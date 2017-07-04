Is Fastenal Stock Undervalued Or Overvalued Today?

Fastenal (Nasdaq: FAST) is a $13 billion company today. Investors that bought shares one year ago are sitting on a 0.72% total return. That's below the S&P 500's return of 19.3%.

Fastenal stock is underperforming the market. It's beaten down... so is it a good time to buy? To answer this question, we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our Research Team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics...

✗ Earnings-per-Share (NYSEARCA:EPS) Growth: Fastenal reported a recent EPS growth rate of 4.55%. That's below the trading companies industry average of 80.07%. That's not a good sign. We like to see companies that have higher earnings growth.

✓ Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the trading companies industry is 28.59. And Fastenal's ratio comes in at 24.39. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

✓ Debt-to-Equity : The debt-to-equity ratio for Fastenal stock is 18.42%. That's below the trading companies industry average of 121.88%. The company is less leveraged.

✓ Free Cash Flow per Share Growth : Fastenal's FCF has been higher than that of its competitors over the last year. That's good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

✓ Profit Margins : The profit margin of Fastenal comes in at 12.81% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. Fastenal's profit margin is above the trading companies average of -43.57%. So that's a positive indicator for investors.

✓ Return on Equity : Return on equity gives us a look at the amount of net income returned to shareholders. The ROE for Fastenal is 26.68%, and that's above its industry average ROE of 10.64%.

Fastenal stock passes five of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a Strong Buy.

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence. There are many other factors you should consider before investing.