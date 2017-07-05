Clean Energy Fuels Hits Local Snag; Fuel Sales Expand Nationally

Clean Energy Fuels recently sold their Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) plants to BP and agreed to distribute and service rather than produce the RNG.

The town of Fenton, New York is holding up Clean Energy Fuels' (CLNE) expansion into the natural gas distribution-by-truck market.

In May, the town of Fenton had approved CLNE's subsidiary NG Advantage building a gas compression center and truck distribution center there.

In June, protests erupted over the noise and smell of a potential compression/distribution center. Too many trucks, too much gas.

Last week citizens succeeded in halting construction of the site, which had a budget of $8 million. Here is an excerpt from the Gannett (USA Today division) article.

A state Supreme Court judge ordered NG Advantage and the Town of Fenton Planning Board to respond to claims in a 127-page lawsuit brought by the Chenango Valley Central School District that claims the project review process was flawed. NG Advantage CEO Rico Biasetti said he was disappointed by the stop-work order, but expressed confidence the transfer station will eventually get the go-ahead after a full court review.

At the height of distribution each year, the center will run 100 trucks daily in and out of the town, delivering natural gas to industrial customers, allowing them to lower their energy costs by supplanting more expensive fuels.

The plant would have employed 150 people and run 12 large compressors, whose noise, the company claims, would be barely noticeable above the local traffic noise.

The prospect that NG Advantage would be expanding its volume and distribution was one of the more encouraging aspects of the CLNE Q1 earnings call. It was a bright spot during a call in which management reminded investors that the company's new arrangement with BP will result in a major hit to the gross margin on renewable natural gas sales.

The good news, of course, is that with BP's involvement, Clean Energy Fuels will be able to expand the volume of RNG sales a great deal, and in fact, CEO Andrew Littlefair mentioned during the Q4 call that volumes might triple to 200 million gallons of RNG.

It's not clear what the timeline for this projection is, but Clean Energy Fuels does seem to be striking deals involving RNG, seeming to indicate that volumes are increasing. See the recent deals with Republic Services and LA Metro, in which CLNE switched from supplying regular CNG to these entities to supplying renewable CNG, presumably at a higher gross margin.

It does seem that the future of truck and bus fueling will lean increasingly in the direction of renewable energy, including RNG. Government subsidies for RNG give the fuel an economic advantage over diesel.

City and state governments are switching from diesel, gasoline and regular CNG to RNG. One of the latest announcements came from Portland, which plans on going 100% renewable. As part of this effort, Portland is building a plant to turn their sewage into renewable natural gas.

As one might guess, the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas sees tremendous growth in renewable natural gas over the next few years. Johannes Escudero is the CEO of the Coalition, and he was extensively quoted for an article claiming that Biogas RNG has greater growth potential than solar power.

Escudero noted that with another 22 RNG projects in the works and more vehicle fleets switching from fossil fuels to RNG, CRNG expects that 2017’s 375 million ethanol gallon equivalents (EGE) of RNG use will turn into more than 622 million EGE for 2018. The 2018 forecast pegs the breakdown to include the same 81 million EGE for off-site power generation while transportation fuel grows from 294 million EGE for 2017 to 541 million for 2018. This shift will mean just 13 percent of the RNG being used for power and 87 percent for transportation fuel.

How much of this projected 247 million gallon growth from 2017 to 2018 will be produced by BP and distributed by Clean Energy Fuels? A hefty 100 million gallons would certainly take CLNE closer to its stated potential of 200 million gallons annually. And of course it would boost revenues tremendously.

But it is unclear how much of the supply BP and CLNE control. One gets the sense that the market for RNG is limited by the supply and that if CLNE could access more RNG, they would sell more RNG.

UPS recently announced that it will increase its rate of purchase of alternative fuel vehicles by 50% by 2020 from its 2016 rate of purchase. The company also stated that it plans to double its use of alternative fuels (not diesel or gasoline) by 2025, from 2016 levels. These announcements seem to bolster optimism for both CLNE and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), which may sell their near-zero NOx trucks to UPS, Portland, and others.

But back to the NG Advantage news. The State Supreme Court will have a hearing for the case on July 18th. If indeed the fueling station is canceled, how much of the $8 million potential investment is lost is unclear. For a relatively small company like CLNE, any million-dollar lost investment is meaningful.

Whatever the case, the future of Clean Energy Fuels seems expansive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE, WPRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.