How To Retire At 60 As Dividend Investors

Well, lads, it’s time for this couple to retire.

Ted and Mary

Retirees need to know how to build a steady portfolio, plan their cash flows, and have reasonable expectations. Having a volatile portfolio is something younger investors can do when they have decades to not worry about market panics which can drastically eat into a portfolio in the short term. During retirement, retirees usually can’t afford to take a significant loss in their portfolio. Ted and Mary have a good understanding of this and know they are going to need to come up with a good plan. This time around, Ted and Mary need a lot more income from their portfolio. They will need to find some way to do it without carrying a significant amount of risk.

A little about Ted and Mary

Ted and Mary were able to save up $1,250,000 for retirement. They are 60 years old and have decided to retire so they can spend time with family and eventually travel the world. First things first, where should they live?

Where to live

Ted and Mary sold their home in Portland, OR for $350,000. They wanted to move somewhere with a much lower cost of living. They wanted at least four bedrooms for visitors and wanted to be in a nice neighborhood. $350,000 was enough to get them the house they wanted.

Here’s home price information from the Zillow website:

In addition, they wanted:

More days where the sun was out closer to the mountains, not dealing with the Portland DMV.

Ted and Mary decided to move to Colorado Springs.

Climate

Here’s a climate history from U.S Climate Data:

Ted and Mary were happy to move to this climate. It gives them enough of a range in temperatures to experience all the seasons. They also liked how during the winter months they were able to get snow, but the majority of the time, it melted the same day. This was nice for a couple of reasons. One, it meant the roads were usually clear the day of or after a storm. Two, it meant they would be getting a lot of sun. Ted and Mary love the sunshine.

Cost of living

Here is the cost of living from the Colorado Springs CHAMBER & EDC website:

Ted and Mary liked the area in Colorado Springs, but they also liked the idea of living by Denver. The couple enjoy eating out a lot. They also love to go watch shows, and there’s a lot more in Denver than there is in Colorado Springs.

Costs

Even though the cost of living was a benefit in moving to Colorado Springs, Ted and Mary enjoy going out several nights a week. They intend to go out to eat and catch a show in Denver or Colorado Springs at least a couple of times a week.

They both decided to wait on filing for Social Security until they could get the max benefit. They are both fairly healthy and plan on having a great insurance plan in case either of them have health issues. Once Social Security kicks in, Ted and Mary plan on using it to travel to places throughout the world they’ve always wanted to see. For now, they plan on enjoying Colorado Springs and Denver.

The plan

Ted and Mary saved up 1.25 million for retirement but want to live off a portfolio’s income. Ted and Mary have spent a couple of years reading investment strategy on Seeking Alpha. Mary believes that they should have part of their portfolio in dividend champions and short-term Treasuries. With an equal-weighted strategy, they will be able to have some of their portfolio in investments which have good potential to go up in value. They also have the benefit of being invested in companies which have a long-standing record of raising their dividends. Mary believes that the history of raising dividends, even during market panics, will give them a solid foundation of companies. Mary also believes that they should put some of their portfolio into short-term Treasuries in case of an emergency. Ted and Mary decide to put 20% of their portfolio into dividend champions and 20% into short-term Treasuries.

Ted knows they need to be getting a lot of income from their portfolio, and he wants to do it with a low amount of volatility. On Seeking Alpha, Ted found an author who covered preferred shares. After reading many articles on preferred shares, Ted told Mary that they should have a large portion of their portfolio invested in them. It will give them the income they are looking for and also be an investment which is in line with their risk levels. Ted and Mary agree that the remaining 60% of their portfolio will go mostly into preferred shares (Ted and Mary also looked into baby bonds as they are very similar to preferred shares). They have also read about Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and think it’s currently undervalued.

Mary’s strategy

Mary has chosen her 30 dividend champions (Income shown from each company):

Ticker Name Income (NWN) Northwest Natural Gas Company $259.38 (PG) Procter & Gamble Company (The) $262.14 (EMR) Emerson Electric Company $265.56 (MMM) 3M Company $186.66 (VVC) Vectren Corporation $240.22 (CINF) Cincinnati Financial Corporation $228.00 (KO) Coca-Cola Company (The) $275.54 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson $210.68 (CWT) California Water Service Group $162.82 (TGT) Target Corporation $392.53 (SWK) Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $136.36 (MO) Altria Group, Inc. $272.82 (SYY) Sysco Corporation $217.65 (BKH) Black Hills Corporation $218.20 (UVV) Universal Corporation $279.94 (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. $225.58 (PEP) Pepsico, Inc. $232.44 (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation $312.63 (MCD) McDonald's Corporation $205.46 (NNN) National Retail Properties $381.07 (O) Realty Income Corporation $377.64 (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. $174.63 (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation $251.76 (ED) Consolidated Edison, Inc. $285.47 (T) AT&T Inc. $428.58 (TROW) T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $253.00 (CVX) Chevron Corporation $338.66 (PM) Philip Morris International Inc. $296.55 (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. $427.78 (HP) Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $418.61

