CyrusOne Is On Track To Grow By 20% Per Year

CONE is well positioned to capitalize on these broad opportunities and manage the business and capital structure prudently to maximize returns.

As the growing use of the Internet has pushed up demand for their space, data center REITs appear to be growing their balance sheets to facilitate the growth.

I am now taking a closer look at the company to determine whether I should begin to TRIM shares.

This week I published the July edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter and I’m pleased with the performance, especially the “communications” REITs that have returned an average of 25% year to date.

A few days ago I wrote on Crown Castle (CCI), a cell tower REIT that has returned 20% YTD, and my top-performing communications REIT was CyrusOne (CONE), up 30% year to date.

Yes, impressive numbers for sure, and I am pleased with my suggestion to buy shares in CONE: my first article was on August 2012 and I purchased shares on CONE on June 5, 2015.

I’m glad that I decided to top out my position in CONE back in November 2016, I explained in an article,

In our quest to find REITs with above-average returns, we look beyond the cloud and deep into the data center landscape in order to filter out the best-in-class data landlords. Recognizing that increased competition has led to scarcity, we believe it's critical to take a more microscopic approach in hopes of uncovering businesses with the potential to compound over time.

While CONE shares have performed well year to date, I am now taking a closer look at the company to determine whether I should begin to TRIM shares. My goal for the Durable Income Portfolio is to generate above average returns, and this means that it’s important to always maintain a tactical approach.

As the growing use of the Internet has pushed up demand for their space, data center REITs appear to be growing their balance sheets to facilitate the growth. CONE has served a valuable place setting in my portfolio and now let’s take a closer look at the business model.

Photo Source

CONE was previously the co-location unit of Ohio-based Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB), and on January 17, 2013, the $4.9 billion (total cap) REIT spun off its data center portfolio by listing around 16.5 million shares on Nasdaq, raising around $313.5 million (around $19 per share).

Cincinnati Bell is the last of the "Bell Companies," and the 140-year-old phone company recognized that the data centers were throwing off a lot of cash. By spinning off CyrusOne, Cincy-Bell seized the opportunity to de-lever and help develop a standalone brand.

At the time of the IPO (January 2013), Cincy-Bell owned around 68% of CyrusOne's shares. However, since that time, the ownership stake has reduced to less than 9%. Here's how CONE compares with the peer group:

Since going public, CyrusOne has grown from 526 customers to nearly 1,000, up 75%, over the last four years. In Q1-17, CONE also broke another record for the number of Fortune 1000 customers added: nine in the quarter, including five through the Sentinel acquisition, 4 coming from core leasing, bringing the total to 190 as of quarter-end.



Most of the company's tenants are Fortune 1000 companies, and around two-thirds of the REIT's annualized rent is from investment-grade customers. Since listing shares, CONE’s Fortune 1000 customer base has grown from 115 to 190.

CONE also has a balanced portfolio consisting of customers across a range of verticals reflecting the broad appeal of product offerings, and CONE is not overly dependent on any single vertical.

CONE does not disclose its tenants, and the company considers 9 of the Fortune 20 customers. The most important leading indicator for CONE's future success is its ability to attract and retain Fortune 1000 customers, which represent nearly 66% of revenue, and 85% of that is with investment-grade companies.

The slide below shows the continuation of the favorable leasing trends that significantly enhance the quality and durability of the portfolio over the last few years.

The weighted average for leases signed in Q1-17 was 8.6 years, in line with the average term for leases signed in each of the last two years, increasing the weighted average meaning lease term for the portfolio to 57 months or nearly 5 years (this is up 23 months from nearly two years from the end of 2015).

CONE’s customers have become more comfortable with requesting the longer lease terms as they value the stability of longer contracts for deployments of their mission-critical IT gear.

Nearly 90% of deals signed in the first quarter included escalators with a weighted average rate of approximately 2%, and 62% of the portfolio now includes escalators.

The escalators across the portfolio are generally in the 2% to 3% range and are CONE’s source of embedded same-store rent growth to supplement the growth from new leasing. CONE expects that percentage to continue to increase over time as the vast majority of bookings include new rent bumps.

One Primary Differentiator

CONE's development pipeline is the strongest it has ever been, with 60% of the capital being deployed towards pre-leased facilities, which is allowing the company to maintain a high level of utilization.

It is also seeing a significant change in customer buying behavior as more and more Internet scale companies are approaching the company to do build-to-suit projects for them.

CONE's modular design approach allows its customers to overcome the demand forecasting challenges they face in their business, which creates a tremendous amount of volatility in the accuracy of their capacity planning.

Unlike its peers, CONE continues to generate very high yields in the mid-teens on the capital deployed. CONE currently has or is constructing powered shell capacity to expand its data center footprint by another 77% at an average fully loaded incremental build cost of less than $5.5 million per megawatt.

