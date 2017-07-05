Mammoth Energy: Little But Strong Pressure Pumping Beast.

Given continious enhancing of proppant volumes used in well completion process, these segments are the place where tightness is expected to come from.

Company's growth story

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) is a self-described platform for OFS management teams to flourish. The company has got an successful growth story through acquisitions. TUSK raised capital on IPO in October 2016 and completely repaid its liabilities. The company is looking for new opportunities to grow.

TUSK looks well positioned to benefit from expected services cost inflation in the USA and in the same time has got a healthy balance to make more acquisitions:

Strong demand for both pressure pumping and sand is expected to drive prices higher.

The company plans further organic expansion of pressure pumping capacity to 400,000+ Hhp (from nearly 300,000 Hhp now) by YE 2019.

Completion of pending Taylor Frac (low cost transportation into the Mid-continent and Texas markets) and Chieftain Sand (low cost access into the Utica/Marcellus and Western Canada markets) transactions will expand sand processing capability to ~4 Mtpa by year-end 2017 with an estimated 67 million tons of reserves.

This particular slide from investor presentation looks very useful for understanding company's attractiveness.

(Source: Company's investor presentation, May 2017)

Low competition with local sand projects

Mammoth's sand is of high quality and hence it does not compete with many new local projects in Permian region. The Northern White Jordan Substrate (Taylor Frac) and The Northern White Wonewoc frac sand (Chieftain Sand) meet or exceed API standards including turbidity, roundness, sphericity and crush resistance. Fine grade sands (40/70 and 100 mesh) represent approximately 70% of the reserves.

Bryan Shinn, CEO of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.:

When it comes to local sand, it’s definitely not a field of dreams. We believe the market for local Permian sand will have limitations. There is more demand for 40/70 and 100 mesh than 20/40, which is the coarsest grade.

Share price outperformance

Since IPO in October 2016 TUSK has outperformed broader index by 30%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Financials

After such an substantial outperformance, TUSK is not looking dramatically oversold comparing to its competitors (especially sand producers). However, pumping pressure segment is expected to improve overall company's EBITDA margin to above 20% from 18% level for last two years. Hot pumping pressure equipment in the market is believed to work at full utilization rate. Re-activation of stacked equipment is likely to drive prices higher.

For example, Credit Suisse's commentary regarding expected price rising in pumping pressure sector:

Our industry contacts tell us operators are becoming increasingly concerned regarding equipment availability. Our view is that real or perceived equipment shortage combined with the capital investment required by the pressure pumpers to bring stacked equipment out of the yard to work drive price increases.

Second quarter earnings report (est. date August 15) will be interesting to assess the progress of management in anticipated profitability improving.

Low trading liquidity

TUSK is rarely covered by investment banks and its shares daily trading volumes are at quite low level (~$1 mn).

(Source:Bloomberg)

Poor coverage

TUSK is covered by about dozen of analysts, and all the recommendations are "buy". There was some downgrade to "hold" recently, but it is lack any target price and the recommendation has not counted by Bloomberg in its output consensus.

(Source:Bloomberg)

Crude oil price perspectives



Crude oil market is likely to be finally on its way to balance. Oversupply in stocks will be lowering in second half of the year. However, the price is trading on bipolar sentiment, it is only black or white. During recent downturn the market had totally ignored any positive news or geopolitical risks. The same selectivity only with opposite effect was evident during rally in April. It is apparently turn for the market to be positive again. Even the day Libya oil production got close to 1 mn b/d the price did not react as negatively as it could.

If the signs of rebalancing finally come, when the price can go as high as $60 per barrel. The most anticipated sign is surely drawdown in U.S. commercial oil stocks. It would mean that in other parts of the world rebalancing has already happened. U.S. storages have the lowest fees and are closest to booming crude oil shale production. Additionally about 13 mn barrels of crude oil has been sold from strategic petroleum reserves in the USA since the start of the year.

Personally I think Saudi Arabia has really strong intentions indeed to drawdown oversupply in OECD crude oil storages (70% of oversupply in the USA). In April I was not so certain at all. I thought Mohammed bin Salman would derail Saudi Aramco IPO, having achieved West countries support to be the next king. Now all is pointing on IPO preparing for the next year, as soon as possible. It does not mean that the young crown prince can not suddenly change his mind, but the risk looks insignificant at this stage.

OPEC Shipments to Fall by 560 kbpd to July 15, according to Oil Movements.

U.S. oil production growth is the factor behind crude oil has not achieved $60 per barrel level yet. Such is the sentiment this year that initially market's participants tried not to notice surprising pace of recovery in U.S. oil production. When the price turned down, it seemed, expectations changed at once to 100 kbpd per month pace of growth for the next two years.

It is obvious now that U.S. oil production growth will slow down in the months ahead. Numbers about new oil production capacity from DrillingInfo suggests, that total U.S. oil production will more likely be at 9.5 mn b/d level in the end of 2017. It was also confirmed by EOG Resources (EOG) CEO, William R. Thomas, at RBC's conference in New York.

RBC analyst Scott Hanold wrote in a post-conference note :

EOG sees U.S. oil growth at 700 kbpd, below expectations of ~1 mn b/d (2017 entry-to-exit) related to "tightness" in the frac market. Main concerns are lack of frac crews for completion activity, constraints in tubulars.

(Source: Drilling Info, EIA)

Hedge funds' short positions in futures and options across overall petroleum complex (crude oil benchmarks: WTI and Brent, gasoline and heating oil) are at record level (510 mn bbls). Particularly massive short positions in RBOB gasoline contracts can enhance crude oil mid summer rally, if U.S. gasoline demand from the cause of market concerns turns into positive surprises.

According to last monthly EIA report, U.S. April gasoline demand rose by 0.4% or 35 kbpd on the year-over-year basis after March decline by 0.5% yoy.

RBOB gasoline futures price (XB1) seems to have substantial potential to rise (about 20%) to the upper trend line. Given rally of similar strength, WTI could return to its year maximum level ($55 per barrel).

(Source: Bloomberg)

Bottom line

Mamoth Energy's shares looks like an attractive investment given all the talk about pressure pumping tightness around and positive view on crude oil prices. Pressure pumping segment occupies 55% share in company's Revenue. The main problem for the investment in TUSK's shares is very low trading volumes (about $1 mn per day). In that case TUSK's shares does not look suitable for some big investors, but its attractive exposure to the most in-demand now well completion services in U.S. oil & gas shale industry sounds very interesting amid crude oil price rally. Possibly its low popularity among big investment banks gives an opportunity to buy it relatively low.

