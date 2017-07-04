Nvidia: Shining Brighter Than Vega

Nvidia's (NVDA) stock price is up over 35 percent year-to-date on high hopes for the company's datacenter cards and self-driving car solutions. I recently wrote an article about how the best is yet to come as "deep learning" and "autonomous driving" promise significant earnings growth. But it's easy to forget that most of Nvidia's earnings are still made by selling video chips to gamers.

Last quarter, gaming GPUs represented 53 percent of Nvidia's GPU sales. Nvidia's top and bottom line could get a significant hit if AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) next gaming GPU is a smashing success.

We're still four weeks away from the launch of AMD's next gaming lineup but new data provides strong clues for what to expect. And it's all good news for Nvidia.

AMD's Vega not as good as expected

In recent weeks, a lot has been written about AMD's comeback in the processor market. AMD achieved a small miracle in the processor market as Zen is better than expected. So could AMD achieve the same in the GPU market with its new Vega architecture?

That does not appear to be the case. The first independent performance figures of the Vega GPU architecture are a big disappointment. AMD started hyping Vega well over a year ago and generated a lot of excitement among gamers.

A late 2016 or early 2017 launch was expected but Vega faced several delays. In October 2016, AMD CEO Lisa Su promised to launch Vega in the first half of 2017. Such a vague launch date is usually a bad sign so I wasn't surprised they waited until June 27 to ship the first products. At the same time, AMD further delayed the mass market products to July 30.

The $999 Frontier Edition is a special edition for the machine learning and visualization markets, but it can also be used for gaming. It's neither fish nor fowl, it's not a traditional gaming card but it's not a fully professional workstation card either. Unlikely AMD's Radeon Pro cards or Nvidia's Quadro lineup, the Frontier Edition does not have the necessary certification required by professional use cases.

The RX Vega graphics cards for gamers will be revealed at SIGGRAPH on July 30. But the availability of the Frontier Edition already gives us the chance to preview the market viability of Vega.

When hardware makers release a new product, they typically provide samples to the tech media so every site has enough time to write up a review. This time, AMD did not send out any samples. That's usually a bad sign.

Raja Koduri informed fans that the Frontier Edition is optimized for professional use cases (and priced accordingly). He advised gamers to wait a couple of more weeks for the lower-priced, gaming-optimized Radeon RX Vega. However, he also mentioned you can absolutely game on the Frontier Edition. So that's what PC Perspective did. The site bought a card and was one of the first to publish an in-depth review. The embarrassing test results make very clear why AMD didn't send any samples to members of the press.

Let's cut to the chase and single out some of the most important topics from the PC Perspective review. This will provide a clear enough picture of not only Vega's prospects in the gaming market but also the impact to Nvidia's GeForce business.

The Vega architecture fails to deliver in terms of performance

After a year of hype, AMD fans expected a GPU that would be very competitive with Nvidia's high-end GeForce lineup. The reality is that in many ways, Vega seems to be a worse architecture than Polaris. The performance of the Frontier Edition falls between Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 and GeForce GTX 1080. That is not good for AMD considering the GTX 1080 launched in late May 2016.

Image source: PC Perspective

The upcoming Radeon RX Vega line may deliver a higher performance but I do not believe the Frontier Edition has a significant handicap. After months of delays, AMD had enough time to get it right. The results of Frontier Edition suggest there are much deeper issues.

Some are clinging to the belief that some parts of the rendering engine aren't working properly. Or that the Frontier Edition has no gaming optimizations. AMD demonstrated Vega running Star Wars: Battlefront in 4K in December 2016. We're well over half a year later now; it's hard to imagine the drivers still have bugs that massively impact the architecture's performance. And why would AMD intentionally publish poorly optimized drivers for the Frontier Edition? It doesn't make a lot of sense.

AMD marketing specialist Jason Evangelho shared on Twitter that "it's premature to worry about a product's gaming performance by judging a different product NOT optimized for gaming."

In this case, I'm not giving AMD's marketing department the benefit of doubt. It is naive to believe RX Vega will be significantly more than ~10 percent faster than the Frontier Edition. Remember last year how AMD promised that Polaris would offer up to 2.8x the performance/Watt of the Polaris-based Radeon RX 480? Remember how the company overestimated the performance of Bulldozer? As investors (or potential investors), it's our duty to not take company statements at face value. We need to look ahead and estimate how current events will impact a company's future business.

