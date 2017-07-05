Grains Take Off

I have been writing for months that the agricultural markets, particularly the grain markets, have offered investors and traders some of the most compelling opportunities when compared to markets across all asset classes. Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets and with the United States as the leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a major player in the international wheat market, it is the weather that either makes or breaks crops each year.

Over the past four years from 2013-2016, crop yields in the U.S. were at record levels, and inventories rose. At the same time, population around the world continues to grow and now exceeds 7.4 billion people. Each quarter there are around 20 million more people on our planet, which means that since 2013 there are around 320 million more mouths to feed. The world has become dependent on bumper crops of grains which are staples for the production of many food products, and each year that dependence grows. I have been arguing that the next time weather or crop disease presents an issue for crops in the United States, or anywhere around the world, the chances are that prices will explode on the upside.

Last week, a developing three-state drought in the United States that has swept across North and South Dakota and Montana caused a spike in the price of wheat, and on July 3 the other grain markets started to move aggressively to the upside. Grains were the second-best-performing sector in the commodities market in Q2, posting a 13.34% gain. The best performer was another agricultural sector, the prices of animal proteins, or hogs and cattle, were up over 15% for the three-month period that ended on June 30. Not only were these two sectors of the commodities market the leaders in Q2, but they have also posted the most gains through the first six months of 2017.

Drought during the 2017 growing season

The last time there was a significant drought in the United States was back in 2012, and the prices of soybeans and corn rose to all-time highs, while wheat rallied to over $9 per bushel. Soybeans peaked at $17.9475 in September 2012 right before the harvest season. Corn reached a high of $8.4375 per bushel in August 2012, and wheat topped out at $9.4725 in July of that year. Soybeans and corn traded at all-time highs in 2012, but wheat found its high that year below its record peak at $13.3450 in February 2008.

We are still at the beginning of the 2017 growing season, and there are two months or so left before a final determination about the size of this year’s grain crops. However, the drought in the Dakotas and Montana has caused the price of wheat to explode higher since the middle of June.

Wheat- The leader of the agricultural pack

Wheat has been the leader of the pack in the grain sector over recent sessions. All three wheat futures contracts have been moving to the upside on the news from the three states that are very dry these days. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of CBOT wheat highlights, the price broke above technical resistance at $4.6425, the mid-February 2017 highs, during the week of June 12. On Monday, July 3 September CBOT wheat futures closed at $5.55 per bushel, the highest price since July 2015.

CBOT soft red winter wheat is only one of three wheat markets that have exploded to the upside over recent weeks. Source: RMB Group

Kansas City hard red winter wheat broke above technical resistance in late June and is now trading at the highest price since July 2015 at $5.5950 on the September futures contract where it closed on Monday, July 03.

The biggest rally has occurred in the spring wheat market over recent weeks. Spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange broke to the upside first, at the end of May when it moved above technical resistance at $5.75 per bushel. Source: RMB Group

The price of September MGE wheat closed on July 3 at $8.16 per bushel, the highest price since July 2013. The action in the wheat markets tells us that there could be big problems with this year’s crops when it comes to protein content. Wheat is one of the most significant agricultural commodities in the world as it is the primary ingredient in bread, the world’s staple food.

Corn- Less planted and the new crop price over $4 per bushel

Wheat is certainly leading the pack as we head into the summer growing season in the U.S. In recent sessions, corn has followed wheat higher. Source: CQG

The daily chart of new-crop December corn shows that the grain has rallied from $3.73 on June 23 to $4.07 on July 3 before closing the session at the $3.9925 per bushel level. Corn has not only benefited from the ascent of wheat. In 2017, farmers have planted less corn than last year as soybean production has increased. Additionally, the recent bounce in gasoline and crude oil prices have caused a rebound in the price of ethanol, from $1.47 to $1.54 per gallon wholesale, which is supportive for corn.

Corn is following the price of wheat over recent sessions, and so is the price of the other agricultural commodity where the U.S. has a leadership position in the world.

Soybeans- $10 target

On June 23, the price of new-crop November soybean futures fell to $9.07 per bushel. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price of November futures for the oilseed shows that it rallied above over 80 cents per bushel over the past six trading sessions. New crop soybean futures closed on July 3 at $9.8075 after trading at a high of $9.9150, the highest price since March 2017. Technical resistance now stands at just over the $10 per bushel level.

All grains are marching higher, but caution is necessary

Wheat has been explosive over recent sessions. Corn and soybeans are now following wheat price higher. However, the bullish fever in grains has been bubbling for a while. Source: RMB Group

The price of oats has been moving higher, making higher lows and higher highs since September 2016. Oats have exploded higher over recent trading sessions. Source: RMB Group

The price of rough rice futures has also exploded higher. The moves in oats and rice had started before wheat took off to the upside.

Each quarter there are around 20 million more mouths to feed in the world as population growth has continued to increase the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains. Over past months I have been advocating long positions in all of the grain markets during periods of price weakness, and there have been plenty of those. Now that grains are taking off to the upside, only Mother Nature knows for sure what the weather will be over the coming weeks which will be the critical time for crops in the United States and around the world. I have been a scale-up seller of grains during the current rally to take profits. However, I will keep a small core long position in corn, wheat, and soybeans just in case Mother Nature decides to present us with a drought as we saw back in 2012 that led to all-time highs in soybeans and corn markets and prices of over $9 per bushel for wheat. Since 2012, global population has grown by almost 400 million, and that is a lot of mouths to feed.

Over the past four years, the world has become comfortable as crops have grown to record levels. From 2012-2016, Mother Nature allowed for almost perfect growing conditions leading to massive crops and record inventories. However, each year is a new adventure in grains, and right now we see some evidence that crops may not be at a record level for the fifth straight year.

The USDA will release the July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on July 12 which will likely lead to lots of volatility in the grain markets after the recent moves to the upside. I loved the grain sector when it was really cheap a few weeks ago, but now with prices moving much higher more caution is necessary. I will continue to take profits as prices move higher, but I am happy to continue to hold a small core position and trade from the long side. Demand has been bullish for the prices of all commodities in the grain sector. Over the past two weeks, the supply side has suddenly turned to the upside and if drought conditions continue across the United States, watch out because the results could be explosive.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page. Additionally, check out my website for more information about commodities.