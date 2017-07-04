Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

An injection of 60 Bcf next week, it would be compared to 38 Bcf last year and 66 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +60 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended June 30. A storage report of +60 Bcf would be compared to +38 Bcf last year and +66 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate was unchanged from last Friday.

Our storage forecast this week is 2 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +62 Bcf.

For the week ending 6/23, EIA reported +46 Bcf. This equates to a daily implied flow of 6.57 Bcf/d. Here's how the last three EIA storage reports look versus our estimates:

As for natural gas fundamentals, weather continue to dominate short-term trading with bearish weather revisions over the weekend pushing natural gas prices lower. Traders are more alert than ever as they are on the lookout for predatory trading where other traders push stop losses and forces them to sell, something we saw two weeks ago immediately following an EIA storage report where prices quickly gapped lower to $2.85/MMBtu.

