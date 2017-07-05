Gold Gains In Asia Ahead Of Release Of Fed Minutes For June Meeting

Gold prices rose ahead of the Wednesday release of Fed minutes from the June meeting expected to provide greater insight into the chances for another hike this year.

Gold futures rose 0.73% to $1,228.09 troy ounce.

Gold prices bounced back after a sharp fall on Tuesday amid heightened geopolitical risk after North Korea said it had successfully test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea's military and Japan's government confirmed that North Korea had fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" which landed in the Sea of Japan. Tokyo strongly protested what it called a clear violation of UN resolutions. The timing of the launch is significant, coming just days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to curtail North Korea's weapons programs.

Gold ended the previous session down 1.47% at $1,224.34 an ounce, the largest one-day percentage decline since June 15 as a stronger dollar and gains in U.S. equities weighed. Upbeat U.S. manufacturing data on Monday reinforced expectations for another rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year and helped the dollar index to rebound from Friday's nine-month trough.

Trade volumes were likely to remain thin with U.S. markets closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

