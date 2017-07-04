Brinker International: Eat Up That Dividend

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's) restaurant brands. Shares are down about 17% over the past year, and in my view, that presents a tremendous opportunity to potential investors. This is a company that has a demonstrated track record of growth, yet trades at a discount to the overall market and to its own history.

I’ll go through my logic by doing a quick review of the financial history here, and by modelling what I consider a reasonable price forecast. I’ll end by looking at the stock itself, as it hasn’t been this inexpensive in a long while. Last time it was this inexpensive, investors who were able to see past the short-term noise did very well indeed.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing the recent financial history of Brinker, there’s very little to dislike. Revenue has grown steadily over the past seven years, at a CAGR of about 1.8%. At the same time, net income has grown every year at a CAGR of 5.5%, strongly suggesting that this is a scalable business model. At the same time, because of an aggressive share buyback program, earnings per share have ballooned at a CAGR of 15.4%.

When I wrote that there’s “very little” to dislike, I meant it. Nothing is perfect, and Brinker’s financials are no exception. Specifically, there is a great deal of debt on the balance sheet at the moment, and it, like everything else is growing at a robust pace. In fact, the company hasn’t paid down a significant amount of debt since 2013. Mitigating my concern about debt levels somewhat is the fact that most of it is due either 3-5 years from now, or after 5 years, suggesting that there’s little reason to be concerned about a liquidity or a solvency crisis here. This isn’t a deal breaker, obviously, but it is something I’ll be monitoring closely in future.

I should also say something about the quality of management here. The way I judge management teams is by reviewing their actions, and the actions of Brinker management are excellent in my view. They have returned just over $2.7 billion to shareholders over the past seven years ($2.2 billion from stock buybacks, and the balance from dividends). In my view, this is worth a great deal, as it indicates that management is “on the same side of the table” as shareholders.

The combination of excellent financial results and a management team that looks out for shareholders is the exceptional dividend here. In my view, that dividend is a very compelling reason to buy, and in the next section, I’ll attempt to model future prices by trying to understand the future of the dividend.

Modelling The Dividend

Although Brinker’s financial history is a helpful guidepost, investors are more interested in the future than the past. I concur that we buy future cash flows, and for that reason, I’m going to try to forecast future price based on the dividend here. As my readers know, when I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, holding all but the future dividend constant.

Over the past seven years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 15.4%. In my view, it is necessary to be a bit conservative in forecasting future growth, as I like my surprises to be pleasant ones. That, and the relatively large debt load here, speaks to the possibility that dividend growth will be muted somewhat over the next three years. With that in mind, I’m going to forecast a growth rate of about 8% for the dividend going forward.

When I perform this exercise on Brinker, I estimate a CAGR return of about 10.5%. Interestingly, much of the total return comes from the dividend here, which is far less susceptible to the vagaries of the market. I consider 10.5% to be a reasonable rate of return on these shares given the past history here. Also, please remember that the 8% growth rate I’ve assumed for the dividend going forward is actually relatively conservative.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for EAT would turn bullish with a daily close above $39.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $43.00 over the next three months.

On Wednesday, we may buy EAT call options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $37.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $43.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe EAT is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, it’s a blessing and a curse that investors can’t simply access the future cash flows of a given business. They must, instead, buy the shares in the public markets and the “rules” of the market sometimes seem to make no sense. The behaviour of the stock, which supposedly acts as a proxy for the underlying business, seems to move in ways that have no relationship to the fortunes of the business.

This can be bad when the market is too optimistic about the future of the business and bid the stocks to unreasonable heights, but can be an excellent source of returns when the market is too pessimistic about a given business’s future. In my view, the market is being excessively pessimistic about Brinker International at the moment.

In fact, the last time this stock was this cheap on a P/E basis was in the summer of 2010, and the subsequent returns on the stock were spectacular. This is a textbook example of the idea that when you buy assets that are inexpensive relative to their future cash flows, your chance of out-sized gains is much greater. The investors who sold back in the summer of 2010 assumed (wrongly) that “cheap” meant “poor investment.” The opposite was the case then as it is now. I strongly recommend buying shares of this excellent business at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.