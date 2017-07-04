5 Ways To Beat The Market: Part 1

This article will also discuss relative returns in the first half of 2017, extending the analysis from my early January articles.

The first of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "size factor" that has seen small caps outperform large caps over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.

Stock ownership by U.S. households is low and falling, even as the barriers to entering the market have been reduced. Improved financial literacy is a motivator for my authorship.

Semi-annually, I have been updating readers on my "5 Ways to Beat the Market." These strategies have been shown to generate long-run outperformance versus the S&P 500 (SPY) through factor tilts towards stocks with characteristics that have historically generated market-beating performance. All of these strategies are accessible through low-cost exchange-traded funds, giving long-term focused Seeking Alpha readers a passive way to consistently beat the market over time by capturing structural alpha.

In this update to the series, I will briefly cover the background of each strategy and demonstrate its performance through the first half of 2017.

Size

The first factor tilt I will describe - the size factor - has been discussed in academic literature for several decades, with the earliest literature describing the outperformance of small-cap stocks over time periods dating to before the Great Depression. The size factor was memorialized in the Fama-French Three-Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. The Fama-French Three Factor Model observes that small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks, and low market-to-book stocks tend to outperform high market-to-book stocks.

Adding these observations to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes stock market performance than beta alone. Beta is a financial measure of risk arising from general market movements. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a size factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Our first way to beat the market, as proxied by the S&P 500, is then to simply buy smaller-capitalization stocks. Below I have depicted the average returns of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and shown the returns of this index graphed against the S&P 500. The first graph is for the full dataset available via Bloomberg. This index is replicated through the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) with an expense ratio of 0.07%. Over the more than 23-year dataset, small-cap stocks have outperformed by 139 bp per year, a roughly 40% cumulative outperformance over this time horizon.

While the small-cap index has meaningfully outperformed over this long dataset, this long sample period includes meaningful underperformance in 2017. The graph below shows the daily total return of the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600.

While the small-cap index has underperformed through the first half of 2017, if you were to go back one full year to mid-2016, small cap stocks have still meaningfully outpaced large cap stocks. As you can tell from the graph, the inflection point for small-cap stocks occurred in early November around the election of Donald Trump. More domestic-focused small caps were priced to benefit from an "America First" agenda. As I wrote in The Trump Unwind in 10 Charts, the strong relative gains from small caps have dissipated in the first half of 2017 as the market re-prices the likelihood of new policy prescriptions.

While I have demonstrated that the size premium has generated long-run absolute outperformance, it has also been challenged by many market prognosticators over recent years. These critics suggest that the size premium has varied significantly over time, is subject to calendar effects, is not universally present across international markets, and is subsumed by proxies for illiquidity.

Some might question why I used the S&P 600 over the more readily replicated Russell 2000 as my small-cap index. After all, the largest fund that mimics the Russell 2000, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), has $38 billion of assets under management, nearly $8B larger than the aforementioned IJR. The Russell 2000 is an even more common benchmark for small cap active managers. Part of my choice to use the S&P 600 Small Cap Index has to do with the financial viability standards that are part of the inclusion rules for the S&P 600.

This qualitative tilt is important to generating outperformance in small-cap stocks. Regular readers will know that I have also published recently on the "July Anomaly," demonstrating how the predictive rules-based changes of the Russell 2000 lead to structural underperformance versus the less prescriptive rebalancing of the S&P 600.

The earnings requirements for inclusion in the S&P 600 and the rebalancing impact lead to a sharp outperformance versus the more widely followed Russell 2000. Using the same time period as the first graph in this article, I show below that the Russell 2000 has actually lagged the S&P 500 by 41bp per year. Since the S&P 600 has outperformed by 139bp per year, this is a 180bp differential between the two leading small cap indices. Critics of capturing value in small caps could be erroneously examining the Russell 2000. They are simply trying to capture this premium the wrong way.

What then is the right way? In a series of past articles, I have shown the efficacy of marrying the small-cap factor tilt with other key attributes to generate outperformance over very long time intervals. I have demonstrated further heightened gains for investors in small cap value (VBR) and low volatility small cap stocks (XSLV). I highly recommend Seeking Alpha readers examine these articles on how adding an additional factor tilt to the small cap premia has enhanced returns in long-run studies.

So far, in 2017, small cap stocks have underperformed their large cap brethren. The table below demonstrates that this was the 6th worst relative return for the S&P 600 in the 46 full semi-annual periods in the sample study.

Note that the first 4 periods on this list were largely driven by the late 1990s' tech boom, which favored large cap stocks. The market-beating gains of Facebook (FB; +31.3%, Amazon (AMZN; +29.1%), Apple (AAPL; +24.3%), and Alphabet (GOOG; +17.7%) helped drive the outperformance of the large cap index in the first half of 2017.

As I wrote in "Lessons From the Megacaps," the market is not continually led by its largest components. The S&P 100, the 100 largest constituents of the S&P 500, has lagged the broader index by over 2% per year this century. In effect, this is another example of the size effect - ultra-large caps underperform large caps akin to how large caps themselves underperform small caps.

For long-term investors with a buy-and-hold approach, the size factor has generated long-run structural alpha over the recorded history of modern finance. Combining the size factor with low volatility and value has enhanced long-run outperformance even further. Small-cap focused trades have underperformed in the first half of 2017 as the Trump Trade has been unwound and tech-focused megacaps have dominated.

Over the next several days, I will be publishing updated results for four additional proven buy-and-hold strategies that can be replicated through low-cost indices. These articles will demonstrate their long-run performance and describe the drivers of relative returns in the first half of 2017.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.