Carrizo Oil & Gas Shuffling Assets

Carrizo has 'stubbornly' kept increasing its production, and while the company is doing well, crude oil prices put a hard ceiling on how much money these players can make.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO), by now one of the bigger players in the Eagle Ford shale, has been looking for a "second play" for a number of years. In the beginning of the decade, Carrizo was very big on the gas-rich Barnett shale, but soon made the painful decision to leave North Texas after it became apparent that dry gas prices would be low for the very long term. Later on, the company made a series of acquisitions in the liquids-rich Utica Shale.

The crash in crude oil prices over late 2014 dashed the hopes of most in the Utica Shale, an area which had neither the servicing infrastructure nor the midstream capacity to thrive with crude below $50. Just earlier this year, Carrizo announced that it was putting both its Utica and nearby Marcellus acreage up for sale.

In 2015, Carrizo began to enter the Delaware Basin area of West Texas. Its entrance was done along with several other shale-focused drillers which saw that the Delaware and Wolfcamp portions of the Permian Basin would ultimately be the largest and most economical shale play in North America. Late last month, Carrizo announced it would double its acreage in the Delaware Basin, in a deal with ExL for another $648 million. This is a pretty clear indication that Carrizo intends to make West Texas its official 'second' shale play. This article looks at Carrizo's latest addition in the Permian Basin, and what it means for the company. Since it has been a while since I've looked at this one, I'd also like to do an update on how far Carrizo has come since just a couple years back.

Shuffling assets

Courtesy of Carrizo Oil & Gas Investor Relations

Carrizo is just about doubling its Delaware Basin acreage with this 16,488 net acre acquisition. The acquired acreage is 'highly contiguous' with its legacy position here. The acreage is pretty well de-risked, with 350 potential drilling locations and upside from future downspacing. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings, cash flow and net asset value.

Carrizo's acquisition came at a pretty high price; almost $40,000 per net acre, which sure is a lot more than acreage here used to cost four or five years ago. On the other hand, when Carrizo disposes off its Utica and Marcellus acreage, it will most likely be for a song, so this 're-arrangement' of assets definitely isn't cheap.

Will Carrizo make it work in the Delaware Basin? Judging by well economics, I have to say "yes." Buying at the bottom (and I believe that's where crude oil is right now) means things should only get better from here. As it is, things are already pretty good. Have a look.

Carrizo's Delaware Basin economics. Courtesy of Carrizo Investor Relations.

With WTI crude down at $45, Carrizo's West Texas acreage still yields internal rates of return at 57%. That's not bad at all, considering the rule of thumb is usually for a 20% IRR.

A premier asset holder

Carrizo's Eagle Ford acreage does just as well, and has improved quite a bit over the last few years. At $45 crude, Carrizo generates a 58% return in its core acreage. To put this into perspective, I looked at some of Carrizo's older presentations, dating back to 2014. In 2014, Carrizo's Eagle Ford acreage had a 40% IRR at $75 WTI. As of today, the core Eagle Ford acreage yields over 250% at that same price, and the 'tier-one' acreage yields 96%. What a difference a few years make in the shale.

Carrizo is one of those shale drillers responsible for crude prices being so darn low. These stubborn shale drillers kept growing production despite falling prices exactly because they've been constantly improving economics. They've exploited this by adding rigs to the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken shales. But maybe if you can't beat 'em, you should join 'em.

Conclusion

As for me, I prefer to go for dividend-paying stocks, and while Carrizo and other shale drillers have done a great job, the collapse in crude oil prices, and the subsequent lack of a meaningful recovery, have really made me unwilling to make an exception for the shale drillers. The truth of the matter is that while Carrizo and some others are doing economically well, nobody is really making all that much money, and I don't see that changing.

As far as the Permian acquisition goes, I don't doubt Carrizo's ability to make this acquisition work, and I think that the Permian Basin will ultimately be Carrizo's 'second home.' That's not enough to get me off the fence, however.

