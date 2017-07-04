Dick's Sporting Goods - Neutral Rating As Headwinds Will Offset Industry Growth

The business has kept growing for years despite the eCommerce threat, mainly as a result of new store openings.

Business Overview And Management’s Accuracy

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is a retailer that operates in the United States and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through its homonymous stores.

It also operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an “all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free language management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.”

Unlike some other retailers, such as its peer Hibbett Sports (HIBB), the company also operates a digital business that is integrated with its store network

The first important thing to focus on is the company’s share of revenue that derives from sales of athletic footwear. As of the most recent filings, such share of revenue was below 20%, which is the lowest rate among a group of peers that includes Foot Locker (FL), Hibbett Sports, Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) and Finish Line (FINL). The chart below shows revenue composition according to the most recent filings of each company:

It’s important to know that Dick’s Sporting Goods has such a low exposure to athletic footwear, for a number of reasons. Athletic footwear has enjoyed several years of fast growth as a result of positive fashion trends that boosted sales of many athletic footwear brands with a lifestyle positioning, such as adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), but also Skechers (SKX) and Under Armour (UA) (UAA).

Despite the small exposure to this segment, DKS posted solid growth numbers, mainly as a result of new store openings. The number of stores grew from 515 in April 2010 to 821 in April 2017, at a CAGR of 6.89%, while revenue grew at an 8.7% CAGR between 2010 and 2017.

The company kept reporting solid top line growth in the last few quarters as well, but some weakness/uncertainty remains on the margins side. After topping in 2013 at a level of 31.5%, Gross Margin declined every year since then, and showed some weakness last quarter as well, down 17 basis points versus last year, for a rate of 27.69%. Adjusted EBIT also declined 34 bps to 5.1%. The company expects margins to start to expand from now, and I always try to understand whether the management is credible when issuing guidance. DKS’ management gives “mixed signals.” For example, in the earnings call for Q2 2015, management said:

Now turning to our outlook for the remainder of FY15, we're raising our full-year earnings guidance, and now expect full-year earnings per diluted share in the range of $3.13 to $3.21. We expect same-store sales to increase in the range of 1% to 3%, consistent with our prior guidance. Gross margin is expected to increase, primarily driven by merchandise margin expansion, and partially offset by occupancy deleverage.

Nonetheless, EPS were just $2.83, same-store sales decreased 0.2% and gross margin declined to 30% from 30.6% in the previous year. In the Q2 2016 earnings call, management issued the following guidance:

Looking at the full year, we're raising our guidance and now expect earnings per diluted share of between $2.90 and $3.05. This compares to our prior guidance of between $2.60 to $2.90. We now expect consolidated same-store sales to increase between 2% and 3%.

This guidance was partially met, as comps grew 3.2%, but EPS were just $2.56. In general, I saw that results often differ significantly from management guidance, and while I think it’s not the management’s fault, I think there is a lot of variability around guidance numbers and we should take them with a grain of salt.

Future Prospects

To understand the company’s future prospects, we have to consider the current environment. The sportswear and sports goods industry, just like almost any other retail business, is living the shift from brick and mortar to an omnichannel model where eCommerce plays an increasingly important role. This is leading to a market share contraction for many retailers, and to negative growth rates for many of them. Sportswear and sport goods retailers haven’t been affected too much by these headwinds because the market share losses have been more than offset by the strong growth trends in the industry.

Moreover, the “solid” retailers benefited from a series of bankruptcies of many retailers such as Sports Authority and Sport Chalet and the consequent store closures that left some areas underserved. This has contributed to leave room for an expansion in the number of stores for DKS and other retailers.

I think the situation remains very challenging for sports retailers. The transition to eCommerce will continue to weigh on margins, as these stores will have to compete with giants like Amazon (AMZN) and above all, with the brands’ own eCommerce platforms. I doubt they can offer competitive pricing or more assortment compared to Nike’s or adidas’ own websites. The recent news that Nike is partnering with Amazon is not good news either, and while we don’t have many details on how the partnership would work, other than the fact that Nike will start to sell sneakers on Amazon, for sure it will not be a positive factor for brick and mortar retailers.

Not only does the eCommerce channel usually lead to lower margins, but the pressure will be significant for sport good retailers like DKS, due to a lack of scale advantage, low bargaining power and lack of control over costs.

With these headwinds and competitive pressures, the growth rate in the industry has to be significant in order to offset the effects of the negative factors. Unfortunately, I think we can’t expect retailers with a low exposure to emerging markets to consistently deliver this kind of growth. In particular, I expect the growth rate in the sportswear and athletic footwear industry in North America to slow down, as in the last 5 years the industry benefited from favorable fashion trends that I think are softening a bit.

Even if we assume the current 4% growth rate to continue, I doubt DKS and other sports retailers can beat that average while eCommerce continues to take market share. I think reasonable expectations would imply a low single-digit growth rate for revenue and an even lower growth rate for EPS, due to margin pressures from eCommerce.

Relative Valuation And Final Thoughts

I think it’s useful to give a look at the stock’s current valuation, in order to understand whether my growth expectations are consistent with what is implied in the stock’s multiples. Using TTM data, the stock trades at a P/E multiple above 15 and an EV/EBITDA of 6.35. I think the current valuation doesn’t give a very good entry point. The price-to-earnings multiple does imply some kind of sustainable growth for several years, but there is too much uncertainty in my opinion, especially on the margins side. Moreover, the stock trades at a significant multiple over every stock in the peers' group:

I don’t think DKS is a bad business or necessarily a bad stock, but I see too much uncertainty due to competitive pressures that can be hardly faced effectively in the short-medium term. The current valuation doesn’t seem to reflect the current risks in the business and implies growth prospects that are a bit too optimistic, in my opinion.

The premium over peers, although it might be partly justified by different mixes in product categories, is excessive. In particular, I can’t find good reasons to justify the premium over Foot Locker, a larger company with a more diversified business in geographical terms. I think that at the current valuation, DKS is not a great pick, and there are better stocks to own in the sportswear and sports goods industry.

