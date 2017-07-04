More Than Money: Why Google's Antitrust Loss Matters

On June 27, 2017, seven years of fierce legal debate culminated in a $2.7 billion fine against Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This is the largest fine of its kind. While Google disagrees with the European Commission's decision, it has stated that it will pay the fine, which represents 2.5% of Google's revenue last year. However, this is far from the end of Google's troubles with the European Commission. This article breaks down the Commission's reasons for this decision and discusses its far-reaching consequences.

The Commission's three-part analysis of the antitrust violation considered: (1) Google's market dominance, (2) Google's abuse of dominance, and (3) the effect of Google's illegal practices.

Google's Market Dominance

First, the Commission recognized that Google has been dominant in general internet search markets throughout the European Economic Area. It noted that since 2008, Google's search engine has held more than 90% of the market shares in these countries. Particularly important to the Commission's analysis, however, is the high barrier to entry in these markets. Consumer use of any particular search engine drives advertiser interest. Profits can then be used to attract more consumers, reinforcing dominance.

Google's Abuse of Dominance

Second, the Commission found that Google had abused this market dominance by "giving its own comparison shopping service an illegal advantage." This illegal advantage stemmed from Google's ongoing practice of giving search result preference to its own comparison shopping service, while "demoting rival services." It was held that by doing so, Google stifled competition on the merits in comparison shopping markets.

The Effect of Google's Illegal Practices

Finally, the Commission concluded that this abuse had detrimental effects on Google's competitors, resulting in unfair gains to Google's own comparison shopping service. This also negatively impacted European consumers. Particularly of note in this decision was the search engine's importance as a source of traffic for Google's competitors. Stifling the competition allowed Google's own service to grow far more rapidly than competing companies in the comparison shopping space. The Commission finished its analysis, finding that Google's practices deprived "European consumers of genuine choice and innovation."

What Comes Next

Google is required to stop all illegal conduct within 90 days. Specifically, Google is required to "apply the same processes and methods to position and display rival comparison shopping services in Google's search results pages as it gives to its own comparison shopping service." If Google fails to comply, "it would be liable for non-compliance payments of up to 5% of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company." Based on Google's income last year, that could amount to more than $5.4 billion. Accordingly, it is expected that Google will comply with the Commission's requirements. Indeed, Google has already publicly stated that it intends to pay the imposed fine.

Possible Future Fines

At the conclusion of its press release, the Commission stated that it had "already come to the preliminary conclusion that Google has abused a dominant position in two other cases, which are still being investigated." These other cases involve: (1) the available range of mobile apps in the Android operating system, and (2) allegations that through AdSense, Google has prevented third-party websites from sourcing search ads. Once complete, these cases could result in similarly hefty fines. Indeed, given the European Commission's statements regarding the potentiality of findings of abuse, it seems unlikely that Google will escape further punitive measures.

Further, the Commission expressed its hope that this decision would establish "the framework for the assessment of the legality of this type of conduct." If such a relatively low standard for abuse does become the standard for defining violations of antitrust rules, it seems likely that other companies using their own forums for advertising purposes will be forced to adjust their practices or face similar fines. However, Google's enormous share of the search engine market is also quite novel; it is possible that the Commission will struggle to find other companies with enough dominance in any particular market to pass the first requirement of its three-part analysis.

Some might also question the sanity of a regulatory entity fining a company for deploying advertisements preferentially on its own website. However, in its press release, the Commission addressed this view, noting that:

Market dominance is [...] not illegal under EU antitrust rules. However, dominant companies have a special responsibility not to abuse their powerful market position by restricting competition, either in the market where they are dominant or in separate markets.

The coming months and years will see many large companies watching the European Commission with a wary eye. Will Apple (AAPL) be investigated for curating its app store? Will Amazon (AMZN) be forced to end the preferential placement of suggested products in its online store? Probably not, but only time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.