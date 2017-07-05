If I Had To Buy One Stock Right Now

The power of JNJ cannot be denied no matter what price it is at today.

Maybe it is my itchy trigger finger, but I really want to buy more even with a full position.

The company itself is enormous and remarkable. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) offers so much, in so many different parts of the healthcare sector, that there is simply no other company that can come close to what JNJ does throughout the world.

I already have a decent position in JNJ within the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio and it has dramatically increased in value from day one. That being said, since the portfolio is not flush with cash, I need to hold back my urge to sell something to buy more JNJ. However, if I were going to build a dividend growth retirement portfolio right now, Johnson & Johnson is probably the No. 1 stock I would buy in today's world.

First Let's Look At What The Company Has (as per the most recent earnings presentation).

Consumer Products

Can anyone anywhere say that they never bought a JNJ consumer product? I doubt it, and the lineup of products is actually unbelievable. It's much too long a list to throw into this article, but you can see for yourself right here.

Here is how the company performed in the 1st quarter in this sector:

Pharmaceutical Products

I'll get to the pipeline in a moment, but you can see the current products right here.

Here are the 1st quarter numbers in this sector:

$8.2 billion is amazing, and the increase would have been larger than .08% (1.4%) if not for the strong dollar. Keep in mind that the brand names are competing against generics and biosimilars (in the immunology drug market). The fact that JNJ beat on the top line is remarkable actually.

Medical Devices

Read for yourselves about all of the revolutionary medical devices that JNJ has, right here.

Here are the 1st quarter numbers in this sector:

Here is a quick look at the financial results, which can be reviewed right here.

The three segments (consumer, drugs, devices) of JNJ's business have all done better in 2017 thus far, as you can see, and I cannot think of another healthcare company as complete and as powerful as JNJ, can you? The numbers speak for themselves!

Of course, that's not the end of the story. The life-blood of any huge pharmaceutical company are the products in the pipeline, and JNJ has an array that are in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials that could propel the drug segment by at least a few more billions of dollars!

Here Is The Life-Blood Pipeline Of JNJ

If you look closely, you will see that many of the drugs that are in late stage trials already exist! What this means is that existing products, already developed, could potentially be prescribed for dozens of additional conditions, and since the dollars have already been spent on development, the profit margins along with the added revenues could be enormous.

In addition to this, some key developments in the 1st quarter could drive an even higher share price than what the stock sits at today:

Okay, So Let's Look At The Fundamentals

I've taken these charts directly from the Fidelity Investments website:

If there are any questions about why JNJ's share price has moved up so nicely, there is nothing better than to simply look at the numbers. Not only that, but the payout ratio for dividend payments has actually DROPPED!

Yes, the yield is not astronomic but the growth rate of this dividend aristocrat has been very strong (6.61% average increase over the last 5 years), and with the payout ratio declining, the company has room for even greater dividend growth (5.00% increase this year), perhaps next year!

Here is a quick look at the fundamental analysis as measured by Fidelity:

I suppose all of the above explains this:

JNJ data by YCharts

From about $112/share to $132/share has everybody buzzing that the stock is overvalued. Well, I believe that the stock is UNDERVALUED even if the forward P/E of about 19 is slightly higher than the historical average of about 17, and if you agree with this opinion, then perhaps buying on the recent dip makes lots of sense, especially leading up to the July 18th earnings report of the 2nd quarter.

Or we can wait for "Godot" (that nice big correction that never seems to come). Of course, if you have a longer time horizon than me, then what's a few bucks when you look out over a 25 year+ period of time? Time IN the market always beats trying to TIME the markets.

Given the key developments noted above, as well as the pipeline of drugs that have already been paid for and developed, I believe this stock can see an extended period of growth in both dividends and capital appreciation.

The Bottom Line

The healthcare and drug sectors of the market can be fickle, of course, and if the recent acquisitions do not pan out, and if too many new drugs get denied by the FDA, as well as the uncertain government involvement in the entire healthcare industry, well, my thesis might need some opioids because it could be in a world of hurt!

Do your own research, see if your opinion is similar to mine, and make your investing decision according to your own risk tolerance level.

As I said from the start; if I had to pick ONE stock right now, it would be JNJ for a true dividend growth retirement portfolio.

What stock would YOU buy today if you had to choose?

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio.