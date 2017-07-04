Editas Medicine: A Gene Editing Concern To Watch

“Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves” - Abraham Lincoln

Gene editing is developing as an emerging theme within biotech much like stem cell therapy and CAR-T before it. Several gene editing firms have come public over the past two years. While years away from commercial success, it is a development that bears watching as a new arena for designing new cures and treatments to a variety of disease areas.

In this week's exclusive first look deep-dive feature we look at a firm on the vanguard of developing area of gene editing. This part of the biotech space holds great promise and is sure to be one of most talked about parts of the industry for years to come. Today we look at a company that just debuted on the market approximately a year and a half ago.

Company Overview:

With its market capitalization just above $650 million, shares of gene-editing firm Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) have lost roughly half of their value in the past year. Shares rallied heavily in March after signing a deal with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) to license up to five genome-editing ocular programs and receiving a $90 million upfront payment. However, a recent report published in the journal Nature Methods questioning the safety of gene-editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 has led the stock to sell off again, even as management has publicly called for a retraction of the paper due to unsubstantiated conclusions.

The Massachusetts-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in February of 2016, receiving quite a bit of attention. Many on Wall Street considered the company part of the next big wave in biotech, due to the promise of allowing scientists to edit genomes precisely and efficiently in order to cure genetic diseases or be utilized for other diverse applications. CRISPR technology works through using a protein-RNA complex to bind to a gRNA molecule that has been designed to recognize a particular DNA sequence where it can make a specific cut in the DNA and initiate the cell's DNA repair mechanism to address a given genetic defect.

Management believes that medicines resulting from this technology could come in a variety of forms, including nanoparticles, engineered cells, nucleic acids, and viral vectors. Their intended strategy is to take advantage of existing delivery technologies (ie. IV-infusion, direct injection, inhalation) to target relevant cell types, while simultaneously exploring next-generation delivery approaches.

Pipeline:

The company's deep pipeline is very early stage, which could be seen as a negative by investors focused on near term material catalysts. Unfortunately, in their first quarter 2017 report management announced that the timeline for their lead program, LCA10, would be delayed and the IND pushed to mid-2018, as delays were caused by third party manufacturing and other changes related to their new pact with Allergan.

The company is targeting inherited retinal diseases as an initial area of focus, and the partnership with Allergan appears to provide validation to their plan. In addition to the $90 million upfront payment, the larger firm could license up to five programs, while Editas reserved the right to co-develop and co-promote up to two optioned products in the United States and thus retain significant upside. A spokesperson for the smaller company commented that they could receive over $200 million for each program on which Allergan decides to exercise its license option, amounting to a grand total of $1 billion.

Going back to its lead program, Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10) is genetic retinal degenerative disease leading to blindness. Management believes it's the ideal introductory target due to efficient editing demonstrated in vivo, an absence of off-target editing, and efficient delivery via well-validated AAV5 vector.

Efficient editing of CEP290 gene in the retina of primates has been demonstrated, with management estimating they productively edited 50% of CEP290 alleles in photoreceptors, which was significantly higher than their therapeutic target of 10%.

Data Indicates Transformative Therapy

The technology has also shown high efficiency in editing CAR-T cells, with the company's partnership with Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) set to improve T cell therapies in the area of oncology. Editas could receive milestones of up to $700 million for product candidates in the first three programs, as well as additional milestones for any subsequent products. Editas could also receive up to $22 million in research support over the remainder of the collaboration period.

Another interesting collaboration is the three-year agreement with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics {CFFT} whereby the company will receive up to $5 million to support development of CRISPR/Cas9-based medicines for treating cystic fibrosis and also gain access to CFFT's network of scientific advisors and clinical researchers.

Preclinical data in Editas' program to treat beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease was also intriguing, with therapeutically relevant levels of fetal hemoglobin protein induced through targeting novel sites in the globin locus. Management believes this strategy has shown the possibility of being more potent than other approaches previously attempted.

Management believes they hold strong IP for the technology, consisting of over 500 pending patent applications and over 40 issued patents in the United States, Europe and Australia. The firm's CRISPR Cpf1 patent portfolio is advancing nicely, with the European Patent Office recently issuing a notice of intent to grant the Broad Institute broad coverage of CRISPR Cpf1 system for human gene editing, which was exclusively licensed to Editas. In fact, the company claims to be the only enterprise with access to foundational patents covering both Cas9 and Cpf1 as well as other advanced forms of each CRISPR system.

Shares surged over 25% in February when a patent win for the Broad Institute and MIT against the University of California involving CRISPR/Cas9 was announced, while shares of gene editing competitors Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) declined considerably as a result. However, gains were short-lived, as the patent war appears far from over with appeals and petitions that could drag on for years.

Editas sports a slightly larger market capitalization than its competitors, although one can see within the past year CRISPR Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics have both held the highest valuation at some point.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st, the company reported a cash position of $351.6 million, while its net loss for the first quarter amounted to $31.1 million (an increase of over 70% versus the same quarter last year). Collaboration revenues for the period were minimal ($0.7 million), while research and development expenses more than doubled to $19 million. After the $90 million secondary offering in mid-March, it appears the company has about two years' worth of operating runway based on its current cash position not counting any potential milestone payouts over that time frame.

Analysts appear rather upbeat on the company's prospects, with an average price target of approximately $50.00 a share, more than triple the current share price. Chardan Capital Markets set a whopping $65 price target on shares in March, citing the firm's IP breadth and upside from wholly-owned and partnered programs as reasons to remain optimistic. Jefferies also reiterated their Buy rating two months ago after meeting with management, citing confidence in their multidimensional IP portfolio as well.

Outlook:

Editas Medicine is in an important emerging arena of biotech much like stem cells and CAR-T before it. While the concern is well-funded, has important partnerships and multiple shots on goals, it is years away from any significant commercialization. For those that want some exposure to gene editing, Editas seems a good proxy. I will probably accumulate a small stake in this name over time and keep on my 'watch list' for future pipeline developments.

