Can ConocoPhillips Continue To Outperform?

The company’s net debt ratio will likely drop from almost 40% at the end of 1Q17 to less than 30% by YE2017.

Last week, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), the world's leading independent oil producer in terms of production and reserves, sold a gas-rich asset. Thanks in large part to the asset sales, the company looks well positioned to significantly improve its financial health in the coming quarters which can fuel the stock's outperformance.

Last week, ConocoPhillips said that it has decided to sell its natural gas assets located in Texas's Barnett shale field, which held around 50 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves, to an affiliate of the privately-held Miller Thomson & Partners LLC for $305 million plus net customary adjustments. The most recent net book value of these properties was around $900 million, which means that the company will incur an impairment charge in the second quarter.

Last year, ConocoPhillips produced 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Barnett assets which were spread over 68,000 net acres. The production mix was 55% natural gas and 45% natural gas liquids. The asset sale, which is expected to close in the next quarter, may translate into a less than 5,000 boe per day cut in the company's full-year production forecast, though the company said that it won't have any meaningful impact on the cash flows or other guidance for 2017.

ConocoPhillips has been busy selling assets this year. The company has previously said that it would unload its lower-margin assets, particularly gas-weighted properties in the US. Back in April, the company announced the sale of its gas-rich assets in San Juan basin for around $3 billion, including up to $300 million in contingent payments. The San Juan sale, like the latest transaction, is also expected to close in the third quarter. In addition to this, ConocoPhillips has also recently completed the sale of its oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets for $13.3 billion.

ConocoPhillips's cash reserves will likely climb significantly in the coming quarters as it collects cash proceeds associated with the above-mentioned asset sale. This has put the company in a great position to post significantly better credit metrics when it releases its financial results for the second and third quarters.

At the end of the first quarter of 2017, ConocoPhillips had $26.43 billion of total debt and $3.36 billion of cash reserves. This translated into a net debt of $23.07 billion and a net debt ratio of 39.5%. That's high considering that some of its large-cap its peers, such as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), have a net debt ratio of less than 30%. But ConocoPhillips has announced $16.6 billion of asset sales so far in 2017, primarily in cash. This means that even if the asset sales lift the company's cash reserves by around $8 billion to almost $11.4 billion by the end of the year, then its net debt could drop to around $15 billion. That could bring the company's net debt ratio down to 29.9% (assuming no changes in total equity) by the end of the year, which will be closer to its above-mentioned peers.

ConocoPhillips's financial health could improve further. The company could sell additional North America gas assets, such as its properties in the Anadarko Basin. Furthermore, the company has previously said that it also aims to dispose of 208 million shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), currently valued at around $2 billion, which it received as partial consideration for the sale of Canadian assets. These factors will also push ConocoPhillips's cash reserves higher while reducing the net debt and leverage ratio.

Meanwhile, by selling the high-cost, North American gas and oil sands assets, ConocoPhillips will be able to focus more on its high-margin, oil-rich assets, including its shale oil properties in the Lower 48 states, mainly in Eagle Ford, the Permian Basin, Bakken formation, and Niobrara shale plays. Overall, following the divestitures, the company holds almost 14 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves, with an average cost of supply of less than $35 per barrel. This represents over three decades of production.

Remember that ConocoPhillips was already producing strong levels of cash flows, even when it was operating the high-cost natural gas and Canadian oil sands assets and its average cost of supply was around $40 a barrel. It reported free cash flows of $126 million, $364 million and $444 million in the final three quarters of 2016 (2Q, 3Q, 4Q16 respectively). Its performance in 2Q16 and 3Q16 came on the back of a weak oil (NYSE:WTI) price environment of around $45 a barrel. In the ongoing oil price environment of $46 a barrel, and by focusing on producing oil and gas just from the low-cost assets, I believe ConocoPhillips will continue to report free cash flows.

ConocoPhillips stock has performed relatively well so far in 2017. The company's shares have fallen 12.3% on a year-to-date basis, easily outperforming the broader exploration and production space, as measured by the SPDR S&P Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) which has tumbled 23% in the same period. I think that in the short term, amid weak oil prices, if ConocoPhillips cuts debt meaningfully and continues to report free cash flows then its stock should continue to outperform.

