Expect The Rebound To Continue For NGL Energy Partners

NGL is well positioned for the future and is likely to be a highly profitable investment.

Even with NGL's recent rally, it still looks like a good time to invest.

Without an overload of information, I will portray facts and reasons for investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). The past couple of months have been horrid for investors because of the significant drop in price has occurred, but moving ahead, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Business Overview

NGL Energy Partners LP purchases propane, butane, and other natural gas liquids from refiners, processing plants, producers, and other parties, and sells the product to retailers, refiners, and other participants in wholesale markets. NGL is a Master Limited Partnership (or MLP) with a diverse group of growing businesses, which pays a quarterly dividend of 39 cents.

NGL has 5 business groups - Water Solutions, Retail Propane, Crude Logistics, Liquids, and Refined Products. NGL provides services for the energy industry and generally is paid on a fixed-fee basis. However, in some segments - especially Liquids, Refined Products, and Retail Propane - NGL takes title to products and resells them at a markup.

Source for both charts

Summary from latest annual report 2017

Total stockholders' equity: 2.23 billion.

Market Cap is 1.8 billion (the last price of the stock was 14.65).

NGL Energy Partners LP purchases propane, butane, and other natural gas liquids from refiners, processing plants, producers, and other parties, and sells the product to retailers, refiners, and other participants in wholesale markets.

Total stockholders' equity has increased from 1.69 billion in 2016 to 2.23 billion in 2017.

NGL has 12.26 million in cash (from latest annual report).

In 2017, the company has 2.96 billion in long-term debt, and short-term debt is 30 million. (In 2016, the company had 2.91 billion in long-term debt, and short-term debt was 8 million).

The company's revenue increased in 2017 (fiscal year ends in March) to 13.02 billion from 11.74 billion in 2016.

Net income in 2017 was 137 million; net loss in 2016 was 386 million.

NGL Energy Partners has spent 182 million on dividends in 2017.

NGL currently pays $1.56 in distributions per year for a yield of 11.14%; 2018 is certainly going to be better than fiscal 2017. According to analysts, NGL should increase its distribution to at least 44 cents per quarter ($1.76 per year).

The 11.14% dividend is covered and the growth projects ensure that the numbers will be moving up in fiscal 2018.

Fiscal 2018 will be better because the fiscal year 2017 did not include the full earnings power of the Grand Mesa and Murphy Oil acquisitions.

For FY 2018, NGL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $500M-$525M, including $130M EBITDA for the Grand Mesa Pipeline; FY 2018 CAPEX is projected at $150M-$200M.

Source

NGL Energy Partners LP Preferred

NGL Energy Partners LP has just issued a preferred stock. The stock will be 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. The Preferred Unit trades as NGL-B and currently trades slightly below par at $24.87.

Dividend

I expect NGL to go ex-dividend around the first of August with a 0.39 cent dividend; a yield currently at a little over 11%.

Opinion about the company

Fundamentally, I believe NGL to be a good company, and in the future, we can expect promising growth. The fourth quarter ending March 31, 2017, was extremely weak. An abnormally warm winter led to a decrease in propane sales.

The majority of investors expected a dividend increase in 2017, but that now looks unlikely. After the weak fourth quarter and lack of a dividend increase, the unit price declined from the low $20s to a low of $11.50.

The last two weeks have seen a steady increase to a close of $14.65 on July 3rd.

NGL data by YCharts

Taxes

NGL issues a K-1, which many investors despise. Such securities are usually recommended to be held in a taxable account. This is definitely something to discuss with a tax advisor; I am not one.

Risks

Among the key risk factors that may affect their consolidated financial position and results are the prices of crude oil, natural gas liquids, gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and even biodiesel. Energy prices, in general, will have an effect.

NGL has a substantial amount of total debt, partly including inventory, but I expect them to be able to reduce their debt gradually.

There is a high probability that another drop in share price could occur. If you are reading this, you are probably aware this is a volatile time in the oil and gas sector. Propane is also a large factor for NGL.

USO data by YCharts

Technical analysis

When we take a look at the three-year chart, we can see that the price dropped from $25 to under $12 and started to rise (we can see a strong "downtrend" which has been broken). On this chart, I marked resistance and support levels. The support levels of $12 and $16 represent resistance. If the price jumps above $16, it would be a "BUY" signal and the price could easily rise to $20. Rising above $16 supports the continuation of a bullish trend overview efficiently for the upcoming period. If the price falls below $12, it would be a strong "SELL" signal and the price could easily drop to $10.

Source

Conclusion

My opinion is that NGL is well positioned for the future and is likely to be a highly profitable investment. NGL currently pays $1.56 in distributions per year for a yield of 11.14%, and 2018 is certainly going to be better than fiscal 2017.

It wouldn't surprise me if NGL increases its distribution to at least 44 cents per quarter ($1.76 per year) next year. The 11.14% dividend is covered and the growth projects ensure that the numbers will be moving up in fiscal 2018.

NGL reported FQ4 earnings and revenues, the latter rising 65% Y/Y to $3.85B vs. the ~$2.5B analyst consensus. NGL says adjusted EBITDA totaled $121M for Q4 and $380.8M for FY 2017, lower than the $154M for Q4 2016 and $424M for FY 2016.

For FY 2018, NGL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $500M-$525M, including $130M EBITDA for the Grand Mesa Pipeline (this pipeline is projected to make $10-12 million per month in EBITDA).

At its current price, NGL is an excellent long-term investment with a very generous yield and solid growth prospects. If the price falls, any price in the range of $12 to $14 is an excellent opportunity to invest in NGL, and investors could certainly earn at least 30% within the next two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.