EIA's Recent Data Release: What We're Seeing

Friday's EIA-914 Monthly Production Report, which provides the market with more accurate production figures (and in turn, demand figures) showed some interesting trends. We previously discussed the May report here and noted that US crude production appears to be much lower than the Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") first calculated (it is, after all, a calculation), and we wanted to highlight a few things.

Texas Production

Here's the updated chart for Texas.

As you can see, what's noteworthy is how production growth has "stalled" in Texas, where the prolific Permian basin is located. The April figures have reversed last month's -11,000 bpd trajectory, but still showed only a 35,000 bpd growth rate. When we average January through April, we're getting a 48,000 bpd average month-over-month growth rate, much less than the market is anticipating for Texas, which accounts for over a third of US production and much of its growth. We’re hesitant to definitively say that production growth won’t be as robust as the market expects and that likely service costs and the reverse of high-grading (perhaps better called "low"-grading) are beginning to play a factor. A few more months of data will establish a clearer trend, particularly as the figures are often revised, but for now, it's good to see that the trend is our friend.

US Production

US production has also declined by a surprising 24,000 bpd, and registered a 9.083 million bpd figure for April, down from a revised 9.107 million bpd in March.

When we dive into the figures, however, we see that much of the fall is attributable to the decline in the Gulf of Mexico. Yet, what is a bit surprising is the size of the decline.

GOM is showing a more than 101,000 bpd decline, which we think could be a statistical anomaly. Perhaps maintenance was a factor? While we didn't expect it to increase materially, given the cadence from the past month, we didn't expect it to decline so dramatically either. If we take a look at the natural gas side, it adds a bit more context. GOM production in natural gas similarly took a nosedive, which is again contrary to the cadence of the previous months.

We'll see more clearly whether this is really an anomaly or a trend, but we think given the sheer size of the decline, it's likely the former and could be related to the timing of reporting of production figures.

In the end, the June EIA 914 report was solid for oil bears and may compel the EIA to revise its WPSR calculations moving forward, which could result in higher inventory draws in future WPSR reports. Given the recent rout in oil prices and oil-related stocks, we'll take any help we can get.

