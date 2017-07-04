Micron: An Even Better Buying Opportunity

Improvements can still be seen with more to come in the future.

Micron Technology (MU) released their results for the third quarter on the 29th of June. Despite a strong performance and actually doing better than expected, the shares declined significantly in value. Some argue that this is a sign that the stock has risen too far, too fast. I beg to differ with that assumption and believe that the sell-off creates a better opportunity for investors to open a position in Micron if they have not already.

Improving results

In my last article about Micron, I explained why I did not agree with those who assume that the shares of Micron are overvalued. Everything pointed to improving results in the future which would then create more than attractive valuations at current stock price levels:

“The reason for the shifted trend of the financial results has been the strong demand combined with the limited supply for NAND and DRAM solutions. This, combined with the company’s cost cutting efforts, has significantly improved margins as well. The company’s gross margin has increased from 17.5% in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal years, to 36.7% during the most recent quarter (Q2). This recovery can also be clearly seen in the picture posted earlier.

So far, there is not any sign of the supply gaining ground on the demand. This implies that we could see even higher prices and more volume that Micron will be able to fill up. The supply shortage is a very good thing for Micron and will increase optimism surrounding the stock as the year continues.”

The trend continues

And indeed, Micron saw yet another amazing quarter with better than expected results. The lower supply than demand in the industry has resulted in higher ASPs and thus revenue and net income. Revenue grew an impressive 92.1% yoy to $5.57 bln. Last quarter the yoy growth rate still stood at 58.7%, with the quarter before that at 18.5%. Multiple areas of Micron are seeing amazing performances. For example, the company saw record quarterly revenue in Auto, Consumer/Connected Home & Industrial, while also seeing record revenue in storage driven by 30% sequential growth in SSDs. Another big star of the quarter was the Cloud, as revenue from Cloud customers increased four times yoy. It is a great time for Micron.

A very important development I highlighted in my last article was the significantly increasing margins. This trend is continuing to see amazing growth as well. Gross margin for example, increased to 48% in the quarter vs 37% in the quarter before. So besides significantly growing revenue, Micron is able to benefit more from their revenue. This trend will continue as ASPs continue to grow as a result of the supply/demand imbalance.

Healthier balance sheet

Because of the improving conditions that the company operates in, not just the income statement, but every aspect of the business is seeing improvements. The FCF has increased by a huge amount since last year. In the most recent quarter a total FCF of $1.37 bln was reported, vs a negative FCF of $1.30 bln a year earlier. Because of this rapidly improving FCF, management is finally able to improve its balance sheet. Last quarter Micron used their improved FCF to lower its debt by $1 bln. This leaves $11.6 bln of debt on the balance sheet.

Most of the debt is due between 2022 and 2025. With the way that things are currently going, Micron should have no problems at all with paying off this debt. Management already indicated that it plans to do so along with investing in advancing their production technologies in order to stay ahead of the pack.

Strong outlook

Management also updated the outlook for the fourth quarter of this fiscal year and gave some statements about what to expect next year. Management expects Q4 revenue to come in between $5.7 bln and $6.1 bln. At the low end of the range this would indicate a yoy growth rate of 77%. Diluted EPS is expected to be reported at $1.73-$1.87. This still indicates improvement both yoy as qoq on both the top and bottom line.

This trend is expected to continue next year as the demand for DRAM and NAND is expected to continue to grow, which management talked about during the earnings call.

“We expect healthy industry demand to persist into 2018, supported by continued strong growth in both DRAM and NAND demand, reflecting broader trends in the data center and mobile markets, as well as increased adoption of SSDs across enterprise, cloud and client PCs.”

Growing industry

Micron is starting to perform increasingly well, but the real reason to be excited lays in the future. The world will see an increasing demand for memory and flash storage going forward. We are just starting to see the impact that machine learning, autonomous driving etc are having on our lives. Memory and flash storage are very important elements of these applications that will shape the future. Micron believes that it is capable to take a leadership position in these industries. Its recent performance proves that it has what it takes to benefit from these improving industry conditions.

Concluding remarks

The future looks very bright for Micron as its top and bottom line continue to improve while management is finally in a good position to significantly enhance the balance sheet’s health. Thanks to these improvements, the forward P/E for the stock currently stands at a mere 5 even though the company is not in any danger whatsoever. Therefore, I believe that the recent sell-off has created an opportunity for investors to get in at a lower price if they have not opened a position already.

