3 Negative News The Market Neglected

We recommend investors to get away from this ETF and invest in individual undervalued stocks.

More upside requires consumer help, which we believe is unavailable at the time.

With the S&P 500 (SPY) up 14% since election results, and given the recent updates, we believe that the market has overreacted, and the probability of a temporary decline in the index is quite high. The market is not acting on fundamentals anymore. Instead, it's acting on hoping that the best is yet to come, neglecting negative news while focusing on the other few positives. Here are three pieces of news that the market did not take into consideration.

All banks passing the Fed stress test

Yes, you have heard this right. All banks passing the Fed stress test and being permitted to give back money to shareholders is not a good thing for our economy. Since 2007, banks were prohibited from giving a significant part of their earnings to shareholders. Now, after the Fed gave the "okay", banks are expected to give 100% of their earnings to shareholders in the forms of dividends and buybacks. While this is a good thing for bank stocks that have a weight of ~15% in the S&P 500, it is a bad thing for other industries which have a weight of 85% in the index.

That's because banks are the engine of this economy. They literally create money. For example, for every $1 in capital a bank has, it adds more than $1 to the money supply if it is lent. This is known as the multiplier effect.

By increasing payouts, profits which were previously re-invested will be passed to shareholders. This will decrease the money supply available for loans, which will push interest rates higher.

The relation between payouts ratio and loan growth can be seen below. The period between 2011 and 2016 (very low payouts) had higher average loan growth and was more stable than that in the previous periods where payouts were higher.

US Commercial Banks Commercial and Industrial Loans Annual Growth Rate data by YCharts

That, accompanied with Fed rate hikes, can increase rates faster and higher than expected, which will put more pressure on borrowers (especially credit card borrowers and junk-rated corporations).

US Commercial Banks Consumer Loans data by YCharts

From 2000 to 2010, consumer loans jumped $375 billion. However, from 2010 to 2007 (three years less than the previous measure), consumer loans jumped $495 billion. On an average-per-year basis, the period from 2010 to 2017 witnessed nearly double the average/year recorded in the 2000-2010 period ($71 billion vs. $37.5 billion per year).

After seven years of steady increasing loans to consumers, will lending cool down? That's a possibility. If that happens, and interest rates go up faster than expected, consumer stocks will take another hit, which will drag down the overall performance of the S&P 500 index.

Capital One Financial failing the stress test

The Fed gave Capital One (COF) another chance to re-submit its capital plans by the end of the year. The Fed cited that risk management is not as needed in the company's most important segment, the Credit Card segment. The company has one of the highest charge-off rates in the industry, 5.23%. While this is a company-specific problem, it raises the question regarding the ability of consumers to pay off their debts. In fact, the percentage of US banks willing to lend to consumers is at a six-year low.

US Net Percentage of Banks Reporting Increased Willingness to Make Consumer Installment Loans data by YCharts

The percentage of banks reporting increased willingness to issue consumer loans declined from 30% in 2011 to just 3% in Q1-2017. This decline is worrying as consumer activity contributes to nearly 70% of the US GDP.

For more info, read this article: "Capital One Could Drop Much Further"

Rising political risk?

Before President Trump got elected, he promised the public a harsh treatment with China. However, once he got elected, things started to cool down between the two countries as President Trump took a more delicate approach.

This is now changing. After the debacle with North Korea, it seems that the US administration has resumed its pressure on China. In a recent update, the Trump administration is planning to ask Congress for a $1.42 billion in arms aid to Taiwan, a step that no previous administration ever took before. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, and there are various political and ideological fights between the two countries. By aiding Taiwan, the US is stepping on a Chinese red-line.

Increasing tensions between the US and China negatively affect the markets. The markets are now in high correlation with China. For instance, in February 2016, the SPY dropped 12% on news that showed weak Chinese PMI data.

Closing thoughts

The S&P 500 is neglecting many pieces of news that are crucial for the economy, while highly reacting on hopes and promises. For example, the SPY jumped nearly 6% on hopes of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, while it's barely reacting on the harsh road the healthcare bill is passing by, which shows a similar expected path for tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

We also believe that the consumer is not in the needed shape that allows the economy to expand beyond its three-year average. Fed rate hikes, lower bank lending due to increasing payout, and the decrease in willingness to lend consumers will push interest rates higher and faster than expected. This will increase charge-off ratios and decrease earnings/sales for US corporations, which will push stocks lower.

Last but not least, the market is becoming so much correlated to tech stocks. Now, four stocks; Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL), are corresponding to 10% of the S&P 500 index. With these stocks having a market value between $450 billion and $750 billion, we believe that the upside is limited from current levels for the index.

From these levels, we remain cautious on putting our money on the SPY index. We recommend investors to pick stocks that can outperform the market in case things turned south suddenly and get away from investing in ETFs that have reached a worrying point. Here are three links of our best picks for stocks we expect to outperform the index in the medium term.

"Why Fogo De Chao Is Worth 80% More"

"Murphy Oil: High Upside Potential"

"eBay Q1: Undervalued With Brightening Prospects"

Note to readers: We invest in stocks that have significant value and are misunderstood by the public. While some of the stocks that we wrote about achieved their huge targets like Vivint Solar (VSLR) (up 80% in 4 months), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) (up 25% in three months), and AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) (up 22% in four months) there is no guarantee that other stocks will follow the same path.

Readers should also know that our approach can be painful and costly over the short term, as it takes a lot of time for the market to understand a neglected stock. We recommend readers and investors to make their own due diligence and to understand the arguments of both sides before investing in any stock.

For updated articles on the stocks we follow, please press follow.

Cautious Investing to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVHI, VSLR, MUR, FOGO, EBAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.