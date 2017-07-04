An Update On Our 2 Favorite High Quality Oil And Gas Producers

Both names are two of the highest quality oil and gas producer an investor can buy.

Raging River has the highest netback of any oil producer in Canada targeting 15% growth within cash flows at $50 WTI.

Below is the write-up we recently published to HFI Research subscribers in a weekly issue called, "HFI Research - What Changed This Week 7-1-17 Special Edition – Mid-Year Scorecard Review: What Went Wrong And What Went Right?"

Advantage Oil and Gas (AAV)

First-half returns for 2017 was 0.00%. One of the best performing oil and gas companies in Canada given the sector return for the first half was -22%.

What did Advantage do that made them not sell-off?

AAV is a name we don’t cover frequently, because quite honestly, there isn’t much to update. AAV’s CEO, Andy Mah, whom we had the pleasure to talk to just twice over the last year doesn’t think too much about promoting the company or any other noise factors that will throw most CEOs into tailspins.

We wrote a write-up on AAV on February 3, 2016 titled, “ Advantage – A Great Bet on a Great Company.” At the time of the write-up, the stock was around $5.50, and it has now risen to $6.75 or a gain of 22.7% over the last year.

What did Advantage do that made it outperform the rest?

Andy Mah learned from the old mistakes AAV made in its previous self. AAV prior to the “restructuring” owned many assets in many different plays. The company decided to focus on the core area in the Montney. Andy took pride in being one of the lowest cost producers in Canada. During 2016 when AECO prices tanked below C$1/Mcf, Andy had planned in 2015 by drilling additional wells without completing them. When commodity prices tanked, AAV had an inventory of wells at hand to complete without spending too much capex. This allowed AAV to still grow production without taking on debt.

Once AECO gas prices recovered, AAV took advantage of the higher gas price by putting on additional hedges, and utilizing the increased production/cash flow to further expand its production base. The result is a company that looks like this:

For investors, AAV’s management team has never failed at delivering their promise. Andy and his team have been conservative in giving estimates as to consider a permanently low AECO gas price into the forecast (C$2.50/GJ). We think this conservativeness, and underspending gives investors ease as to the future growth and leverage of the company.

Going Forward

We continue to hold a material position in AAV. With it being one of the lowest cost producers in North America, AAV should continue to benefit from the surplus cash it starts to generate in 2018+. The catalyst of a dividend could see AAV attract a new wave of investors and push it to a premium to the rest of the natural gas producers. Our price target on AAV remains at $9 per share.

Raging River (OTC:RRENF)

Raging River finished the first-half down 23.4% or equivalent to the sector’s first-half performance. With one of the lowest D/DACF ratios in the E&P universe, and operated by the most trusted E&P executive in Canada, how did the shares perform so poorly?

What went wrong?

Would it be delusional for us to blame the entire sell-off in RRX’s share price due to terrible investor sentiment and weak oil prices?

Because to RRX’s defense, nothing went wrong in the first-half of 2017 other than the fact that the capex program for 2017 would be over the cash flow by C$50 million if WTI stays at $45/bbl. But with WTI average YTD at $49.91/bbl, it’s hard to see how investors can be so pessimistic on the highest corporate netback oil producer in Canada operated by one of the best E&P CEOs to ever grace planet Earth.

One easily identifiable causes for RRX’s sell-off was a multiple compression. RRX’s multiple compressed from 9.2x EV/DACF at the start of the year to 7.2x EV/DACF as of the end of Q2. The multiple compression combined with a drop-in oil prices saw RRX shares sell-off. We find very little reasons other than multiple compression and a weak oil price backdrop to explain what went wrong.

What went right?

RRX is in the process of unlocking another potential new play, Duvernay light oil. One of the big concerns investors always had with RRX was the land lock situation it was in in the Viking play. Without pursuing additional Viking acquisitions, RRX will have to expand into another play in order to grow production past a certain threshold, which analysts peg at around 40k boe/d.

Duvernay light oil was one of new plays recently captured by RRX. The company has captured 100k acres in the region, and there is a significant resource potential in the region. RRX plans to drill its first well in Q4 this year.

As for the Viking, RRX’s waterflood projects continue to pay dividend. Production is expected to average 22,750 boe/d this year, and the breakeven growth WTI price is $50/bbl.

What should we make of all of this?

Ignore the sell-off, investors simply lost interest in RRX. The company’s underlying performance continues to be one of the best in the Canadian energy space. Spearheaded by Neil Roszell, Raging River continues to be one of the safest oil bets in the market alongside Advantage as the premier natural gas bet. We think the eventual exit plan for RRX is to sell itself, and we think the price could be between C$14 to C$16. Our price target on RRX is C$14.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRENF, AAV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.