Unless AMD has a different Vega die that performs significantly better for gaming, I'm afraid this is going to be another architecture for the "failure" list. There's little evidence to suggest AMD has a smaller, more efficient die. Nor is there reason to believe that certain gaming features are not enabled properly.

The Frontier Edition is the exact same card AMD used to run 4K gaming demonstrations at its May 30 event. The card even has a "Gaming Mode." Everything points to the Frontier Edition being a product AMD cooked up because it could not deliver the mass market version before the second half of 2017.

Vega's power consumption is massive

High power consumption is not necessarily a bad thing but the energy efficiency of the Frontier Edition is out of whack. Under gaming loads, the Frontier Edition draws 300W. For comparison, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 uses 120W less and delivers higher frame rates. If this is representative of RX Vega, which it likely will be, it means the performance/Watt is horrendous versus Nvidia's current-gen GPUs.

Image source: PC Perspective

Bigger and more expensive die

AMD did not provide official specifications but PC Perspective measured the Vega die and came up with a die size of 512mm². Very small measuring errors can give big differences so there are a couple of different numbers floating around the web. Via his Twitter account, AMD's Raja Koduri revealed the official number is under 500mm² and "the closest perfect square." This suggests Vega's die measures 484mm².

So why does this matter? The larger a chip is, the more expensive it is to manufacture. There are two factors at play here. First, a larger die means you can make fewer chips out of a 300mm diameter silicon wafer. And all other things remaining equal, a larger die also means lower yields due to a higher risk of defects.

The problem for AMD is that its 484mm² Vega chip gets beaten by Nvidia's much smaller 314mm² GP104. For every wafer Nvidia buys from TSMC (NYSE:TSM), it gets a lot more chip dies than AMD. A quick-and-dirty estimate suggests Nvidia can get a maximum of ~180 GP104 dies out of a 300mm wafer. Due to the higher die size, AMD may get just ~113 Vega chips out of a 300mm wafer.

Investor takeaway

Everything I've seen so far about AMD's Vega GPU paints a favorable picture for Nvidia's gaming GPU business. AMD's new product will definitely not be a knockout punch and may struggle to find its place in the market.

Unless a miracle happens before the launch of the RX Vega, AMD has once again over-promised and under-delivered. I expect AMD will be able to squeeze a bit more gaming performance out of the Radeon RX, but this will not be enough to make a big impact.

Until last week, Nvidia investors had reason to worry about the impact of AMD's Vega on Nvidia's gaming business. But the data points outlined above strongly suggest it's business as usual.

Competing with Nvidia in terms of pure performance seems hard if not impossible. Undercutting Nvidia on price will be complicated as Nvidia's GP104 has several advantages. Nvidia's GP104 is a lot smaller and thus cheaper to manufacture. And there's also a big difference in the type of memory used. Nvidia's high-end lineup uses GDDR5X while AMD uses HBM2. GDDR5X is cheaper, more readily available and less complicated to integrate than HBM2.

Additionally, there's also the higher power draw of Vega. The Vega cards will need better cooling (which further drives up the bills of materials) and will cost consumers more in terms of electricity consumption. A detailed estimate of the difference in bill of materials is not possible as there are too many unknown variables. My best guess is Nvidia's GTX 1080 has an advantage in the high double-digit dollar range versus the upcoming RX Vega.

Two months ago, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang received a question from an analyst about his expectation of Nvidia's competitive position in the second half of the year:

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc. Thanks. And then just moving to the gaming GPU side, I was just wondering if you can just talk about the competitive landscape looking back at the last refresh. And then looking forward into the back half of this year, I think your competitors have a new platform. I'm just curious as to your thoughts as to how the share worked out on the previous refresh and then the competitiveness into the second half of this year. Jen-Hsun Huang - NVIDIA Corp. My assessment is that the competitive position is not going to change.

I believe Huang offered a very fair assessment. Concerns about Vega were overblown. The new product from AMD will not significantly cut into Nvidia's sales or margins as some expected. Nvidia's next move is unknown but there's a lot of chatter about a Pascal Refresh later this year. I think Nvidia is in a very secure position right now and see no reason to sell my shares.

Conclusion

The arrival of AMD's Vega bodes very well for Nvidia's continued dominance in the growing gaming GPU market. I believe AMD's new gaming solution is too late, too slow, and way too power hungry. Gaming remains a tailwind for Nvidia and the company can also expect strong earnings growth from its datacenter and self-driving car units.