Mortgages Are Still Cheap: July 2017 Edition

The cost of buying a house is still out of reach for many want-to-be buyers, but one thing's for sure: mortgages themselves are very cheap. Even though the Federal Reserve is now in a tightening cycle, mortgage rates are still historically a good deal.

Funky Mortgage Rate Patterns

As of 6/29/2017 (per Freddie Mac), the average 30-Year mortgage rate stood at 3.88% for a 30-Year conventional mortgage. The 3.31% we touched in November of 2012 it is not - but that's still historically an awesome deal. By our math, taking that series back to April of 1971, that's in the lowest 5.64% of all weekly average mortgage rates.

The funkiness, however, is that mortgage rates haven't (yet?) followed the Fed up. Here's what the 30-Year looks like overlaid with the Effective Federal Funds Rate:

30-Year Mortgage vs. Effective Fed Funds Rate, July 2017

Interestingly, you can see the mortgage rate is actually in a bit of a downtrend. After an initial period of rising rates post election, rates peaked in March and have since come down almost half a percentage point. Here's a closer look at the numbers post election:

Date Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate 11/03/16 3.54% 11/10/16 3.57% 11/17/16 3.94% 11/23/16 4.03% 12/01/16 4.08% 12/08/16 4.13% 12/15/16 4.16% 12/22/16 4.30% 12/29/16 4.32% 01/05/17 4.20% 01/12/17 4.12% 01/19/17 4.09% 01/26/17 4.19% 02/02/17 4.19% 02/09/17 4.17% 02/16/17 4.15% 02/23/17 4.16% 03/02/17 4.10% 03/09/17 4.21% 03/16/17 4.30% 03/23/17 4.23% 03/30/17 4.14% 04/06/17 4.10% 04/13/17 4.08% 04/20/17 3.97% 04/27/17 4.03% 05/04/17 4.02% 05/11/17 4.05% 05/18/17 4.02% 05/25/17 3.95% 06/01/17 3.94% 06/08/17 3.89% 06/15/17 3.91% 06/22/17 3.90% 06/29/17 3.88%

Winning the Mortgage Rate War

Mortgage rates are generally (read: when not purchased en masse by a central bank) driven by the market's whims, so keep an eye on Treasury rates to see how longer-term debt is doing in general. A quick glance at 5-Year and 10-Year rates illustrates recent rate changes well:

5- and 10-Year Constant Maturity Treasury Rates

So, if you're in the market to refinance - or if you're flush with cash, looking to buy after swearing off your avocado habit - know that mortgages are cheap. Prices, yes, are not so great - but we'll look into affordability in a future article.