You Should Buy GM Now

It is apparent that General Motors (NYSE: GM) is cheap no matter what metrics investors take into account. However, any company can be a good buy if its stock is too cheap relative to its value because of pessimistic market sentiment, so at what price will GM be considered as a good buy? In this article, we will take a quick look at GM's fundamentals and determine whether GE deserves its current valuation or if now is a good entry point for its stock.

GM's cheap valuation can be attributed to several reasons. First, automobile manufacturing is a cyclical industry and after a long period of recovery, the industry seems to have lost its steam this year and GM has confirmed the observation by lowering the expected industry volume to "low- 17 million units". Another reason is that the interest rate hikes from the FED have increased borrowing cost, making it more expensive for the general public to purchase vehicles with loans, therefore decreasing demand for new vehicles. In addition to that, auto loans are now at $1.167 Trillion. Combining all these factors, investors fear that GM will take a substantial hit if the general economy cannot sustain its current momentum, therefore Mr. Market is being cautious with GM.

Current situation and standing

According to IBIS word, the major players in the field are as follows:

Company Brand Names Global Market Share General Motors Corp Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac 6.8% Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Ford, Lincoln 6.1% Toyota (NYSE:TM) Toyota, Lexus, Scion 8.9% Honda (NYSE:HMC) Honda, Acura 3.6% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Fiat, Maserati 4.5% Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Nissan 4.8% Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) Volkswagen, Porsche 9.1% Hyundai-Kia (OTC:HYMPY) Hyundai, Kia 2.5%

Company Profit margin ROE Inventory turnover General Motors Corp 5.9% 11.3% 9.1x Ford Motor Company 2.4% 12.4% 12.7x Toyota 6.6% 10.8% 9.7x Honda 4.4% 9.3% 8.1x Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 1.8% 10.9% 7.8x Nissan 5.7% 13.6% 6.9x Volkswagen 2.9% 6.9% 3.9x Hyundai-Kia 5.3% 7.7% 7.2x Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (8.5%) (24.9%) 3.7x

(Information from CapitalIQ)

Income Statement

It is apparent that GM is one of the industry leaders both in market size and profitability. The company is currently doing great, its first-quarter net income rose 34% compared to the same period of 2016 because of the strong pickup truck and SUV sales in the US. Also, GM had sold Opel and Vauxhall to PSA in March for $1.9 Billion, GE said the cash from the deal will be used to repurchase its own shares. The share repurchase program allows GE to purchase up to $4 billion in shares before the end of 2017 of which the firm has purchased $1 billion through March 31, 2017, assuming the firm purchase $1 billion worth stock in the rest of 2017, it will reduce the firm's total shares outstanding by almost 2%.

Over the past 5 years, GM's total revenue steadily hovered around $150 billion and we expect its revenue in 2017 will reach $170 billion given the strong performance in the pickup truck and SUV segments and the increase of average transaction price (ATP). However, we do expect the total number of sales to remain the same or less than that of 2016 as auto sales are apparently slowing as shown by the May sales data. GM has been able to maintain a decent margin over the same period, achieving 13% and 12.9% in 2015 and 2016 respectively, Ford's gross margin in the same period was 12.4% and 11.1%. As GM continues to repurchase its own shares, we believe the number of shares outstanding will drop at least 1% by the end of the year, leaving the number of shares outstanding at around 1.494 billion shares.

Although GM expects an EPS in the range of $6.00-$6.50 in 2017, the cyclical downturn in the auto manufacturing industry may harm the profitability of GM. GM has just lowered its outlook for US 2017 new vehicle sales from "mid-17 million" unit range to the "low 17 million range" confirming that the industry had peaked in 2016 and is now in a cyclical downturn, as the North America market makes up 71.6% of GM's revenue, downturn in the USA market can hugely damage the firm's profitability. However, as long as GM remains the leader in market share, the impact should be limited.

Cash flow Statement

GM has posted a positive operating cash flow for the past 4 years, showing that it has the ability to consistently generate cash. Over the past few years, only in Q1 of 2016 has the firm posted a quarter of negative cash flow from operations which is caused by the significant one-off increase in its pension expense resulting from changes in the value of plan assets possibly due to market volatility at the time.

Investing activities is the firm's cash burner. The increasing use of cash in investing activities is due primarily to increased purchases of leased vehicles, purchases of finance receivables and acquisitions of available for sale marketable securities. All of these helps GM to stabilise its income during a market downturn.