Here are the reasons Mary wanted to go with dividend champions:

Dividend champions will have a high probability to continue to raise their dividends. The income should continue to go up for this portion of Ted and Mary’s portfolio. The companies have growth potential. Though the yields may not be as high as they need, the equity they own in the companies should go up. In the event of a market panic, these companies should do better than the overall market for a few reasons. One, the dividends will still be coming in when the stock falls. Two, these companies overall have a history of raising dividends, even through multiple recessions. Three, large companies that have been around for a while have a better shot at withstanding a significant drawdown.

Here’s a portfolio tracker Ted and Mary used to be able to track all their information:

This portion of the portfolio only has a yield of 3.29%. If Ted and Mary had this as their entire portfolio, they’d be making around $41,000 from the yield. That wouldn’t be enough for their current life style and health insurance.

Here are Mary’s two choices for short-term Treasury ETFs:

Ticker Name Income (VGSH) Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF $1,153.59 (SCHO) Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $1,390.27

Here are a few reasons Ted and Mary decided to go with short-term Treasuries:

They want treasury ETFs because they are a highly liquid substitute for cash. They provide superior income compared to checking or savings accounts. They want liquid funds in the event of a healthcare emergency. The S&P 500 is richly valued. They didn’t want to go all in at these prices.

Portfolio tracker:

This 20% portion of the portfolio only gave them an annual income of $2,543.86. However, this gave them an option for cash if anything came up.

Ted’s strategy

Here are the preferred shares Ted chose (Along with WPG because of its valuation and high yield):

Ticker Name Series Income (WPG) Washington Prime Group Inc. $7,192.17 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation ANH-C $4,768.75 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation CIM-C $4,877.10 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Inc. P NLY-A $4,762.87 (DX) Dynex Capital, Inc. Preferred S DX-A $5,232.96 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. - Cumulat AGNCP $4,847.70 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Inc. P NLY-A $4,762.87 (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate F ARI-A $5,267.33 (MFA) MFA Financial, Inc. 8.00% Senio MFO $4,816.97 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, I MITT-A $5,095.11 (RSO) Resource Capital Corp. Preferred RSO-C $5,439.42 (OAKS) Five Oaks Investment Corp. 8.75 OAKS-A $5,391.12

(Note: MFO is a baby bond.)

Here are some reasons for why they chose these high yielders:

Preferred shares in the mortgage REIT sector are rarely called at their par value. For instance, the preferred share NLY-A hasn’t had call protection for many years. NLY-A frequently trade over $26. Preferred shares will continue to pay out their dividends unless the common stock dividend goes to zero. This is very unlikely to happen unless a liquidation happens. In the event of a liquidation, preferred shares holders get paid before any money goes to common shareholders. This is where the ratio of common equity to preferred equity comes into play. The high yields from the preferred shares make up for what they couldn’t get out of dividend champions.

Throwing these stocks into the portfolio tracker:

Ted was able to invest 60% of their portfolio into high dividend yields. This part of the portfolio will be able to give them an annual income of $62,454.38. Besides, Washington Prime Group, which does carry more risk than the preferred shares, is the only part of these holdings which could see any growth.

Total Portfolio Income

From the dividend champions, Ted and Mary will be getting $8,218.38. This should be going up every year, but for now, we will be using this dividend level. They will also be getting $2,543.86 from the Treasury ETFs that Mary chose. It is a nice little extra bit of cash, but the main purpose was in case they needed extra money. From Ted’s side of the portfolio, they will be receiving $62,454.38. Ted and Mary from the entire portfolio will bring in $73,216.62. Couples can live in Colorado Springs with an income in the $40,000 range. Being in the $70,000 range will help Ted and Mary cover their health insurance plan, living expense, and their activities throughout the year.

End of the story

Ted and Mary get through retirement despite the occasional market panic, unexpected medical bills, and periodically helping their relatives through hard times. They were able to get through it all because they were disciplined and created an intelligent portfolio in advance. RSO ended up having to liquidate during a nasty recession which cost Ted and Mary $50,000. They also had medical bills that their insurance didn’t cover and cost them $150,000. However, they were able to sell their positions in their short-term Treasuries and cover all the additional costs.

If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and e-mail alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before August 1st, 2017, will be able to lock in annual rates at only $340 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article. I am also long DX-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.