Duke Energy: Should You Buy The Dip?

Duke Energy (DUK) has paid a dividend for 91 consecutive years, has raised its dividend every year since 2005 and currently offers a 4.1% dividend yield. Thanks to the almost record-low prevailing interest rates, many investors are attracted by its generous dividend yield. Therefore, as the stock has recently experienced a 5% correction, yield-oriented investors wonder whether they should buy the dip.

First of all, the dividend record of Duke Energy is remarkable. While the company is not a dividend aristocrat, the fact that is has paid uninterrupted dividends for 91 years in a row is notable. Moreover, while it raised its dividend by only 2% per year during 2009-2014, its management has raised the bar to 4%-6% annual dividend growth since 2014. Therefore, given that the current 4.1% dividend yield is already attractive, it is only natural that yield oriented investors follow this stock.

On the other hand, the dividend payout ratio has climbed to levels around 90% in the last two years. Moreover, due to the excessive capital expenses of the company, its free cash flows have been negative in 7 out of the last 9 years. Even in the two years in which they were positive, they were only half of the annual dividend payments. Therefore, it is evident that the company is struggling to keep growing its generous dividend and manages to do so only by issuing new debt.

To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has grown from $68.5 B in 2012 to $89.6 B this year. This is an excessive debt load, particularly given that it is about 42 times the annual earnings of the company. The huge debt pile results in elevated interest expense, which “eats” about 1/3 of the operating income every year. Therefore, the debt load greatly increases the exposure of the company to any unforeseen headwind.

A recent negative development was the refusal of insurance companies to pay for the $5.2 B cleanup cost of coal ash. As a result, it now seems that Duke Energy will be burdened with the full cleanup cost. It is also remarkable that the company has repeatedly raised its estimate for this cost and hence the above amount may not be the final one. Moreover, now that the Fed is determined to significantly raise interest rates, it will become much more expensive for the company to roll over its debt to the distant future. As a result, the interest expense is likely to increase in the next few years.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that all utility companies carry excessive amounts of debt. Thanks to the regulated monopolies they enjoy, they have quite predictable earnings and hence they can withstand much higher amounts of debt than other companies. Therefore, while the above debt load is excessive, it can be somewhat justified, at least to some extent.

Finally, investors should realize the inverse correlation of Duke Energy with the rest of the stock market. More precisely, if the economy continues to grow, even at the current lackluster pace, the Fed is likely to keep raising interest rates. Therefore, as most of the shareholders of Duke Energy hold the stock for its attractive yield, the stock is likely to face significant pressure in the positive scenario for the economy. It is also remarkable that the stock is trading at a trailing P/E=26.6, which is certainly excessive for a slow-growth utility stock with an enormous amount of debt.

On the other hand, if the economy takes a turn for the worse, the Fed is likely to stop raising interest rates and hence the yield of Duke Energy is likely to remain attractive to investors. As a result, while the stock is likely to incur a correction in that scenario due to deteriorating results, it will almost certainly outperform the market in that case. All in all, higher interest rates are likely to compress the valuation of the stock while flat interest rates are likely to favor its current rich valuation.

To sum up, while Duke Energy may rebound after its recent dip, its valuation is pronouncedly rich and hence I advise investors to stay away from the stock. Of course the stock may continue to be richly valued for a while thanks to its attractive dividend and the low prevailing interest rates. However, if the Fed continues to raise interest rates aggressively, the P/E ratio of the stock will certainly shrink and hence the stock will incur a sizeable correction. On the other hand, if the economy enters rough waters, the stock will face pressure due to deteriorating earnings but it will probably outperform the market, as its yield will remain attractive compared to the prevailing low interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.