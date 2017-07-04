Social And Political Stability Underlie Cameco's Future Success

Although the price of uranium is currently low, long-term trends suggest that the price will recover as demand steadily rises.

The events which have reduced Cameco's share price are temporary in nature and do not indicate any fundamental weakness in Cameco's business model.

Cameco has suffered several setbacks so far in 2017 which have significantly reduced the company's share price.

Cameco (CCJ) has experienced several recent setbacks which have significantly reduced the company's share price. These events are transient in nature, and their effect should dissipate in the near future. Cameco owns large deposits of uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada, and has a strong relationship with Indigenous communities near its mining operations. Long-term trends in nuclear energy favour producers of uranium such as Cameco. Combined, these factors make Cameco an attractive target for long-term investors.

This article will begin by describing Cameco's operations and the recent setbacks which have decreased the company's share price. Next, the political and social stability which characterizes Saskatchewan will be explored. Long-term trends such as the proliferation of nuclear reactors will then be set out. It will then be demonstrated that Cameco has experienced several positive developments recently and is projected to have increased earnings in the near future. Finally, various risks to Cameco's recovery will be described.

Cameco

Cameco is a large uranium producer responsible for the production of approximately 17 percent of the world's uranium. Cameco currently produces uranium in Canada, the United States, and Kazakhstan. Cameco also supplies services related to the nuclear industry such as uranium refinement. This article will focus on Cameco's production of uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada, because a large majority of the company's production takes place in this jurisdiction.

Recent Setbacks

Cameco's share price has been on a fairly steady decline since 2014. It appears that external factors have been largely responsible for this decline. Above all, Cameco has struggled to cope with the downturn in uranium prices, which have fallen from around USD $75 per pound to $25 per pound since 2011. In April 2016, Cameco laid off around 500 workers and stopped production at the Rabbit Lake mine in Saskatchewan. The closure was due to the low price of uranium, and according to Cameco, production the mine could be restarted when the uranium market became more favourable.

A major blow to Cameco took place on January 24th, 2017, when Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) issued a termination notice to end a supply contract with Cameco. This termination will result in a loss of $1.3 billion in revenue for Cameco. Cameco responded to this termination by vowing to "vigorously pursue remedies" such as engaging in negotiations and potentially arbitration.

A combination of low uranium prices and the termination of the Tepco contract led to a larger than expected loss in the first quarter of 2017. All of these negative developments have resulted in a steadily depreciating share price.

Source: YCharts

These setbacks can be characterized as temporary in nature. Furthermore, these setbacks do not seem to be related to Cameco's business model. Instead, it can be argued that factors such as nuclear disaster in Japan and the price of uranium are simply beyond Cameco's control.

Political and Social Stability in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is a positive jurisdiction to engage in mining. The 2016 Fraser Institute survey of mining companies determined that Saskatchewan is the best jurisdiction in Canada to engage in mining.

Source: Fraser Institute

Cameco has signed agreements with Indigenous communities through which the communities agree to support the production of uranium, and the company pledges to engage in continued consultation. These relationships are essential to avoid costly protests and blockades which may emerge when companies fail to properly engage with Indigenous communities. In 2014, for example, Indigenous trappers blockaded a highway in Saskatchewan in order to stop uranium development. Cameco is on track to avoid these types of protests by deeply engaging with communities affected by uranium production.

The Future of Uranium

Future demand for uranium is tied to the ongoing development of nuclear power plants. According to the World Nuclear Association, there are currently over 60 nuclear reactors under construction. Accordingly, demand for uranium will likely increase as these reactors are put into operation. Furthermore, many of the world's existing nuclear reactors are being refurbished and upgraded. This will further increase future demand for uranium.

Source: Mining.com

As the graph above demonstrates, the majority of new nuclear reactors are planned or being constructed in Asia. A significant number, however, will be located in Russia. Furthermore, Switzerland, Spain, the United States, Finland, and Sweden have all recently increased the capacity of existing reactors.

The following graphic demonstrates the sheer number of new reactors planned or being constructed in Asia. The development of significant numbers of new nuclear reactors creates a positive outlook for producers of uranium such as Cameco.

Source: World Nuclear Association

As the world seeks to transition away from fossil fuels, nuclear power will become increasingly attractive. The UN International Panel on Climate Change recommends that nuclear energy production should be doubled by 2050. As countries follow this recommendation and attempt to meet targets under the Paris Climate Agreement, the use of uranium should surge.

Positive Developments

There have been recent positive developments which should provide optimism and certainty to investors in Cameco. In May 2017, it was announced that Cameco had signed new agreements with Bruce Power to supply nuclear fuel and reactor parts. These agreements are worth approximately $2 billion over 13 years. The silver lining to the closure of the Rabbit Lake mine is that production can be restarted when the price of uranium reaches a higher level. In sum, Cameco has a steady supply of uranium and newfound demand for its products and services.

Cameco's Financial Position

In its 2017 first quarter report, Cameco reported that its administration costs had declined from $52 million to $41 million, and its exploration costs had declined from $15 million to $10 million compared to the first quarter of 2016. This is part of Cameco's broader strategy to cut expenses until market forces allow for greater earnings in the future. As demonstrated in the graph below, analysts expect Cameco's earnings growth to pick up speed in the coming years.

Forecast Earnings Growth

Source: Nasdaq.com

Cameco's price/earnings ratio has been quite high throughout 2016 but is set to return to a more reasonable level if earnings begin to materialize as predicted.

Risks to Recovery

Devastating nuclear accidents, such as the Fukushima, Chernobyl, and Three Mile Island accidents have tainted the nuclear industry as dangerous in the eyes of some members of the public. Future accidents of this nature could impede the large scale development of nuclear facilities. Onerous regulations and government policies which favour solar and wind power could also hamper widespread adoption of nuclear energy.

Conclusion

Cameco's share price has depreciated in recent years. The decline in the company's share price is largely due to significant external factors. Long-term trends put Cameco in a strong position to profit from its large deposits of high-grade uranium located in the politically and socially stable province of Saskatchewan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.