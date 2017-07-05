Assessing A Disney-Verizon Takeover

Disney would be too expensive, though, thus a deal is unlikely, I believe.

The rumors about Verizon (VZ) buying out Disney (DIS) are not very realistic, I believe, but even without being taken over at a premium, Disney's shares have upside potential from the current level.

Earlier this week rumors about a possible takeover of Disney by Verizon surfaced -- such a move would generally make sense from a strategic standpoint: Telecommunications companies are rushing towards generating or buying up individual / exclusive content, which allows these companies to offer a more complete package to their customers. AT&T's (T) pending takeover of Time Warner (TWX) has accelerated this trend, and Verizon has to be careful not to fall behind its biggest competitor. Disney, with its television channels (mainly ESPN), is a prime target, especially since the company also holds very strong other franchises, such as Marvel, Pixar, brands such as the Cars series, the Toy Story series, the Pirates of the Carribean series, etc.

Some of Disney's assets, such as the company's theme parks, its resorts and Disney's cruse line would not be a good strategic fit for Verizon, but those assets could very likely be sold off or spun off to the company's owners shareholders by creating a separate company.

The fact that Disney would be a good target for Verizon does not mean that the company will be able to make such a move, though:

Disney's current market capitalization is $170 billion, only slightly less than Verizon's market cap of $185 billion. A takeover would very likely require a substantial takeover premium: Assuming a takeover price 25% above the 52-week high (which would mean a price per share of $145), Disney's takeover market capitalization would be $225 billion.

Disney already has $20 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet, during a takeover that debt would be added towards Verizon's debt level as well, thus buying out Disney at $145 per share would increase Verizon's total long-term debt by an incredible $245 billion.

Verizon already has $117 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet, versus a (relatively speaking) really small book value of just $23 billion.

Adding the $245 billion in additional debt that would be required to take over Disney, we get to a total long-term debt amount of $362 billion, which would make Verizon the most heavily indebted company I have heard of.

Let's look at the leverage ratio after such a deal:

Right now Verizon's debt-to-EBITDA level stands at 2.9, which shows a rather high but still very manageable debt load. After a takeout of Disney, the combined company would have total long term debt of $362 billion, and total EBITDA of $58 billion a year -- the company's debt to EBITDA multiple would rise to 6.2. At a leverage ratio that high, rating agencies would very likely rate Verizon's bond as junk, since the upper limit for an investment grade rating usually is around 5-5.5. This would make it very hard for Verizon to access debt markets and would mean a substantial rise in the interest rates the company would have to pay going forward (in addition to interest rates rising broadly as the FED keeps tightening).

To summarize, I believe that Verizon would benefit a lot from some of Disney's assets, but a takeover seems unrealistic -- Disney is too big to be swallowed by Verizon.

Disney's shares have upside potential nevertheless, even when there is no takeover: Shares trade at 18.7 times trailing earnings, and just below 16 times forward earnings -- relatively low valuations, both versus the broad market's multiples and versus the valuations Disney traded for in the last years. With a good long-term growth outlook (analysts are forecasting 9% EPS growth annually for the next five years) and a relatively low valuation, Disney could easily see share price appreciation over the near future -- rising up towards the 52-week high would mean an 8% return (in addition to some income thanks to the company's biannual dividend payments).

Verizon is interested in content and content creators, and rightly so, as the company must not fall behind its rival AT&T. Disney is unlikely to be bought out by Verizon, though, as Disney is too big to be acquired by the already heavily indebted company. (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has been rumored to be interested as well, could pull off such a move more easily.)

Without any takeovers happening, Disney's shares still have upside potential, due to a rather low valuation and a positive long-term outlook.

