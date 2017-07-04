DryShips: Hopeless As An Investment

By Parke Shall

We're sorry but we just can't stick up for DryShips (DRYS) anymore, not that we ever did in any meaningful manner. It isn't really that we have stuck up for the company at all, but we did write an article some months back speculating that because the company was instituting a dividend that it may be at a point where it's looking to secure its share structure and finally use its newfound hundreds of millions of dollars in cash to focus on operations and cash generation going forward. After all, the dry shipping sector has seen a little bit of a revival after just being absolutely decimated from the 2008 financial crisis.

The company promptly made fools out of us for postulating this and went on to make several more significantly dilutive financings, ultimately putting significantly more pressure on the company's share price, as you can see from the charts below.

You see, our defending the company at first wasn't really a ridiculous thought. The company has already performed several horribly dilutive financings and had raised a ton of cash. Ostensibly one is going to think that at some point management is going to bear down and focus on running the business instead of raising more money. Through a number of reverse splits and financings that the company originally took advantage of during a momentum rally in the dry ship space, the company went from teetering on the verge of bankruptcy to having a significantly robust amount of cash. From there, it's just common sense that the company at some point would want to try to focus on running the business and deliver some value to its new shareholders, despite the fact that long-term ones have been slaughtered.



Obviously, we underestimated DRYS management.



Not only has management continued to approve the same financing and reverse split combination several times over since then, there doesn't seem to be anything on the horizon that indicates they're going to stop. Yes, a long-term chart of the company shows that it has been down significantly because of massive dilution:

However a shorter term chart looks just as devastating:

People who thought that they were getting in after the company finally had enough cash to do its business with have just been crushed. That's why we're writing this article today: DRYS simply needs to be avoided and its management team just hasn't shown us that they are more interested in their credibility than they are in raising money through share issuances that brutally decimate shareholders.



The issuance of the dividend a while back was perceived to be one of two things. It could've either been a token gesture, made to make it seem as though management cared about shareholder value and at the same time it was preparing more issuances that would simply decimate shareholders. Or, it could've been a sign to the market that the company was finally finished performing financings and wanted to make a legitimate effort to putting a financial foundation behind its stock.

99 times out of 100, we are going to play the skeptic and assume that management is trying to get one over on us until they can prove otherwise. This is it just not with DRYS, this is how we look at all of our investments. And of course we had a ridiculous lapse of judgment and believed that the bottom actually may have been in at one point on DRYS as indicated by the issuance of the dividend. Savvy investors that are like-minded told us we were crazy but we had a "feeling."



Of course that feeling turned out to be completely wrong and management has cemented its legacy as throwing shareholders under the moving dilution train on a daily basis since they first saw significant price appreciation after the election. Not only that, but management has not chosen to communicate a clear path as to when the share structure blowout will end and when shares may eventually retain some value going forward once again. At that point, the share structure will have simply become such a fraction of what it once was that almost everybody who has invested in the past will have taken a significant loss.



Regardless of management's future actions, their game plan over the last eight or ten months has proven to us that shareholders are not a priority with this company. As such, we don't believe that with its current management team DRYS is worthy of being trusted or worthy of a capital investment at any point.