation

The company handled the crash in oil prices well and it did not hit its EBITDA considerably. We are not sure how they will handle oil prices staying in the lows over the long term. Anyway it is worth mentioning that in the wake of the oil price crash at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016, the company's subordinated fixed to floating notes NSS were trading at around $17-18 (on the graphic below). I am not trying to say that its fair value was there but the market was pricing it at these levels. I have a good article from this period concerning NSS, which you can find here.

Source: Daily chart of NSS from eSignal

Let's get back to NS-A and its fundamental characteristics. As we said, it is a fixed to floating preferred stock issued by NuStar Energy, L.P. with fixed nominal yield of 8.5% and a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + 6.766% after the call which is 12/15/2021. Below is a summary of the stock from my database:

NS-A has a current yield of 8.11% and a Yield to Call of 7.29%. I do believe that in times of rising rates, most of the fixed to floating preferreds that trade above par are priced by the market to be possible redemptions and this is how they protect us from interest rates risk, so Yield to Call is a better representation of the real yield we will get from this preferred as it trades above par and will probably be redeemed if the company is credible.

Another reason why I think NS-A is probable redemption is that recently the company issued another preferred stock NS-B which is also fixed to floating but with 7.625% nominal yield, this leads me to the idea that NuStar can easily refinance NS-A by issuing another preferred with lower yield.

Let's see where the bonds of the company are trading:

Bonds with corresponding maturity as NS-A's call date are trading at 4.36% YTM compared to 7.4% YTC for NS-A. Bonds are senior to the preferred stocks but I do think that 3% yield spread is a big difference. Usually bond markets are very effective and the valuation of credit risk is very accurate there, so it is very possible that NS-A is undervalued compared to them.

Why we include NS-A to our portfolio?

My idea is to add a big part of NS-A to our trading portfolio because of the credit risk it has and sell it once the arbitrage with NS-B narrows.

Arbitrage, What Arbitrage?

Often the pair trades I post on SA are not a true arbitrage in the way many people understand it and I always try to find a way to defend my thesis in all possible scenarios. Here I think I have a simple task, because the two securities are identical.

Scenario 1

NS-A gets redeemed or trades above $25 while NS-B gets redeemed or trades above par. NS-A has a Yield to call of ~7.4% for around four and a half years. NS-B has a yield to call of around 7.6% until its call date, which is 6 months later. In case the securities do not get redeemed, but trade above par, they will be pinned to par, because of the embedded call option. This makes their yield to hold equal to their yield to call. This is the only scenario in which the IRR number for NS-B is higher, but it does not mean better.

A 0.3% risk premium for half a year plus NS-B has a lower probability of getting redeemed makes me choose NS-A even in this scenario. On top of that, if one has the expectation that NS-A is getting redeemed, use all the leverage you have and load this 7%+ yielder with such a short maturity. The pitfall of this scenario for us is that there is no arbitrage for us in real terms and holding NS-A long vs. NS-B short would mean we are just paying money to pretend we do something and the only one happy is the guy who is lending us his NS-B shares.

Scenario 2

Something wrong happens to NS and these preferred stocks trade below par after their respective redemption dates in sympathy with the increased credit risk.

This is the scenario in which we see how NS-A is the stock which you can buy with the reaction of shorting NS-B.

We assume that if the credit metrics of the company worsen, it will not be possible for it to redeem its preferreds at that time, so we will only care about the current yield of NS-A and NS-B and their current yields should be equal (like the case in TOO-A and TOO-B at the moment). This means that the dividend of NS-A divided by its price should be equal to the dividend of NS-B divided by its price and this formula gives us at what price NS-B should trade for any given price of NS-A:

Even after the two stocks became floating, there will always be around 1.12% spread in the nominal yield of the 2 stocks. If you are a trader, you will say that the current price spread of the 2 stocks which is $1 at the moment gives you at least $1 of reaction to save your long in NS-A. If you are an analyst that wants the two preferred stocks to have equal internal rates of return in the future in the scenario where they trade with equal current yields, you will also come to the same conclusion.

Let's summarize it. In a bullish scenario for NS, it makes almost no difference which preferred stock you have, so you will be happy with NS-A; in a bearish scenario - NS-A is clearly the better one and NS-B can be used as a hedging trade. The market is not supposed to trade the two stocks based only on the bullish scenario and in fact, it doesn't. If it did their yields to call would be much lower. So the market does see the risk of the company, but does not see the same risk when comparing the two preferred stocks from the same company.

So how much is the potential of the trade. I think that NS-A should have yield to call of at least 0.5%-1% lower than NS-B's yield to best of 7.63%. This puts the price of NS-A in the range $26.50-$27 for the current price of NS-B. I will start selling my position at $26.50 (traders have to make some profit just if) and continue unloading it until $27 where I will be fully out of the trade.

Why do you care about $0.40?

As I point out in most of my articles, we monitor every 20 cents move in preferred stocks and if I see a logic to make $0.40 (1%) in a short period of time, I am more than happy. This will be the approach in our trading portfolio - many small winners with limited risk and a hedging reaction. One trade like this every month and before you know it, you are 10% up for the year in return on assets, which as we all know can be leveraged.

Conclusion

It is really sad to do so much work to "catch" a 1% trade that may never happen, but you have to train hard no matter what the competition is. You cannot train only for the world championship.