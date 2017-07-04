It's Time To Load Up On TD Bank

TD’s U.S. expansion should drive double-digit dividend growth for at least the next decade.

Management has a lot of wiggle room to maintain the dividend in the event of a downturn.

I don’t like TD Bank (NYSE:TD) the company, but I love TD Bank the stock.

Account fees. Inactivity charges. Minimum balances. It seems like every day the company finds some new way to ding my account.

Where do all of those service charges go? Straight into the pockets of shareholders. TD represents one of the best performing stocks of the past few decades, while paying out a growing stream of dividends to boot.

For that reason, the financial giant has gained a loyal following among income investors. So for those of us looking to put new cash to work, does TD represent an attractive opportunity? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

First, dividend safety represents our biggest concern as income investors.

Sure, we all love huge yields. It doesn’t make sense, though, to buy a big payout only to see the distribution get cut a few weeks later.

TD investors have some reason to worry. Canadians have piled on debt up to their eyeballs. The housing market is so frothy, rappers have started appearing at investment seminars. If the party comes to an end, Canadian banks will take a hit.

That said, TD executives have seen these problems coming. Over the past few years, management has tightened lending standards, strengthened the balance sheet, and diversified operations south of the border. Of the big Canadian banks, this company has the least exposure to a housing bust.

You can see this strength in the financial statements. The company’s Tier 1 capital ratio stands at 11%, nearly twice the requirements laid out by Basel III. For this reason, Global Finance magazine named the Green Machine the "Safest Bank in North America."

On the distribution, executives have reserved plenty of wiggle room, too. Today, TD pays out only $0.50 in dividends for every dollar earned in profits. This gives me lots of confidence in the income stream if business sours.

The Dividend - Can It Grow?

Second, we want to see growth.

This is where TD really shines. Thanks to the company’s entrenched market position, we’ve seen management pass on higher fees to customers each year. After all, most people won’t bother switching to a rival bank across town just to save a buck or two.

Most of those fees get passed on to shareholders. Over the past two decades, the company has increased its payout nearly 10-fold. This represents an inflation-busting 12% compound annual growth rate.

Source: TD Investor Presentation

TD’s American expansion will likely drive dividend growth for the next decade.

Over the past few years, the company has built a huge business along the eastern seaboard. Today, TD owns 1,260 branches and 2,414 ATM’s in the states. Last quarter, U.S. net income soared 21% year-over-year, driven by higher margins and loan growth.

The company, though, still has a long expansion runway. TD has a presence in only 4 of the top 10 largest U.S. cities. The bank has only begun building out its wholesale banking operations, recently opening up offices in Houston and New York.

According to analysts projections provided by Reuters, TD should grow earnings at a 10% annual clip over the next five years. We’ll likely see the distribution grow at roughly the same rate. Executives could grow the dividend faster than earnings by bumping up the payout ratio. But given their preference for safety, I suspect management won’t change their policy anytime soon.

The Dividend - What is the Return?

Based on the current $51.00 share price, we lock in a 3.5% yield. Assuming this payout grows at a 10% annual clip, that brings our return from dividends alone to the mid-teens. You can sometime find returns like these in high-risk situations, but rarely in such a Tier 1 stock like TD.

Of course, this stock is no sure thing. A Canadian real estate bust and recent reports of aggressive sales practices could clip shares. That said, the company has prepared itself well for a downturn, and any issues from the CBC exposé have likely already been priced in.

Bottom line: TD Bank is a Tier 1 financial institution and a tier-one dividend stock. Better still, the recent plunge provides a nice buying opportunity. In my view, the stock represents a good place to put new money to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.