The picture below illustrates yields on CONE’s recently completed Sterling III building in Northern, VA. This is a 79,000-square-foot, 15-megawatt build is fully leased. CONE is generating a 17% development yield on this facility, and the development yield for the overall Sterling development, in aggregate, is 16% on an investment of just over $310 million.

This (Sterling) was the first campus CONE launched in Northern Virginia, and with two years of bringing this initial capacity online, the company has sold out four facilities and is in the process of delivering one of the largest data centers in the region later this year.

The next slide below shows the development yield on CONE’s recently completed San Antonio III data center. This was a 24-megawatt facility that is also fully leased and is generating a 15% development yield on a build cost of approximately $7 million per megawatt.

The development yield for San Antonio I and II, III campus, in aggregate, is approximately 13% on an investment of approximately $295 million. CONE expects the build cost for San Antonio IV, which is currently under construction, to come in at approximately $6.5 million per megawatt, which is expected to generate a yield of 16% to 17%, similar to the yield of the last phase of Northern Virginia.

Once that property is leased up, CONE expects the San Antonio campus to generate a blended yield in the 14% to 15% range, similar to the yields for other deals in the CONE portfolio.

The Balance Sheet

CONE has maintained a conservative balance sheet, indicating that the capital structure consists of more than 70% equity on a total enterprise value basis.

CONE is generally comfortable with the fixed versus floating interest rate mix in the 50-50 range. As of the end of the first quarter, 46% of the debt was fixed and 54% floating, generally in line with CONE’s targeted range.

The gross book value of CONE’s assets is more than $4 billion and the company is a 100% unsecured borrower.

In March, CONE closed an offering of $800 million of senior unsecured notes that consisted of two tranches, including $500 million of 5% senior notes due March 2024 and $300 million of 5.375% senior notes due March 2027. The proceeds were used to fully repurchase and redeem the 6.375% senior unsecured notes that were originally due November 2022 and pay down borrowings outstanding under the revolving credit facility.

In addition to freeing up capacity under the revolver to continue to fund growth and maintain adequate liquidity, this transaction also extended and smoothed out CONE’s debt maturity schedule.

CONE’s weighted average remaining debt term is now over six years, and the company has no debt maturities until 2021. The company is in active dialogue with the credit rating agencies, and recently, S&P upgraded its corporate credit rating to BB- and its issue level rating to BB, maintaining a positive outlook.

Strong Earnings Results

In Q1-17, CONE’s Revenue was $149.3 million, up 27% over the first quarter of 2016, and adjusted EBITDA was $80.7 million, up 29%. Normalized FFO was $0.72 per share, up 14%.

CONE had a very strong bookings quarter as the company leased nearly 150,000 colocation square feet and 18 megawatts of power, totaling $32 million in annualized GAAP revenue, which is the fourth highest leasing quarter ever.

CONE signed a record 480 leases in the first quarter, 22% higher than the previous record of 392 leases. The backlog stood at $44 million, representing more than $290 million in total contract value.

The 480 leases signed in the quarter shattered CONE’s previous record with demand from both cloud and enterprise customers, and the volume was 32% above the prior 8-quarter average. On the latest earnings call, CONE’s CEO, Gary Wojtaszek, explained,

We believe, we are the only publicly-traded data center REIT that truly has a balanced strategy between colocation and large cloud deployments, catering to the broadest spectrum of demand, and are truly differentiating our business model.

CONE previously outlined a plan, inclusive of M&A, to grow the business to $1 billion in revenue and more than $550 million in EBITDA by 2020. This implied a compound annual growth rate of about 20%. As the slide below shows, not only is CONE on track to deliver that plan, but in fact, it’s tracking ahead of where it projected it would be at this point.

In Q1-17, CONE’s normalized FFO increased 33%, in line with revenue and EBITDA growth, while normalized FFO per share grew 14%, driven by the impact of additional equity issued to fund growth and manage leverage.

As you can see below, CONE is increasing guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and normalized FFO per share. The company raised the midpoint of the revenue guidance range by $3 million to reflect an acceleration of the timing of bookings relative to original expectations.

I’m Not Trimming

Now let’s look at CONE’s dividend yield compared to the peer group:

The 3% dividend yield is nothing to get excited about, but the payout ratio is…

Now let’s examine CONE’s P/FFO multiple:

This tells me that CONE is no bargain, but based upon the FFO/share growth chart below, I’m not trimming…

The Bottom Line: For prospective CONE investors, I recommend waiting on a pullback; however, for current shareholders, I consider CONE a solid REIT to hold onto. Given the underlying secular demand trends, and the value proposition that CONE offers (to both enterprise customers and cloud companies), I consider the platform sound. CONE is well positioned to capitalize on these broad opportunities and manage the business and capital structure prudently to maximize returns.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. This is a limited offer, so don't miss out!

Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher on theMaven.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and CONE Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (COR), (QTS), (DFT), (DLR), and (EQIX).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, VER, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.