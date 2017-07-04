Gold, Correlated Market Drivers And The Path Of Least Resistance

All four of these drivers are now lined up in the same direction.

As we stated in earlier SA articles (1, 2), there are four major drivers of gold: interest rates, the USD, the USD/JPY FOREX ratio, and inflation. What happens in these huge markets matters to the price of gold - it is gold that reacts to these markets, not the other way around. Here, we revisit these markets and determine the path of least resistance for gold.

The Dollar Index, and Interest Rates

Gold tends to move inversely to the dollar, but despite recent dollar weakness, gold has been unable to rally and, in fact, has dropped below $1250 support. This exposes gold’s pricing weakness since it is unable to mount a rally even with a crashing dollar. Now that the dollar seems to have bottomed-out, gold could be pushed over the edge as the dollar strengthens (chart below).

Gold has a strong negative correlation with interest rates, especially longer-term rates, and while the FED can control rates at the short end, it is unable to influence long-term rates as effectively. This was made evident when the FED raised rates a couple of weeks ago, but the market responded by lowering 10-year and 30-year Treasury rates. This helped support gold enough to have it trade sideways, but here again, gold’s inability to rally even with lower long-term rates demonstrates how weak gold is. Now that long-rates have started to move back up, that support is gone and gold has resumed its path of least resistance (chart below).

The USD/JPY FOREX Pair

There is a strong negative correlation between gold and the USD/JPY ratio. Technically, the pair is coming off an over-sold level that is similar to the Spring of 2013, and late 2014 situations (chart below). With the USD/JPY pair in recovery mode, gold’s path of least resistance is down.

Inflation

On average, gold correlates positively with inflation, but since the start of 2017, gold and inflation have diverged into a negative correlation. This divergence, however, looks to be coming to an end as the gold price turns down and the correlation turns positive once again (red oval on chart below). With the FED determined to raise rates, inflation is unlikely to rise and, therefore, gold’s path of least resistance is down.

In conclusion, the four market drivers of the gold price are all indicating a weakness in gold which makes the path of least resistance a downward slide in price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.