Synaptics Transitions From Mobile To IoT Company

The company could have upside in the near future based on integration of touch sensing, display controllers, and fingerprint recognition, and OLED TDDI.

Valuations are very reasonable and seem to have priced in most immediate risks.

While success isn't guaranteed, we think the company has a good shot at it.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) acquired a couple of companies that should help it to make a transition from mobile to the internet of things ('IoT'). The rationale for this isn't hard to grasp. From Synaptics slide presentation:

The next slide is even more clear as it shows the stagnant revenues in the two existing segments:

So, how do these acquisitions fit in? Synaptics's overriding theme is user interface, and with respect to that, the acquisition of Conexant seems a better fit than the multimedia business of Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Conexant

At first sight, this seems to be a useful acquisition for a company that defines itself as providing interface solutions. The rise of digital assistance on mobile phones and especially as standalone consumer goods has given rise to an explosive growth in voice computing.

Conexant not only offers complete audio systems solutions and hardware CODECs for tablets, PCs, and consumer audio, its Conexant’s AudioSmart™ 4-Mic Development Kit is present in Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa, for instance (upgraded from a 2-Mic solution).

It is likely to be a considerable win, from DigiTimes:

"It's a big honor for Conexant to be the only development kit provider for Amazon AVS," Saleel Awsare, President of Conexant, said, when asked about the cooperation with Amazon. "Amazon has evaluated many solutions and the reason that we were chosen is due to our comprehensive and excellent voice processing technologies, including our processor DSPs, CODECs, and software." He explained that enabling speech recognition and voice control from a distance in smart platforms requires overcoming substantial challenges related to echo cancellation, background noise, microphone speaker position and more.

And, the wins are proliferating:

In fact, Conexant has already gained multiple design wins over the last few months by the explosive growth in third-party devices with Amazon Alexa featuring Conexant's voice processing solutions. According to Awsare, Conexant already has more than 40 design wins based on the 2-mic and 4-mic solutions for AVS and it includes a wide variety of devices, such as home appliances, robots, home audio/video (eg: set-top-boxes, speakers, soundbars, etc.), home networking devices, security devices, and toys.

The company is also working with the likes of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from Korea for the development of its NUGU smart speaker and with Korea Telecom for its GiGa Genie voice-controlled virtual assistant media hub. Another growth driver is its significant presence in the headset market.

Voice activated devices could very well proliferate, whether as standalone products or integration with smart speakers like Alexa, which could become the gateway to the smart home. Indeed:

In short, Conexant looks well positioned to benefit from the rise in voice activated computing, and it should be noted that voice computing solutions aren't its only products. It also offers imaging solutions like encoders and DSP technology.

Marvell's multi-media business

Marvell’s multimedia products include powerful single-chip 4K/HD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and OTT streaming devices, the ARMADA series and the Qdeo processor.

Synaptics is touting the security and quality of these processors and sees applications in the smart home business.

A quick internet search for Qdeo results in generally good reviews and uses confined to home theater receivers and blue ray players. The ARMADA 1500 series find their way (in different iterations) in stuff like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chromecast devices and Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Playstation VR.

While these are useful additions to bills of material and broaden the client and market reach, we suppose, in addition to existing applications, they will be used in IP cameras and computer vision applications.

Paying for the acquisitions

Synaptics pays Conexant Systems $300M in cash and 726,666 shares of common stock and Marvell Technology $95M in cash.

The company issued $500M in convertible notes (2022) with an option for an additional $25M, and a conversion price of $73. The rate is just 0.5%.

Apart from financing the two acquisitions, per PR:

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to: (i) pay off approximately $123.8 million outstanding under, and terminate, its term loan facility, (ii) repurchase approximately $94 million aggregate amount of shares of its common stock pursuant to its previously authorized common stock repurchase program

Conexant and Marvell's multimedia businesses added (based on last year) revenues of $104M and $94M, respectively. They will grow roughly 15% a year and will add to non-GAAP EPS, but not immediately.

Q3 Highlights

Overall, revenues ($444M) were up 10% from last year, The display driver business, whilst stronger than expected, still came in lower than last year and the last quarter as well but it is making progress on the OLED front, sampling its first OLED panel drivers to manufacturers.

The company is partnering with Chinese company OXi Technology (in which it also made a strategic investment) for developing fingerprint sensor under glass and in the bezel of smartphones. Its fingerprint sensor business received a boost from the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) S8 and S8+ design wins (as well as Sharp's (OTCPK:SHCAF) Aquos R and ZTE ZMax Pro).

Mind you, it faces considerable competition in the fingerprint sensor business from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), especially at the high-end under glass sensors from Smart 2.0:

Qualcomm Technologies (San Jose, CA) has announced a new fingerprint scanning and authentication technology that the company says is capable of scanning through thick glass and metal, operating underwater, and detecting heart beat and blood flow.

