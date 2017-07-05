Invest In Macy's For The Long Haul

Macy’s (M) is truly an iconic company that has become a household name over the years. Unfortunately, the company has been in a down cycle in recent times as big players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) take over market share from traditional brick and mortar retail stores.

Unfortunately, Macy’s has been struggling with declining comparable sales and lower profitability. This has been attributed to a larger amount of shoppers heading online rather than purchasing through traditional shopping malls.

Macy’s Needs to Utilize Its Real Estate Assets

Macy’s has been slow to leverage out their real estate assets to maximize their profitability. One of Macy’s trademark assets is their real estate portfolio in addition to their core retail business.

CEO Jeff Gennette appears to building upon what former CEO Terry Lundgren had been working on, namely turning around their core business. Staying modern and keeping up with the latest trends is key and is something that Macy’s has been able to do fairly proficiently.

The real question is why has Macy’s been so slow to leverage their real estate? According to Starboard Capital, the value of Macy’s real estate is tremendous. In January 2016, the firm completed an analysis of Macy’s real estate and estimated the total value of Macy’s real estate assets to be around $21 billion. This far exceeds the $7 billion market cap of the company’s stock.

Apparently, Macy’s had not taken up Starboard’s suggestion to utilize their real estate assets properly. The firm sold their stake in Macy’s recently, which indicates that their initial investment thesis failed to pan out. This is mostly due to Macy’s focusing more on the retail business and very little on actually utilizing their brilliant real estate assets they possess.

On a CNBC interview, former CEO Terry Lundgren appeared open to the idea but also seemed hesitant in leveraging out Macy’s real estate assets for fear of being too leveraged. There appears to be little justification for this, and given Macy’s continued decline I believe their real estate assets needs to be utilized properly and in a quicker manner than is currently being done.

Macy’s Recent Sales Report

Needless to say, Macy’s recent sales report was nothing short of a disaster. The company reported a 4.6% decline in comparable sales missing the consensus of a 3.5% decline. Further, operating income dropped another 70 bps. It is clear that the company needs to do more to engage shoppers and bring them back to shopping malls. This is all the more reason for Macy’s to begin utilizing their real estate assets to offset the declining retail sales trends they currently face.

Macy’s stock has been in a downtrend for quite some time, and may soon take another leg down if the critical $20 level is broken to the downside. A strong 6% dividend could serve as a cushion for any future downside for investors.

Source: finviz.com

Macy’s Dividend is Safe For Right Now

Macy’s is a solid company and pays a hefty 6.3% dividend at the time of this writing. The dividend appears safe at this time and is backed by ample cash flow. This dividend can serve as a cushion for investors that believe in a possible long term turnaround story.

Source: ycharts.com

Although Macy's payout ratio is increasing, it is still within a reasonable range to meet all obligations and still pay shareholders the dividend. If profitability continues to decline further, Macy’s dividend could be in jeopardy in the future. As of now, the dividend is safe and suitable for long term investors.

The Death of Brick and Mortar Retail is Overplayed

Many brick and mortar retail stocks has taken a hit this year, and rightfully so. Amazon seems to be the dominant leader in the charge to online shopping. Also, with Amazon’s recent purchase of Whole Foods – brick and mortar retailers now see Amazon as a real threat for venturing into physical retail stores. The current landscape appears to support a move to online shopping, while denouncing traditional brick and mortar companies like Macy’s.

Brick and mortar retail stores are being forced to venture out of traditional apparel in order to stay current. For example, J.C. Penney (JCP) is venturing into appliances as well as contracts with hotels in order to try to regain market share. All of this suggests that retailers are beginning to feel the pain behind Amazon’s continued dominance in the retail arena.

Some analysts suggest that brick and mortar is going away for good. For some niche retailers, this was true. However, the strongest and most relevant brick and mortar retailers will always have a place in the market. The reason is that consumers still like to try before they buy, and having to deal with shipping or packaging returns is an extra step in the purchasing process.

Buy Macy’s Stock in Small Increments

Brick and mortar retail is incredibly cyclical, and investors buying Macy’s at these trough valuations may benefit from a broad recovery in the traditional retail sector. Of course, investors must be prudent to invest only what they can afford to lose.

Investors are going to need patience on this name until the death of retail stigma is proven fully incorrect. Shares may continue sliding lower, but investors can purchase shares at smaller increments to minimize risk. Longer term, I believe that Macy’s will survive as a brick and mortar retailer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.