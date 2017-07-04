Newmont And Barrick: Gold Mining Hedge

Of late, the Fed has been locked in the precarious game of raising rates despite lower inflation and weak GDP growth. They must strike a perfect balance between hawkish and dovish, so this flying bull market can come to a soft landing instead of a fiery crash. In my view, the Fed will continue to raise rates because it is their only viable option. They need to have somewhere to go when the inevitable turn down hits. This bull market can't last forever. Perhaps because of this (and other causes) hedge funds have turned bearish on the dollar.

Dollar Bulls Face Perilous Start to Second Half as Payrolls Loom

The dollar has not been responding to positive data surprises, but continues to weaken substantially on negative news. As long as that persists, the risks are skewed to the downside going into every data release.

- Michael Cahill, strategist at Goldman Sachs

When I see hedge funds turning on the dollar coupled with its failure to react to positive news, as a holder of a majority equity portfolio, I think maybe it is time to hedge my portfolio and buy some hard or crypto currency. I have an innate fear of the ladder and because I'm not going to go out and buy gold bars, I see this as a time to buy some mining stocks that are more stable during a recession, even in spite of the Fed's plan to continue with its rate hikes. I realize this isn't going to make me rich, but it will protect capital, and I don't mind taking a bite out of a couple strong miners with growth potential at a fairly low price tag.

My choices are two of the biggest and best in the industry, Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX). Both are trading near their 52-week low and I have watched them decouple from gold prices since January 2017. As you can see, normally as gold rises so does the price tag of these miners (obvious I know), but this phenomenon of decoupling leads me to believe there is potential there and also perhaps too much optimism in the markets as in my mind the possibility of valuations contracting becomes more and more likely.

Barrick Gold

Barrick and Newmont are two miners with a similar market cap, but very different strengths and weaknesses (honestly they may benefit from a merger). Both operate with solid free cash flow and are set to produce a similar amount of gold in 2017. Newmont's advantages lie in its excellent reserves along with its strong pipeline and balance sheet, while Barrick is in the role of a low cost producer.

Barrick Gold Newmont Mining FCF Q1 2017 ($ millions) 161 199 Gold AISC Q1 2017 ($/oz) 772 900 Gold AISC Expected 2017 ($/oz) 720-770 940-1000 1000 Gold Production Expected 2017 (koz) 5300-5600 5275-5770



My main issue with Barrick, however, has been its substantial debt. I needed to see a company focused on debt reduction, and well, that's exactly what I got. Both Barrick and Newmont have reduced their long-term debt impressively.

Recently, Barrick completed the sale of its 50% interest in the Veladero mine in Argentina to Shandong Gold Mining Co. for around $960 million and has pledged to use this money to continue paying down debt. This is a part of the recently formed joint venture with Shandong which will go through three stages. First being the sale of Veladero, second a deal to jointly explore and develop the Pascua-Lama deposit on the border of Argentina and Chile, and third the continued assessment of investment opportunities on the El Indio gold belt (again on the border of Argentina and Chile). Barrick is clearly committed to dealing with its substantial debt burden.

Both Barrick and Newmont should have benefited from rising gold and copper prices in Q1, but they haven't seen the usual rise in share price. This may leave room for upward movement in the coming months, even on the back of the release of the June FOMC minutes. Although there may be a couple days of downward movement in gold prices, I expect a bottom to be reached quickly.

Barrick has also shown its continued goals for expansion are being met, especially in North America (over 80% of its exploration budget is spent here). Its recent deal with NovaGold (NYSEMKT:NG) is a perfect example of this. NovaGold and Barrick jointly own Donlin Gold which is pushing through with a drill project to optimize results and grow output in Alaska. NovaGold CEO Greg Lang:

Donlin Gold’s size, grade, production profile, exploration potential, mine life, community support and jurisdictional safety render it a unique asset in the gold industry. Both partners envision Donlin Gold to be a pacesetter in the mining sector and are completely aligned in their objectives to optimize the project

Although Barrick's dividend yield is low at .77%, it is a miner that is doing all the right things and I see pairing it with Newmont as a good option in order to hedge my majority equity portfolio.

Newmont Mining

Newmont was founded in 1916 by William Boyce Thompson and has always had one of the strongest balance sheets in the business. Its leading project pipeline and reserve profile are truly impressive. Even in the worst of economic times, Newmont will always have gold in the ground and isn't going anywhere.

Despite missing its estimates, Newmont's revenue grew ~13% in Q1 2017 to $1.7 billion due to rising gold and copper prices, but as I have mentioned, this increase isn't translating to its stock price, yet. EBITDA is also up 20% as compared to Q1 2016. Newmont has also continually increased FCF and reduced long-term debt. These are trends I love to see in miners.

Both Newmont and Barrick faced extreme weather conditions which hindered their ability to produce in Q1, but nonetheless they presented fairly impressive results due to their diverse holdings. Tori Palmer, EVP and COO Newmont Mining, said:

This performance highlights the value of managing a geographically diverse portfolio. In terms of challenges, we experienced record rainfall in Australia, Peru and Suriname and continue to work through the impact of the slip at our Silverstar mine in Nevada late last year.

The concern for Newmont is there much higher cost of production as I touched on before, but it has continually reduced AISC over the past 5 years, and after beating its expectation in Q1, it may be on pace to do so again in 2017.

Newmont is becoming an increasingly efficient company and that is reflected at corporate as well, with SG&A also coming in below estimates in Q1. Nancy K. Buese, Newmont Mining, said:

We are continuing to be very cost conscious at corporate as we are focusing on cost at the sites and with our Full Potential program. So we've employed the same strategies here as well. So I think it's fair to assume we'll be at or around the lower end of that guidance range for the year.

Newmont is a miner whose value really lies in its incredible project pipeline and reserves, but it also understands the need to operate with a strong FCF and low debt while always improving its efficiency and AISC. It has been around for over 100 years now and I expect it will be around for another 100; I am sure I will contently own it for 50 of those years (well, barring some catastrophic event in the markets or my own death, knock on wood).

Conclusion

Although miners have faced unflattering economic conditions which have lead to their share prices hovering around 52-week lows, I believe within the next couple weeks both Barrick Gold and Newmont mining will be considered at least a Hold, and even a buy if you are in a similar situation to me with a majority equity portfolio looking for a hedge. When most hedge funds become bearish on the dollar, and given current political uncertainty, I think it is only logical to pick up some hard currency and for me that comes in the form of these strong and tested miners. I do understand that the third rate increase of the year can't be good news for gold prices, but these are much different economic times than we have seen historically given lower inflation and GDP. I am not normally a fan of The Heisenberg, a perennial bear on SA (although he may not enjoy me labeling him as such), but I think he is on the money in his recent article.

Part and parcel of this debate is the notion that central banks' propensity to lean hawkish in the face of still lackluster inflation can be explained by a desire to curb excessively loose financial conditions. That's where this becomes particularly interesting. They want the party to end, but in an orderly fashion. More colloquially, they'd like everyone to hang out for a while, drink some coffee, and call an Uber home. That, as opposed to everyone running out the door still intoxicated, jumping behind the wheel, and racing each other home.

Eloquent and cerebral as always, although he is elaborating a simple point here. My response, to buy gold miners, is probably not what he was intending, but I see it as a simple way to hedge my bet against the possibility that the Fed isn't able to convince everyone to have that coffee and take an Uber home. Barrick and Newmont will be fine additions to my long-term portfolio in any case, and I have no fear in holding them through the next recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM, ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.