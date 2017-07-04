4 Strong Buy JPMorgan Mutual Funds For Impressive Returns

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is one of the best financial management companies in the world. It has a legacy of investment management since 1865. Also, JPMorgan is the eighth-largest mutual fund firm in the U.S. and prides itself as the nation's leader in equity fund flows. JPMorgan offers managed accounts and retirement products. The company has pioneered the introduction of innovative, inflation-protected municipal products. Its primary principle is to understand the needs of its clients and advice the best investment solutions for surplus returns.

Below we share with you four top-ranked JPMorgan mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of JPMorgan funds.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund A (MUTF:JFAMX)seeks to offer a high level of return. JFAMX primarily invests in equity securities issued by companies based in emerging markets. The fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, euro, yen and pound sterling. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund A has returned 26.8% over the last one-year period.

JFAMX has an expense ratio of 1.44% compared with the category average of 1.45%.

JPMorgan Investor Growth Fund A (MUTF:ONGAX), also known as "fund of funds", invests heavily in diversified mutual funds that invest heavily in equity securities. The fund seeks growth of capital over the long run. JPMorgan Investor Growth Fund A has returned 20.4% over the last one-year period.

As of April 2017, ONGAX held 32 issues, with 14.03% of its assets invested in JPMorgan US Equity R6.

JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund A (MUTF:OLVAX)seeks capital appreciation. OLVAX invests a major portion of its assets in securities of large-cap companies that include common stocks, debt and preferred stocks that can be converted to common stocks. Large-cap companies are those that have market capitalization equivalent to those listed on the Russell 1000 Value Index at the time of purchase. JPMorgan Large Cap Value A has returned 29.5% over the last one-year period.

Scott Blasdell is the fund manager since 2013.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund A (MUTF:PGSGX)invests the lion's share of its assets in securities issued by small capitalization companies. Small-cap companies are those that have market capitalization equivalent to those listed on the Russell 2000 Growth Index stocks and lower than $4 billion at the time of purchase. The fund seeks capital appreciation for the long run. JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund A has returned 35.7% over the last one-year period.

PGSGX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.28%.