TDDI

A special mention should be made for its fastest growing sector TDDI (or touch and display integration). There was again a strong ramp up of TDDI solutions, growing 40% sequentially and now comprising some 20% of the company's revenue.

It is shipping with a run rate of 40M per quarter, with wins from Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, Xiaomi, LG, LeEco, Gionee, and Sony.

There is still mileage in both the growth and moving to higher end products (like the TD4302 incorporating WQHD resolution and RAM). The company also really made an effort to include the present day hype of Infinity Displays, and it expects margins to increase a bit as a result (although still below corporate wide margin).

But TDDI for OLED displays will only arrive next year, which will be necessary to keep the TDDI party going. It is sampling display drivers for OLED panels, though.

Management did note that competition is increasing. This isn't a terrible surprise. There are some 1 billion LCD panels being produced this year worldwide. 40% of these include TDDI. It's a large market.

But the company is working on (Q3CC):

lower cost solutions, as well, moving it into different process, technologies, different foundries, and so on.

Guidance

Revenue for the fiscal year (ending in August) will be around $1.7B with revenue for Q4 down slightly (from $430M midpoint to $425M midpoint) due to the decline in the driver business.

Diversification

The acquisitions served to increase the addressable markets. The company is still dominated by mobile (87% of revenue) and PC (13%). So, we welcome the acquisition of new interface technologies, capabilities, and solutions, and what's more, we see considerable space for the company to grow outside its core markets of today.

This is how the company presents the new addressable markets, compared with the situation today:

While revenue from automotive is still very small, it expects this to triple over the next three to five years (per Q3CC) with stuff like fingerprint sensors in the steering wheel and a start button for biometric authentication, personalization, and even secure mobile payments.

Capabilities

Synaptics's focus is on the human-machine interface. A reasonable question is whether these are driven by a common set of capabilities, as businesses are largely driven by a relatively small group of core capabilities in which it has built significant expertise and a defensible advantage versus the competition.

For the near future, the main focus will be on achieving the 'trifecta,' the company’s effort to combine touch sensing, display controllers, and fingerprint recognition, into a single product. Here is Paul Wick, CEO of the Columbia Seligman Communications & Information fund (SLMCX) (from Barrons):

Synaptics has supposedly developed a technology to combine the display driver and the touch sensor and the biometrics [fingerprint I.D.] all under the display glass of the phone. If they are able to execute on that, they could have really significant revenue in calendar 2018. And the neat thing is that none of their competitors have all three of these technologies.

Valuation

Analysts expect $4.86 in non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2017 rising to $5.15 in 2018, which puts the company in very reasonable valuation territory.

The company has $352M in cash and cash equivalents, and apart from these notes, it has a further $216.7M in long-term debt.

Net earnings and EBITDA have trended down a bit lately (these are GAAP figures).

EV/EBITDA is moving up a bit but is certainly not in nosebleed territory.

We also note that on a GAAP basis, the results in 2017 are quite a bit behind those of 2016 (for the first nine months):

Net cash from operations declined from $143.4M to $104.5M

Net income declined from $79.3M to $31.0M

EPS declined from $2.09 to $0.87

The GAAP figures are much lower than the non-GAAP figures but this has to do with (based on the 10-Q):

Acquired intangible amortization (although this did decline from $55.6.0M to $45.2M in the first nine months of 2017 versus 2016).

Restructuring cost, rising from $1.9M to $7.3M

Litigation settlement charge of $10M

Share-based compensation (rising from $40.9M to $46.3M)

The litigation settlement was a one-time item, share-based compensation is a pretty regular feature (even if we're not a fan of excluding it from earnings), the restructuring and acquisition cost are normal items. These items do cause something of a GAAP margin decline, though:

The company also had some headwinds, especially with the exploding Samsung Note.

Risks

The shares are not without risks, though:

Apple (AAPL) shifting entirely to OLED screens, in which case Synaptics will lose its driver business as a supplier to Apple. Not everybody is convinced Apple can source enough OLED screens for all of its upcoming phones, though.

Soft display driver market.

Successful transition to IoT markets not guaranteed.

We are at support levels, and given the fact that the shares are really not expensive, we see little reason for them to go considerably lower but much will depend also on how the overall tech sector will behave.

Conclusion

Synaptics is in the early stages of a transformation. It made some sensible acquisitions, broadening its scope, especially in voice-powered devices. While the transformation will be a process of years, and success is no guarantee, we see sufficient reason in its capabilities and track record to be fairly optimistic on chances of the transition.

The biggest risk is perhaps more in the short term, the state of its driver business, although that could get a new impulse with TDDI for OLED next year.

The shares are not expensive, so we do think this risk is manageable, and they could surprise on the upside next year on the basis of the 'trifecta,' (the integration of touch sensing, display controllers, and fingerprint recognition.

We think a measured buy here will pay off in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.