Telefonica: Do Not Pick Up This Telecom Provider

The investor who bought Telefonica (TEF) ever since 2007 must have been grinding their teeth with displeasure for their investment choice. The stock was at its highest point in November of that year, trading at around €33. Shortly after the financial crisis happened, and not much more. The company has a high amount of debt and struggles to keep up with competitors. We pass on Telefonica, and here is why.

TEF data by YCharts

There are several reasons as to why we think there are better alternatives for Telefonica. Firstly, there is a majority portion (about 54%) of analysts that advice against buying the already “cheap” Telefonica stock. Often times, when a stock has already declined heavily in price, analysts tend to be a little more positive in their ratings. Telefonica, however, does not seem to get on the analysts’ positive side.

The main reason for this negative market sentiment is Telefonica’s high amount of debt, even though the company has been trying to reduce debt since many years. Currently, the telecom group has a gross financial debt of €64.75 billion, of which 77.4% is non-current liabilities. This leads the group to have a financial leverage ratio of 6.81 and a debt/equity of 2.5. Furthermore, the group has a worrisome negative cash position of €7.4 billion. All these numbers are higher than its competitors and lead us to believe that Telefonica needs to sort out its financial health.

In an effort to carry out this debt reduction, Telefonica cut its dividend for 2016 with 36% from €0.75 to €0.55. For 2017, the dividend will be even lower at €0.40, another cut of 37%.

TEF Dividend data by YCharts

The dividend cut in 2016 was the second cut in five years. In order to meet debt reduction targets, it would not surprise us if this would happen again. Telefonica has a surprisingly low amount of cash to pay out its investors, and we believe that the company would not be happy to increase debt to pay out dividends. We believe another cut in dividend in the future might be very realistic and will lead to another steep price drop.

The company also tried scaling down in order to achieve debt reduction. Some of these attempts were successful. For example, the sale of Telxius, telecom operator in Spain and Germany, for €1.28 billion. Earlier, Telefonica tried to float Telxius but decided to cancel due to low investor demand. The telecom group also tried selling its British mobile operator O2 but has failed to do so for now. We do realize that the group is actively trying to reduce its debt by scaling down. However, we believe that until the group manages to do so, it is not a safe bet to invest in Telefonica.

Lastly, the company has been struggling to keep up its operating margins. While revenue increased with a decent 5% in the first quarter of 2017, the company could not improve operating income on the same level, as OIBDA only went 0.5% higher. Telefonica suffers from a lot of competition in Europe, and especially Spain, leading the company to be obligated to increase marketing spending. In Europe all revenues fell between 2.6% and 8.6%, all the while the overall margin decreased with 0.1 p.p.

We have to remark that Telefonica’s operations in South America are looking positive. Revenue grew more than 9%, and operating cash flow increased with 23%. However, this is no reason to be euphoric as 75% of Telefonica’s revenue still comes from European countries.

Alternatives

As mentioned before, Telefonica gets a lot of competition in Europe. We believe that several of these competitors offer better alternatives to investing in Telefonica:

Orange (ORAN)

A European telecom group with a total revenue of €43.2 billion, good for about 80% of Telefonica’s revenue. The group has €26 billion in net debt, which is not even half of Telefonica’s net debt.

Furthermore, Orange has a good stock performance of 6.9% p.a. over the last five years. In addition, the company pays out a dividend of €0.60 per share, yielding a very decent 4.3%. The Orange group is a strong contender for Telefonica in Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom and is gaining more and more traction each year.

Vodafone (VOD)

Another European stock with a good revenue: €41 billion. Net debt is at about €29 billion, which is still manageable. The stock of the company is a little more volatile but does have a lot of potential. In 2016, Vodafone’s dividend yield was about 5.10%. Vodafone is active globally, but could definitely pose a threat for Telefonica’s activities in Brazil, Spain, UK, and Germany.

Takeaway

Until the company fixes both its large debt pile and the fallbacks in European countries, we do not believe that Telefonica is the right choice. Perhaps Telefonica stock might be interesting for day- or swing-traders, but we believe that there are better alternatives for the long-term investor. Net debt is just too high for Telefonica to be a safe bet, which leads us to point at relatively safer competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.