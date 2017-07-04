Verizon: Unlikely Acquirer Of Disney

Verizon might look for a smaller media purchase though any debt-laden deal is unlikely to impress the market.

The size of Disney and the debt load of Verizon make the deal all but impossible.

The news of the weekend is that Verizon Communications (VZ) is looking at a bid for Walt Disney Co. (DIS). The domestic wireless giant was one of the worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average during 1H of the year, so attempting a big deal probably wouldn't be a huge surprise.

The question is whether Disney would even make logical sense. And possibly more importantly, if the content king would want to join with the heavily indebted Verizon.

The biggest inhibitor to a deal is the size of Disney. The entertainment giant is already worth $168 billion and any bid would surely top $200 billion. For its part, Verizon is only worth $182 billion now.

Verizon might have vastly more revenues and a larger enterprise value, but market cap is what matters in a deal. Not to mention that my previous research already questioned the safety trade in the wireless giant due to the massive $112 billion net debt load and declining profits.

With Disney being an extremely valued brand, the company isn't going to accept a deal for peanuts. A 25% premium gets the stock to a valuation of around $210 billion. The Disney BOD might demand an even richer bid to sell the company.

Disney shareholders aren't likely to want a lot of shares in a merger with Verizon so the deal would have to be at least 50% cash that doubles the debt load to the $220 billion range.

Some of the impetus for making a move is the ongoing AT&T (T) deal to purchase Time Warner (TWX). In that case, the $85 billion deal was exactly 50% cash.

Verizon made a smaller move into content and digital marketing via a buyout of AOL and the recent deal with Yahoo. The Q1'17 report held a big clue in how that process is going:

In Verizon’s media business, AOL delivered solid seasonal performance in first-quarter 2017. Revenue, net of traffic acquisition costs, decreased about 4 percent, driven by a higher percentage of programmatic advertising.

Based on these horrible results from a division expected to be a growth engine, Verizon is probably feeling the pressure to buy a bigger company in the media business. Disney would definitely fit the bill, but the entertainment giant likely requires too much debt to complete.

The big difference in what AT&T did is that Time Warner is far smaller than Disney and AT&T already has net debt of roughly $121 billion. The addition of debt for Time Warner is only a fractional increase and not the magnitude of adding Disney.

For the last fiscal year, Disney had adjusted EBITDA of only about $17 billion, so taking on over $105 billion in additional debt is a massive problem for Verizon. For LTM, Verizon had EBITDA of about $42 billion placing the leverage ratio at 2.6x.

Source: Verizon Q1'17 earnings report

The merger would place the new Verizon at the uncomfortable leverage ratios that the wireless giant was planning to avoid. The Q1 report confirmed the intent to reduce the leverage ratio in the next year, not jack the leverage up about 50% to 3.7x with an expensive merger.

The key investor takeaway is that a deal with Disney only works if the entertainment giant take a substantial portion of the deal via stock. The likelihood of a tie-up appears very remote, but Verizon could easily look for another media partner at the upcoming Sun Valley media conference.

The problem for Verizon is that most media companies trade at rich valuations and adding more debt isn't going to excite the market, especially since the last couple of deals in the sector haven't worked out yet. Continue avoiding the stock as the options available to the wireless giant aren't appealing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.