Dollar Tree - E-Commerce, Unemployment And Slowing Growth; Neutral Rating

Business Overview

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is one of the largest dollar store chains in the United States. It is actually the largest discount store retailer in the country if measured by the number of stores operated, and the second after Dollar General (DG) in terms of sales. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 14,334 discount variety retail stores in North America, under the names of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company’s strategy is not particularly innovative or complex, but it has worked quite well so far. The company maintains a balanced selection of products within traditional variety store categories, offering everyday basic products with the addition of a few seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise. Like its competitor Dollar General, DLTR maintains a relatively low assortment of products, offering some basic consumable merchandise at a good price to retain customers and maintain good foot traffic. Moreover, they opportunistically add seasonal or promotional merchandise to spark interest and generate some higher margin sales. As I said, the strategy is nothing particularly innovative or complex, but the company has managed to deliver decades of constant growth thanks to this approach. Compared to Dollar General, DLTR has a more “variable” approach to store sizing and location selection. Dollar General operates through a small-box format with an average store size of 7,500 square feet and mainly locates its stores in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States, focusing on rural, suburban and urban communities. Dollar Tree focuses primarily on strip shopping centers anchored by “large retailers who draw target customers we believe to be similar to ours”. Their stores are located in metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns, with sizes in the range of 8,000 - 10,000 selling square feet for Dollar Tree and 6,000 - 8,000 selling square feet for Family Dollar. The growth strategy is also very simple and relies on two main growth factors – new store openings and square footage growth in successful stores. This has been typically helped by mergers and acquisitions, such as the acquisition of Family Dollar in 2015.

Fundamental Trends, Prospects and Risks

With or without the effects of mergers and acquisitions, fundamental trends have shown relatively constant growth in sales, comps and EPS. Margins have been a bit more volatile, in part as a result of M&A activity, integration costs, and so on. The stock price has enjoyed a strong and long growth trend for many years, but the stock has begun a correction that so far has pushed the stock down almost 30% since the top reached in July 2016. There slowing growth rate is the main reason for sure.

Investors have started to be concerned about the future of brick and mortar retailer as the shift to e-commerce is seen as a significant threat for many. Of course, some categories of retailers are more exposed to the threats of online competition than others. For example, luxury retailers and generally all the retailers that sell expensive goods such as home appliances are more protected against the e-commerce threat. The reasons are several. People like to check these kinds of products before buying them and often rely on consumer credit in-store to buy such products. I would say that, on the other extreme, discount retailers are decently protected from e-commerce competition for a number of reasons. For example, many price-sensitive customers don't want to pay for shipping or for an annual subscription on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Many shoppers don't like to wait for shipping, or simply can’t wait, and so on. I think the recent deceleration in growth is more a result of the conditions of the general economy. Let me explain what I mean. As I explained and showed in my article on Dollar General, the discount retailing business is an anti-cyclical business. It prospers when people are more price-sensitive and it suffers when people pay less attention to their spending. It’s obvious that people are more cautious with their spending when they don’t have a job or their financial condition is not very good. Many people and families who don’t have a stable job rely on some assistance programs such as the SNAP, which lets them use special coupons in some store chains, including discount retailers such as DG and DT. Just as I did with Dollar General, I have plotted a chart with both Dollar Tree’s comparable store sales growth and unemployment rates in the United States, from 2005 to 2017. The correlation is clear:

Source: Author's elaboration from company filings and BLS data

The current slowdown is more an effect of the strong economy and low unemployment rate, rather than competition from e-commerce. When another recession will arrive, companies like DG and DT will benefit from rising levels of price-sensitiveness, and also from the increasing importance of assistance programs such as the SNAP.

In the long term, I think the business and industry prospects are solid, although there are some risks. In the short term, in particular, there is a lot of uncertainty about the possible implementation of a border adjustment tax. Although the political discussion on this topic has softened in the recent past, we can’t be sure that it won’t heat up again. This is a significant risk for Dollar Tree, as the company buys approximately 41% - 43% of its merchandise from abroad. Besides these “political” risks, I think we should closely monitor competitive pressures and margins. E-commerce players may find a more effective way to conquer market share, or other players could emerge and increase their market power, or many other factors could change the competitive environment. The point is that discount store retailing is a competitive business with many players of different sizes, and although E-commerce is not a strong headwind yet, it might become in the future.

Nonetheless, these pressures are not very strong at the moment, and I expect the company to continue to grow comps at a low-single-digit rate for the next few years, which could increase sharply if another recession began in the meantime. The current valuation also looks like an acceptable entry point, in the sense that the stock looks fairly priced. After all, the stock is trading very close to the 5-year lows in valuation multiples such as the EV/EBITDA, and in-line with its competitor Dollar General.

DG EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

I expect DG to grow the store base a bit faster than DLTR, but I think DLTR will grow comps at a higher rate as it’s in a slightly better situation in terms of store traffic. Therefore, I think the two stocks deserve to trade at the same multiples. I maintain a neutral rating on the stock and I want to wait for the company to deliver in-line with expectations at least in the next quarter before considering buying. I don’t want to see margin contractions, which would mean the company is losing out to competition or failing to sustain pricing pressures.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.