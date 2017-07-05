Now Is The Time To Accumulate Simon Property

It’s been a rough couple of months for retailers and their landlords. Retail REITs took another leg down when Amazon (AMZN) announced they intended to acquire Whole Foods (WFM), a brick and mortar retailer. Retail REITs are down because Amazon makes a big bet on the future of brick and mortar stores? I agree it doesn’t make sense. What this does afford is the opportunity to get picky and search for value in the best mall operators. In the case of Simon Property (SPG), the best has fallen with the rest. The stock provides an attractive entry for both income and growth investors. The stock has come back to life after yet another vibrant quarterly report. Despite a small run since early June, I believe now is still an awesome opportunity, and have purchased shares.

Source: Simon Property

Simon's market position

The term 'Class A mall' gets thrown around a lot. I'd like to use a standardized definition, but everyone seems to have a slightly different one. I prefer to break malls into classes by sales per square foot, but the market typically instead looks to market positioning. Simon meets 'A' status by both definitions. As of March 31, sales per square foot came in at $599, compared to $454 in 2010. This is solidly in 'A' territory. Simon also owns quite a few of what some call 'AA' properties grossing over $1000, these malls continue to be the best performing asset classes. Across the portfolio, sales per square foot remain flat since 2016, while many of Simon's competitors have been through hell and back in that same period of time. Market positioning is harder than just picking through a balance sheet, but Simon has a long history of picking the best-positioned assets in top markets. The latter metric is proven by the prior.

‘A’ Malls Continue To Outperform

SPG’s properties are not at all comparable to those of beaten up B and C mall operators such as Washington Prime Group (WPG), and other as I’d call "yield dumpster dives". The performance of malls and their occupancy resilience has largely depended on the quality of the property. Occupancy and rents are holding strong for SPG. Same property NOI is actually growing above the rate of inflation. The two noteworthy figures that beat my expectations and led to my investment. First was the steady 95.6% occupancy, unchanged from 2016 and down only .2% from 2015. Second, and equally if not more important was same property NOI gains. REITs with weak properties operating in weak markets will often show NOI losses to mask underlying issues with the quality of their properties, this has been very commonplace in Alberta REITs during the downturn. Many retail REITs have been creating incentives to hold occupancy. SPG has done the opposite. Same property NOI increased 3.8%. The company has driven this by keeping their portfolio the best in the world. Contrast this with Washington Prime (a popular name on SA), that has literally handed keys back on their mortgages because some of their properties are in such disarray.

A temporarily unloved gem

SPG data by YCharts

FFO per unit is guided to be around $11.50 for the year, valuing SPG at only a 14x multiple. In 2016, just a few short quarters ago the company traded in the mid 20's price/FFO. This correction has been in concert with essentially every other retailer, minus Amazon (AMZN). Simon's share price has taken a hit, but its results haven't. It has been pivoting its malls from a shopping experience to an entertainment one. Consumers will always want to enjoy entertainment, dining, and some great shopping experiences. Simon has the trifecta. How many luxury goods shoppers who shop at Nordstrom (JWN), Saks (OTCPK:HBAYF) or Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) intend on shopping online? This ties back into 'A' malls and experience-based shopping. The reason shoppers frequent these establishments in the first place is because they want to. It's not a matter of ordering granola from Amazon instead of going into a Kroger (KR).

Continuing with the idea of experience-based shopping, look at the tenants SPG is replacing stodgy, old retailers with.

Not only is Simon finding no issue replacing lost tenants, they're finding better tenants. A lot of these new tenants are restaurants, theaters, fine liquor, and decor (until Amazon buys Yum Brands (YUM) or AMC (AMC), I'm sure we'll consider these new tenants e-commerce proof).

The value proposition, today

What makes Simon so interesting is it is a classic case of the market hammering an entire sector, the good and the bad. Are a huge number of malls going to close over the next decade? Yes. Will they be Simon malls? No. Is a reduction in retail space good for Simon? Very much so. What Simon at $160 offers is a compelling dividend growth play. The company offers a 4.4% yield with a 14% CAGR over the past 5 years. The company continues to post solid growth in its portfolio, and trades below historical average multiples. With continued strong performance, the share price will come sooner or later. In the meantime pick up a fast growing 4.4% yield, sit back and hold tight for some impressive multiple expansion.

