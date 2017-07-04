Sconnie's Portfolio Review Q2

Recap of Q2:

It has been a fairly quiet quarter for my portfolio. I made a few purchases to fill out existing positions but haven't initiated any new positions, specifically I purchased AT&T (T) and Realty Income (O). I had mentioned in my previous article that I would like to fill out AT&T as it seemed to be one of the better values currently, and Realty Income had retreated a bit from its earlier highs so I wanted to top it back up to being around a $10,000 position.

As you can see from the table, I earned $776.80 in dividends during Q2 which when combined with my Q1 dividends of $638.86 puts me on pace for earning just over $3,000 over the course of the year.

Over the course of the quarter, my overall portfolio increased in value when purchases are included, but my existing stocks did lose some value, retreating after a pretty good run up since the end of last year. The overall drop of ~2% from the Q1 article isn't substantial and I still have a positive total return for the year.

I also got two dividend increases during the quarter, from Procter & Gamble (PG) and Realty Income (O) of 3% and .02% respectively.

Plans Going Forward:

As mentioned in my previous article, I am watching the markets and looking for stocks that I feel represent a good value so I can start new positions. Since my last article, Coca-Cola (KO), which I thought was reasonably valued, has had a moderate run-up in price so it isn't quite as attractive as it may have been. It has started tapering off a bit over the last couple of weeks so I will continue to monitor its price as I have money to invest.

Another stock I have been watching is Visa (V). Visa has likewise increased in price over the last quarter, although it has been on the retreat a little bit as well so it remains a position that I am interested in starting.

A few other stocks I have been watching recently include a REIT and some utilities. The REIT is Welltower (HCN), which specializes in owning long-term care properties. I think this makes sense as a long-term investment due to our aging population, but I have additional research to do before I make an investment. When it comes to utilities, I have a full position in Wisconsin Energy (WEC) now but this clearly doesn't give me a lot of diversification outside of the Midwest.

Two options I am considering are Consolidated Edison (ED) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Both are fairly consistent utility names that would add some regional diversification to my portfolio and haven't had the breakout years that most of the market has. I think these stocks have remained relatively cheap because people still aren't sure what the Federal Reserve will do regarding interest rates.

Also of interest recently has been the move by Amazon (AMZN) by buying Whole Foods. I did not expect an online name like Amazon to get into brick and mortar, especially in a low margin area such as groceries. But this appears to have caused some confusion among the more traditional names like Kroger (KR), which as you can see had a pretty big reaction to the news and has had a rough year.

I still have more detailed analysis to do before I initiate any of these new positions but I hope to have the funds to start at least one new position before the end of this year.

Action items:

As I mentioned in my last article, I have been in a bit of a transitional period, I have now been in a new role at work for just over a month and am hoping to be completely extricated from my old role (providing guidance, answering questions and training) before the end of July. Once that happens, I will hopefully have more time to focus on analyzing new investments. But I wanted to keep all of my readers in the loop about performance of my portfolio, as well as keeping myself accountable by putting these results out there for all to see.

Over the next quarter, I hope to:

1. Fill out my position in Altria (MO) to $10,000.

2. Initiate at least one new position if valuations look good.

3. Continue to save and build up for a downpayment on a house.

As always, thanks for reading, and please leave any comments, questions or suggestions below.