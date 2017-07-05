Mortgages Are Still Cheap: July 2017 Edition

The cost of buying a house is still out of reach for many want-to-be buyers, but one thing's for sure: mortgages themselves are very cheap. Even though the Federal Reserve is now in a tightening cycle, mortgage rates are still historically a good deal.
Funky Mortgage Rate Patterns
As of 6/29/2017 (per Freddie Mac), the average 30-Year mortgage rate stood at 3.88% for a 30-Year conventional mortgage. The 3.31% we touched in November of 2012 it is not - but that's still historically an awesome deal. By our math, taking that series back to April of 1971, that's in the lowest 5.64% of all weekly average mortgage rates.
The funkiness, however, is that mortgage rates haven't (yet?) followed the Fed up. Here's what the 30-Year looks like overlaid with the Effective Federal Funds Rate:
30-Year Mortgage vs. Effective Fed Funds Rate, July 2017
Interestingly, you can see the mortgage rate is actually in a bit of a downtrend. After an initial period of rising rates post election, rates peaked in March and have since come down almost half a percentage point. Here's a closer look at the numbers post election:
|Date
|Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate
|11/03/16
|3.54%
|11/10/16
|3.57%
|11/17/16
|3.94%
|11/23/16
|4.03%
|12/01/16
|4.08%
|12/08/16
|4.13%
|12/15/16
|4.16%
|12/22/16
|4.30%
|12/29/16
|4.32%
|01/05/17
|4.20%
|01/12/17
|4.12%
|01/19/17
|4.09%
|01/26/17
|4.19%
|02/02/17
|4.19%
|02/09/17
|4.17%
|02/16/17
|4.15%
|02/23/17
|4.16%
|03/02/17
|4.10%
|03/09/17
|4.21%
|03/16/17
|4.30%
|03/23/17
|4.23%
|03/30/17
|4.14%
|04/06/17
|4.10%
|04/13/17
|4.08%
|04/20/17
|3.97%
|04/27/17
|4.03%
|05/04/17
|4.02%
|05/11/17
|4.05%
|05/18/17
|4.02%
|05/25/17
|3.95%
|06/01/17
|3.94%
|06/08/17
|3.89%
|06/15/17
|3.91%
|06/22/17
|3.90%
|06/29/17
|3.88%
Winning the Mortgage Rate War
Mortgage rates are generally (read: when not purchased en masse by a central bank) driven by the market's whims, so keep an eye on Treasury rates to see how longer-term debt is doing in general. A quick glance at 5-Year and 10-Year rates illustrates recent rate changes well:
5- and 10-Year Constant Maturity Treasury Rates
So, if you're in the market to refinance - or if you're flush with cash, looking to buy after swearing off your avocado habit - know that mortgages are cheap. Prices, yes, are not so great - but we'll look into affordability in a future article.