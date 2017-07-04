Abraxas Petroleum: Ward County Acquisition Comes At A Fair Price

Abraxas's borrowing base is likely to increase as PDP reserves increase. However, I believe that Abraxas is likely to do another equity offering.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) has expanded its Delaware Basin position with a $22.2 million acquisition. This appears to be a fair price given what Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) is paying for its nearby acreage. As well, Halcon's results near Abraxas's Caprito 99-301H well indicates that the area has good potential.

As a result of the acquisition and 2017 capital expenditure program, though, Abraxas may end 2017 with around $90 million in credit facility borrowings and may also decide to do another equity offering to reduce its debt again.

Ward County Acquisition

Abraxas recently acquired 2,008 net acres in Ward County for $22.2 million. This acreage is prospective for the Wolfcamp/Bone Spring and also comes with a small amount of existing production (33 BOEPD, with 91% natural gas). Attributing value to the production results in an estimated cost of $10,500 per net acre. This appears to be a fair price for the Ward County acreage.

Halcon Resources recently announced favorable results for its CRMWD 79 #1H well located near Abraxas's Caprito 99-302H well. Halcon reported current 20-day average production of 1,038 BOEPD and noted that the peak 20-day production rate was increasing, with its latest 24-hour production rate at 1,519 BOEPD. As a result, Halcon exercised its option to acquire 6,720 net acres just to the east of Abraxas's position for $11,000 per net acre.

Source: Halcon Resources

Review Of 2017

An updated look at 2017 with an average of approximately $49 WTI oil indicates that Abraxas may generate around $102 million in revenue, including around $5 million in positive hedge value.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 1,975,380 $43.00 $85 Natural Gas [Mcf] 3,950,760 $2.00 $8 NGL (Barrels) 359,160 $10 $4 Hedge Value $5 Total $102

Abraxas expects to grow production to around 9,500 BOEPD at the end of 2017, up substantially from its 6,822 BOEPD production in Q1 2017. This production growth is the result of significant spending, though, with Abraxas's $110 million capital expenditure budget resulting in estimated expenditures of $151 million during 2017 and estimated cash burn of $49 million during the year.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $19 Production Tax $9 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $2 Capital Expenditures $110 Total $151

Debt And Liquidity Position

The acquisition plus the spending on production growth in 2017 will likely increase Abraxas's debt significantly by the end of the year. My current estimate is that Abraxas will have around $90 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of 2017 as its near $50 million outspending of cash flow and its $22 million Ward County acquisition will add up to fairly close to its proceeds from its Powder River Basin asset sale and its equity offering.

I believe that Abraxas will still have a substantial amount of borrowing capacity under its credit facility, though. Abraxas currently has a $115 million borrowing base, and I expect that to increase despite sluggish oil prices. Abraxas's drilling activity during 2017 should substantially increase its PDP reserves, so a borrowing base of $140 million to $150 million seems quite achievable even if oil prices stay sub-$50.

Although Abraxas should still have a fair amount of liquidity at the end of 2017, I think there is a significant chance of another equity offering late in 2017 or in early 2018. Abraxas is probably going to be careful not to be over-reliant on its credit facility, so I think it will pay its credit facility down below 50% utilization and allow for some additional growth spending in 2018 as well. An equity offering also becomes more likely if Abraxas's stock recovers to the mid-$2 range again.

Conclusion

Abraxas's Ward County acreage appears likely to be fairly productive. It achieved good results from its Caprito 99-302H well, and Halcon's nearby well has also generated solid results. The acquisition will increase Abraxas's Delaware Basin acreage by 35% and add 80 gross drilling locations.

The acquisition cost and 2017 production growth spend will likely increase Abraxas's debt back to near its end of 2016 levels. However, Abraxas's 2017 production exit rate is expected to be 19% higher than its 2016 exit rate and over 50% higher than its 2016 average production rate, so its debt position will still be improved compared to the end of 2016. I believe that it is likely that Abraxas will do another equity offering to reduce its credit facility debt and fund additional growth in 2018, though.

