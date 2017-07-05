Favorable Outlook For The PRC Steel Industry For July 2017

According to the International Trade Administration, China’s 2016 steel exports was >2x of Japan (2nd largest steel exporter). Hence, a near-term outlook of the PRC steel industry will be helpful for readers who are keen to get a sense of the global steel industry.

For followers of the steel industry, it has been widely reported that Chinese steel exports have fallen significantly in 2017. For the first 5 months of 2017, steel exports have fallen by c.26%, based on Chinese customs data and our calculations. However, 5M17 steel supply has just fallen c.1%. Steel output has enjoyed healthy domestic demand, which we will proceed to evaluate.

Per PIMCO research in Dec-14, real estate construction and machinery production account 70% to 85% of steel demand in the PRC. These are the key areas which we will consider with regard to evaluating steel demand.

We view that real estate construction is likely to remain healthy in Jul-17. Despite the widely reported restrictions on property purchase by the PRC government, we note that new loans to households (which are usually used for real estate purchase) have grown by c.CNY660bn on average from March 2017 to May 2017. PRC May-17 household loans stands at CNY 36 trillion, c.24% higher than May-16 levels. PRC developers have also been actively acquiring land, evident from the average 19% YoY growth of land acquisitions in 2017 (based on NBS data). Similarly, the continued land acquisitions by developers and the property purchases by consumers will be expected to support demand for construction and consequently steel in July 2017.

In addition, both the official (for large SOEs) and Caixin Markit (for SMEs) PMI for June 2017 were the highest in the last 3 months and beat estimates comprehensively. The official PMI was 51.7 while the Caixin Markit PMI was 50.4, compared to estimates of 51.0 and 49.5 respectively. We also highlight that new loans to non-financial corporate grew by 58% YoY in May-17. Combining the 2 data points above, we expect CAPEX and demand for industrial machinery to remain healthy, which supports demand for steel.

With respect to supply, we note that 42.4m MT of production capacity has been cut by May-17, >80% of its planned cuts of 50m for 2017. Furthermore, the government has set 30 June as the deadline to eliminate all Intermediate Frequency Furnace (IFF) steel, which are generally low quality and generates more pollutants. This is in addition to the 50m cuts planned for 2017. According to the Chinese Metallurgical Industry Planning & Research Institute, annual IFF steel production capacity is estimated to be between 80m to 120m MT. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has already prohibited sale of scrap metals (a key raw material) to IFF operators and forbid banks to lend to this group of companies. Starved of raw materials and working capital funding, we believe that the cuts will be effective and there is a healthy chance we could see lower steel supplies going into the 2nd half of 2017.

Lastly, May-17 steel rebar inventories are 3.3m MT, the lowest in 2017 so far. We highlight that the continued decline in inventories occurred alongside the relatively constant supply and significantly lowered exports, illustrating the strong domestic demand for steel. With our expectations for healthy steel demand for July 2017 and constant/lower steel output, we believe that inventory levels are unlikely to spike up significantly. The absence of high inventory levels mitigates the need to sell off from inventories.

Combining the above points, we have a slightly favorable view of steel prices development for the month. Rising steel prices could potentially be favorable to share prices of PRC steel producers, which could potentially be a proxy for steel prices. This includes Angang Steel (OTC:ANGGF) and Maanshan Steel (OTCPK:MAANF). We also believe that a outlook for the PRC steel industry would be helpful for readers who are keen on the US steel industry (SLX).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. As a retail investor myself, I enjoy reading and writing on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. However, I would highlight that I am not a registered investment adviser and am not equipped to provide financial advice to any party. This article is only intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.