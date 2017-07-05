Gold's Meltdown Tuesday: Is There A Bottom In Sight?

Investors woke up to slumping gold prices Monday morning, which by mid-day melted by over $20, trading down to $1,218 an ounce at one point. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the most popular gold backed ETF cratered below $116 a share on Monday, down over 1.5%. Monday’s downward move was an extension and an intensification of a gold correction which began in early May after the yellow metal was not able to penetrate the all-important $1,300 resistance level. This latest downward push marks a correction of more than 6% over a four-week period for gold/GLD.



A pressing question on gold traders/investor’s minds is whether this downward move is almost over or if there is more pain ahead. It appears that gold may be at an important inflection point at which prices could either rebound or breakdown further. In this analysis, we attempt to implement an objective view concerning the underlying technical and fundamental factors surrounding gold to figure out if a long or short position is appropriate at this juncture.



Factors that Influence Gold Prices



There are several key fundamental factors that influence gold prices. Some prominent factors include dollar strength or weakness, interest rates, inflation, prospects of future monetary policy, and safe haven allocation dynamics.



The Dollar and Interest Rates

Monday’s (July 3rd) big move was instigated by a strong dollar as the buck rebounded from 9 month lows. The dollar had a strong day all around ending the trading session up 0.5% against the Euro, up 0.6% against the Pound, and up almost 1% against the Yen. In addition, gold’s move down was exacerbated by rising rates, as the 10 year rose by nearly 2% on Monday.



Inflation



Inflation is another factor behind the slip in gold prices, Q1 of 2017 exhibited robust inflation of about 2.5% on average as measured by the CPI, however, inflation has been falling steadily in recent months, dropping from a high of 2.7% in February to a rate of just 1.9% in May.



The FED



Even though the FED repeatedly claimed to be data dependent, the committee went ahead and raised rates in mid-June 2017. This was in the face of falling inflation, worsening retail and auto sales as well as other relatively poor economic data. Although the rate hike was well telegraphed the hawkish tone used by FED chair Janet Yellen in the press conference following the rate hike caught some market participants off guard. In turn, gold tumbled and has continued to drift lower following the FED decision.



Safe Haven



Finally, gold lost its footing as a safe haven play as investor’s risk appetite seemed to reignite Monday, despite the Nasdaq trending lower, the S&P 500 traded higher and the DOW Jones hit an all-time high.



The Big Picture



Let’s step back for a moment and analyze the big picture so we can better assess why gold/GLD has given up more than 6% over the last month, this should also enable us to understand what we can expect next concerning gold prices.



Over the last month:



The 10 year bond has risen by approximately 10%, gaining almost 2% Monday alone.



Inflation dropped from 2.2% to 1.9%.



FED’s rate increase along with the hawkish tone opened prospects for future rate increases.



Gold lost its safe haven bid as most market averages traded up to new all-time highs.



USD traded down by approximately 1% over the last month, which leads us to believe that if the dollar traded higher gold’s drop would be more than 6%.



It appears that a series of fundamental factors coming together coupled with a technical breakdown following gold’s inability to successfully penetrate the $1,300 level are responsible for the current decline.



Technical Image



The GLD chart illustrates that GLD is at a very important support level, $116. This is slightly above the low reached during the last selloff. Also, the 6% retracement is on par with the prior 2 selloffs this year which were both approximately 6%. Furthermore, the chart is showing some key technical gages are now in signaling oversold conditions, RSI close to 30 and CCI nearing -200. The chart is also illustrating a series of higher highs and higher lows this year which is suggesting that the uptrend is still in tact. (Stockcharts.com)What to Expect Going Forward



While there are several elements that can influence gold prices in the short term and on a day to day basis we believe that prospects for higher gold/GLD prices appear promising.



Inflation appears robust for the first half of the year despite the disappointing 1.9% May CPI reading. The CPI average for the first 5 months of the year is 2.34%, well above the FED’s target rate of 2%. Moreover, wage growth has averaged more than 2% this year, reinforcing the thesis that strong inflation is here, perhaps the most important driver for gold prices in the long term.



The FED will find it difficult to keep its hawkish tone considering disappointing economic data coming in from key bellwether sectors such as auto, retail, and housing which are all signaling a slowdown is inevitable. A more dovish approach will undoubtedly be favorable for gold/GLD.



Rates and the dollar could also ease up going forward once the market realizes that the FED cannot normalize rates in the face of slowing economic data without significantly disrupting major market averages. As of right now the market is not expecting a rate hike until the FED’s December meeting, and even then, nearly 40% of market participants expect rates to be same as they are now. This means that the next 5 months or more could be rate increase free, which should be a positive element for gold over the next few months.



Also, gold/GLD has the potential to catch a safe haven bid as major market averages appear overbought with some beginning to breakdown as is illustrated by the Nasdaq. The high-flying tech stocks that are largely responsible for the market’s massive gains this year appear to be breaking down, a somewhat discouraging sign for equity markets in general. Significant outflows from stocks could find their way into gold and bonds, which would further lower bond rates and thus compound interest in gold.



The Takeaway



In conclusion, it appears that just as the perfect storm gathered to impact gold prices negatively at $1,298, a “perfect tide” could be gathering to push prices higher from $1,218. It is the conclusion of this analysis that current economic conditions represent an attractive opportunity to go long gold/GLD. Our end of year price target is $1,350 for gold and is $130 for GLD, approximately 10% higher from current levels.



Having said that it is important to keep a close eye on GLD's $116 level, and Gold's $1,215-$1,218 levels. If these important support levels were to be breached it might be best to take a step back and look to enter at a lower price point. Next support would be $1,200 for gold, $114 for GLD, and there are several others to consider beyond that. Even though we don't believe these levels will be penetrated it is good to have an exit strategy in mind just in case.















Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.