Disney On Its Way Back To $95 A Share

The jury is still out with respect to Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stock as shares have been in a sustained downturn for the past 2 months now. The downturn hasn't affected sentiment though as sentiment readings at present are actually higher than they were at Disney's peak this year ($115.84) on the 27th of April. This basically translates to plenty of bulls remaining invested in Disney, which means they see the present downturn as solely a temporary correction. I can see the reasoning here.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Many long term investors look at the respective company's long term financials to get a feel for long term trends. Disney's fundamentals over the last decade, for example, have held up very well, which we can see below. Furthermore bulls believe when you combine the company's proven fundamentals with its strong competitive advantages (such as the strong pricing power it has garnered across its media network, parks and movie segments), then long term Disney will be ok. But will it?

Earnings Growth 14% a year growth rate over the last 10 years - Pass Free Cash Flow $7.786 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 1.47%) Revenues $55.54 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 46.2% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 211% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $91.81 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Pricing Power

Iconic Image

Economies Of Scale

Strong Distribution Network - Pass Resistant to recessions? Earnings & share price hit hard during the recession of 2008 - Fail

Obviously the performance over the past decade stacks up, except Disney's performance in the great recession. The stock basically got cut in half in 2009 and operating income dropped by 30%. This metric illustrates quite clearly how "open" this company is to external factors. Whether it is cinemas, parks or entertainment, Disney is not a supplier of essential goods or services and this could become its Achilles heel once again.

Disney's present earnings multiple is 18.5 which is still about 6% higher than the company's 10 year average. I have been consistent in my commentary in stating that I believe rising oil prices are on the way, which will incidentally be accompanied by rising interest rates. Long term investors should be fine, but with disposable income to more than likely shrink in forthcoming years, I feel one will be able to pick up Disney at lower prices than we have presently.

ESPN though remains the elephant in the room for this stock. We all know about the strength of the brand, but the question remains how the brand will be able to maintain its equity through the digital age. Whether it be social media networks or mobile, the vast majority of sports content will be streamed over the internet very shortly, so ESPN needs to evolve. The advantages at present are obviously the company's brand, plus the rights the network has tied up for many years in advance.

The disadvantages I feel are two-fold. First is that because of the digital nature of live events going forward, you can expect ESPN to have far more competition going forward, especially from the technology companies who have far deeper pockets it would seem. Secondly Wall Street hates indifference or indirection and this is what we have seen with the large amount of subscriber losses in recent times. Disney just hasn't provided the blueprint as of yet as to how it will maintain those meaningful cash flows from this division. Until it does this, expect Wall Street to be hesitant to value the stock much higher.

Technically the stock couldn't stay above its 5 day moving average today, which looks worrying. As the chart clearly illustrates, the stock has been making lower lows since the end of April. Furthermore the S&P500 retraced 10 handles off its highs today, which means my correction thesis has a good chance of playing out over the near term. A move back down to 2,200 in the S&P500 could easily bring Disney back at least to the $95 level. Remember this move down would only be technical in nature. Personally I would be waiting for a few more earnings reports to be convinced of the long story here.







