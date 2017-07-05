Pfizer In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – BLANK Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Pfizer (PFE) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I’ll also analyze future prospects and explain why I anticipate a slow down in the recent DGRs going forwards.





PFE is what I call a green bean stock in my Garden Portfolio. When I plant green beans in my garden, I know I can expect moderate harvests on a consistent basis. They are the most reliable crop I grow, even if they never exceed my expectations. For this reason, I label an investment a green bean with a yield between 2.5% and 4% with 1 to 10 year DGRs ranging from 5% to 10%. PFE currently has a yield of 3.78%. It is a Dividend Challenger as it has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.



PFE has DGRs of 7.1% 1 year, 7.7% 3 year, and 8.4% 5 year. The 10 year DGR is only 2.3%, but is dragged down by a dividend cut in 2009. I will disregard the 10 year DGR for the purposes of this article, but not the fact that there has been a cut. I like to compare these DGRs to determine whether the dividend growth has been accelerating or slowing down. The 3/5 year DGR is 0.92 so the growth of the last 3 years is equal to 92% of the average growth from the last 5 years. It dips a bit to 0.85 when you look at the 1/5 year DGR ratio, but not to a level that concerns me.



As a measure of valuation, I compare the current yield of 3.78%to the 5 year average yield which is 3.38%. This indicates an undervaluation since for the yield to fall to this 5 year average, the stock would have to reach $37.87 for nearly a 12% climb. Another metric I’ll compare to its own history is the payout ratio. PFE currently has an EPS payout ratio of 107.6% with a 10 year average ratio of 83.1%. The 10 year average is at a level I would start to be concerned by so the current payout ratio is definitely unsettling. I'd expect this high of a payout ratio to form a hard cap based on earnings in the future.





The current high payout ratio can be partially explained by the growth of the last 5 years when keeping the 5 year DGR in mind. The growth of the last 5 years was only 3.3% while the dividend grew at 8.4%. This discrepancy cannot be sustained forever. The estimated growth for the next 5 years does improve to 5.6%, but it is still short of the recent DGRs. This will be a factor in my dividend projections.



One last metric I’ll incorporate into my estimates is the debt to equity ratio. PFE has a D/E of 0.75. While not perfect, it is encouraging that debt levels shouldn’t hamper future dividend payments. However, I do believe the DGR for the next 5 years will be experience a drop to 5-6%. This equals a total dividend payment of $7.40 per share for a 5 year payback of 21.9%. Therefore, each 5 shares held today will generate a “bonus” share through reinvested dividends by July 2022.

PFE seems to be reasonably valued, but its DGR is destined to decelerate in the near future. I covered PFE and two of its competitors Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in Bristol-Myers Squibb Outshines Merck and Pfizer and arrived at a similar conclusion. Besides the extremely high payout ratio, the previous dividend cut is really working against PFE's case for inclusion in my portfolio. I will continue to monitor PFE, but not make any investment at this time.



Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, TGT, T, O, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.