(2016 Year end marketable securities)

(2017 Q1 marketable securities)

In 2016, GM had purchased a large amount of corporate debt and sovereign debt which will provide steady cash flow for the firm. GM has liquidated some of its government debt position in the first quarter of 2017 and we expect GM will continue to unload government debts as global asset prices continue to rise.

GM's current yield stands at 4.4% and some have raised concern that the firm will not be able to sustain such high yield in an industry downturn. We believe GM will at least be able to sustain its current level of dividend base of its cash flow.

GM's payout ratio was 13.9%, 30.0%, 80.1%, 23.1% and 24.8% in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively, showing the firm has the financial capability to maintain its current level of dividend and it should be relatively easy for the firm to raise its dividend. In addition to that, in 2016 GM had spent $19.6B to purchase leased vehicles, cash flow from these leases will certainly improve GM's overall cash flow.

Balance Sheet

Many investors still remember GM went bankrupt because of the huge amount of debts and pension liabilities several years back, and some may even worry history is going to repeat itself. However, after its restructuring effort, GM auto now has over $20 billion in cash and over $36 Billion from the financial division. One of the largest debt obligations came from the pensions, which amount to over $22 Billion. However, as Accrual of pension benefits ceased in 2012 for U.S and Canadian salaried employees, the number of employees eligible for the pension will decrease over time, decreasing GM's debt obligation.

FY2016 Solvency ratios comparison

Company Current Ratio Debt/Equity Debt/Capital General Motors Corp 0.9x 196.7% 65.8% Ford Motor Company 1.2x 488.2% 83% Toyota 1.0x 106.6% 51.6% Honda 1.2x 90% 47.4% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0.8x 105.4% 51.3% Nissan 1.6x 150.3% 60.1% Volkswagen 1.0x 170% 63.0% Hyundai-Kia 1.1x 96% 49% Tesla 1.1x 156.9% 61.1%

From the comparison, we can see that GM's solvency status is normal among the major players in the auto manufacturing industry and should not face a bankruptcy crisis in anytime soon.

Outlook

Drastic changes to the auto manufacturing landscape are unlikely in the short term. Currently GM and Toyota are still leading the pack in terms of profitability and efficiency, their dominances are unlikely to be challenged in the short term as reputation takes time to form and efficiencies rely on all components in the production cycle, therefore, it is not something that can be changed overnight especially when auto manufacturing involves so many different parties. Larger cars with higher fuel consumption will continue to be favoured over compact cars as long as the oil price continues to hover at the current level.

Long term success in the auto manufacturing industry depends on innovation, and needless to say that the next battleground of the industry will be electric vehicles. Over the past 5 years, EVs in the U.S has grown at a 32% CAGR and the trend is likely to continue as infrastructure for EV is continually being built and battery capacity of EV continues to improve extending efficient range for EV.

For now, Tesla seems to have the best EV technology, in addition to that, the firm had also developed a fully functional autonomous driving software for all its vehicle, and therefore we believe Tesla is currently leading the race of EV. GM has also proven itself to be a strong competitor to Tesla by rolling out the Bolt (MSRP: $37,495) which can run for 238 miles per charge. Other firms in the EV market either do not have a global reach or the range of their fully electric model are much shorter than those of Tesla and GM.

Valuation

The Auto manufacturing industry is a mature industry, therefore we believe P/E ratio can be used to reflect the value of the firm. Currently, GM is trading at 5.41 times earnings and the current dividend yield is 4.35% which is slightly higher than past 5 years average 4.28%. At current price, we believe the stock price is undervalued.

Using the DCF valuation method, LTM EPS of $6.46, earning growth rate for the next 5 years to be 0% as the industry has peaked and is expected to decline in the following years, 1.5% as the perpetual growth rate and 10% as the discount rate, we come to the conclusion that the fair value per share should be $72.39.

Ford, the second-largest U.S based automaker is currently trading at 11.9 times earnings, given that GM has a larger market share and higher margins, we believe GM should be given a slightly higher multiple than Ford. Using 12 - 13 times earnings, GM's shares should be trading between $77.52 and $83.98.

Taking an average of 3 valuations, we find that the fair value of GM should be $77.96. (123% upside potential)

Conclusion

GM is a good value bet. It is the largest auto manufacturer based in the US with global distribution channels, it has the technological capability to compete in the electric vehicle segment and it has put significant effort in improving its balance sheet, showing significant improvement of financial health when compared to the beginning of the last market downturn.

As the stock is currently trading significantly below its fair value and providing satisfactory yield, we give the stock a buy recommendation with a target price of $54.5 (Applying 30% margin of safety to the fair value).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.