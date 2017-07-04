Under Armour Is Super Overvalued - Shareholders Should Not Be Invested Here

Investment Thesis

Back in April 2017, when Under Armour (UA, UAA) released its 2017 Q1 results, the market was delighted and its share price ended the end trading at practically $22 per share. Nearly three months later and the stock is still at practically $22 a share. In spite of the excitement of the market at Under Armour's results in April, I cannot understand why the stock is so overpriced.

The article that follows contains recent business highlights, analysis of deferred tax movements, then financials, a balance sheet appraisal, followed by valuation work and finishes by discussing investment risks.

Recent Business Highlights

Under Armour has the ambitious target of being the No. 1 marketing and distributor company of branded performance apparel, footwear for men, women, and youth. It hopes to replace Nike (NYSE:NKE) from the top spot, and it flatly acknowledges it will not do so by compromising on price. It will compete in every other way. This is certainly ambitious, and so far, Under Armour is making positive strides toward this goal. Its revenue was up a strong 7% in 2017 Q1, compared with Nike's most recent quarterly result, 2017 Q4, which was up only 5%. (The results dates do not perfectly overlap between the two companies but this detracts from this general point.) Under Armour is not going away. It's being creative and innovate while generating larger incremental revenue gains with fewer financial resources.

Its profitability, on the other hand, paints a different story. Its gross margin was down 70 basis points. Management tried to manage inventory level by being overly promotional. However, management stated that its inventory management and distribution had been unacceptable in the quarter and not where it should be at, but essentially, management did concede that it was in line with their expectation.

Under Armour, just like its biggest competitor Nike, has seen its wholesale revenue decelerate substantially. And just like Nike, it has seen its direct to consumer business accelerate at a quick clip. While Under Armour does not break down the profitability of its direct-to-consumer segment and wholesale segment, after studying this peer group, this author believes it safe to make two assumptions: firstly, that its direct to consumer (online segment) is less profitable than its wholesale revenue; and secondly, that its online customer is more of a bargain hunter and less likely to be a returning customer, meaning that Under Armour's ecosystem and brand is not quite as strong with customers and its customers would make fewer return purchases than its wholesale customer. In Under Armour's case, while my evidence is mostly anecdotal it is essentially derived from common sense.

Deferred Tax movements in 2017 Q1

Its cash flow from operations has improved substantially, from minus $128 million in 2016 Q1 to minus $34 million this year, in 2017 Q1. However, this cash flow improvement has come on the back of a $13 million increase in deferred income tax benefit, which although Under Armour has accumulated $121 million in deferred income tax benefit on its balance sheet, it is nevertheless, a nonrecurring source. In any case, improvement or not, the company is still burning cash. Which brings me to its financials section.

Financials

Whichever way one analyzes Under Armour, ultimately, its has a normalized use of FCF of $115 million. This is not sustainable, and the company must figure out a way to generate FCF.

Financial Position

Under Armour continued to make incremental improvement to its balance sheet in the most recent quarter. Management certainly did very well to pay down debt by 8% in the quarter and brought it down to approximately $860 million, and the company also managed to increase its cash position by 10% to approximately $170 million. However, the cynic in me would point out that Under Armour was able to do this by extending its payables by approximately 60%, which at some time will need reversing and become a large use of cash. All in all, Under Armour finishes 2017 Q1 with a net debt position of $690 million - not a particularly strong financial position.

Valuation Versus Peer Group

Highlighted in green in the table above shows how Under Armour is currently trading cheaper than its 5-year trailing average. Generally speaking, this would point me to delve deeper and research the company further, as it could well be an investment opportunity in this stock. However, in this case, I believe this paints a skewed image and it could well be a case of what looked cheap initially proved to be very expensive later.

Interestingly, its peer group all have more expensive current P/S ratios than their respective 5-year trailing average. Frequently, this means that this group is very much in favor with the investment community and potentially overpriced relative to its actual potential.

DCF Valuation

As an investor, I would sum my investment speciality as seeking unloved companies that are often the No. 2 or 3 in their respective industries (backed by FCF-generating capabilities), since the market generally undervalues companies with volatile earnings. However, with Under Armour, it is simply impractical to forecast its future cash flows since it has a normalized use of FCF ($115m). In order for me to be able to vaguely attempt to forecast its future FCF, Under Armour must first consistently generate FCF, which it has not done consistently in the past 5 years.

Investment Risks

Under Armour's number one investment risk, in this author's mind, is its colossal competitor, Nike. Nike's operations are stellar and incomparable not only its sportswear peer group but to most other businesses.

I have recently analyzed Nike and was thoroughly impressed with its operations - its valuation aside. Nike's business model of heavily investing in the sporting arena to bring awareness of its brands to consumers has been paying dividends to the company. This strategy has been largely adopted by Under Armour, but since it does not have the financial resources Nike has, it has not been to able replicate Nike's benefit from this strategy. While Under Armour is certainly attempting to do so. For instance, the Stephen Curry shoe by Under Armour is attempting to take market share from Nike's Jordan shoe by introducing the Curry shoe brand to consumers at a lower price point - which Under Armour acknowledges delivered softer-than-expected results.

Under Armour has weaker distribution capabilities than its peer group and is reliant on the North American market for more than 80% of its revenue as of year-end fiscal 2016. One of its indirect competitors, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has proven the ultimate benefits of having a more geographically diverse footprint. As adidas had strong global exposure it was able to have more balanced and smoother growth in its markets, with growth in sales from Greater China of 30% as of 2017 Q1 certainly helping adidas deliver great results. Having a more geographically diverse market could offer Under Armour more stability in its financial results, which could ultimately reward its share price with higher multiples.

Conclusion

I initiated my analysis of Under Armour unimpressed with the company's current performance. However, I ended my research by being drawn to the company's ambitions and drive, as well as management's openness and honesty - when they delivered underperforming results. However, with that said, honesty and ambition are not enough for me to invest in a highly overpriced stock. Nevertheless, I remain excited to follow Under Armour's future progress and will be reporting back my findings here.

