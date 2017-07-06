J.M. Smucker: Now Is The Time To Buy (As Company Adapts To Food Trends)

Shares of J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) (a producer and marketer of products such as coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening, and ice cream toppings and pet food products) have traded down to 52-week lows along with other major food companies as the entire sector has been out of favor with investors due to various adverse conditions. During the company's latest quarterly earnings announcement, it noted that it has transformed itself to have new capabilities and took specific actions to ensure sustainable long-term growth. The company noted that it was well positioned to succeed with great brands in some of the best food categories. In addition, the company stated that it was capitalizing on current consumer and retail trends shifting its focus to faster growth areas. SJM reiterated that it has a goal to deliver on three key financial priorities: 1) achieving year-over-year earnings per share growth; 2) growing revenue both organically and through acquisitions; and 3) achieving significant cost savings that will provide funding for investments in growth and supports profits. The company noted that fiscal 2017 was an important year for it to prepare for future growth while also being able to deliver near term earnings growth by accelerating cost synergies and managing budgets and costs effectively.

SJM is employing a three-year strategic roadmap to drive sustainable long-term revenue/earnings growth. The company sees the following factors supporting positive long-term growth: 1) its brands participate in excellent categories, coffee, pet food, peanut butter and snacks generally and it is focused on improving its position in the fastest growing segments within such categories; 2) with the mix of leading iconic brands, Folgers, Smuckers, Jiff and Milk-Bone and expanding on trend brands, it has a strong portfolio that is adaptable/flexible to meet consumer needs; and 3) it has reorganized/strengthened key functions within the company to be more agile in responding to consumer needs. With these factors in mind, SJM has recognized that the lives of its consumers have fundamentally changed, and, as a result, it has developed a more sophisticated view of the link between food and the consumers' sense of a more purposeful life. In particular, modern-day consumers expect foods to deliver an enjoyable experience, connect them to people/communities, satisfy cravings, promote health and even define who they are. SJM sees the future consumer choices being driven by trends whereby food increasingly needs to fit into non-traditional fast pace schedules providing instant fulfillment and becoming more personalized to meet specific wellness and functional needs.

SJM realizes that modern-day consumers are unwilling to sacrifice convenience for quality, as they demand both. The company understands that consumers recognize that enjoyment and indulgence are essential to well-balanced lives and will not feel guilty about occasionally choosing indulgence food. As such, foods continue to evoke strong emotions as consumers look for authentic brands with fewer but recognizable ingredients that help them nurture their own identity and connect with others. SJM has found that such consumer ideals apply both to consumers own food choices and what they choose to feed their pets, which are also an integral part of their family. With this in mind, the company believes that companies that embrace and address the accelerating pace of consumer changes can and will thrive. As noted above, SJM's strategic plan is to balance revenue growth with a diligent approach to cost savings allowing it to deliver its earnings per share growth objectives. While the company expects that product line extensions will play a role in its path to growth, its goal is to launch new product platforms that extend the strength of its iconic brands to meet consumer needs. As such, SJM will place increasing emphasis on key growth segments food product within existing and new categories and best transform its portfolio overtime.

SJM sees its greatest growth opportunities with its Jiff, Smucker's Uncrustables, Sahale Snacks, Milk-Bone brands and all of its coffee brands. The company will also extend its current foods business to further align with consumers eating patterns which center around snacking and low-preparation meals. With this in mind, the company sees innovation as critical. With an acceleration of product launches beginning late in fiscal 2018 SJM expects to deliver above average organic growth in fiscal 2019-20, supported by new product platforms planned for Folgers Coffee, Jiff snacking and across its pet snacks brands. The company, with respect to e-commerce, is redefining every aspect of its approach including organization, capabilities and investments. As such, SJM's plans call for 5 percent of its net sales to come from e-commerce in fiscal 2020 with pet food and coffee leading in this area. The company is also increasing its capital expenditures to add new manufacturing capacity, improved flexibility and productivity at several existing manufacturing plants and enhance its information technology capabilities. When SJM completes its capital expenditure plan, its investments will improve efficiencies, lower costs and enhance product quality.

SJM will continue to emphasize cost management by formally adopting a zero-base budgeting program in fiscal year 2018. The company is confident in its ability to deliver incremental cost savings and announced a $100 million increase to its cost management program resulting in $450 million of total annual synergies and cost reductions under its programs by fiscal 2020. Aside from such cost reduction actions, the company continues to expect that acquisitions will still play a part of its future growth. As demonstrated by SJM's recently announced agreement to acquire the Wesson Oil brand, bolt-on transactions provide opportunities to add revenue/earnings growth where it benefits from its existing customers and channels. With SJM's growth strategy in mind, let us briefly review its latest quarterly results. In fiscal fourth quarter 2017, the company recorded GAAP earnings per share of $0.96, a decrease from $1.61 (which included a $0.42 non-cash deferred tax benefit related to the integration of Big Heart Pet Brands - "BHPB"). Excluding an impairment charge and reflecting other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted earnings per share were $1.80, a decrease from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter (excluding tax benefits).

SJM's net sales for its latest quarter decreased by 1 percent (or $24 million) due to declines in pet food/coffee sales. Gross margins decreased to 37.5 percent. Net coffee sales decreased 1 percent due to a lower volume mix being mostly offset by higher net price realization. Coffee business profits decreased 14 percent due to a lower volume mix, an unfavorable price-to-cost relationship and increased marketing expenses. Net sales for consumer foods were flat for 2016 as its spread business had strong results as sales for both the Jiff and Smucker brands were up. Profits for the consumer foods business increased 19 percent due to effective management of supply chain costs and successfully executing its pricing strategies, which more than offset a significant increase in marketing costs. Net sales for the pet food business decreased by 1 percent due to lower price realization across its product portfolio. Sales of its mainstream pet food brands decreased as private label activity impacted brands that participate in the value segment of the cat food category. Pet food business profits decreased 15 percent. International and food service net sales increased 4 percent due to growth across key categories within its food service business and the initial contribution from its launch of the Jif brand in Canada. Profit for such business increased 26 percent due to a favorable volume mix.

SJM expects fiscal 2018 net sales to increase about 1 percent (excluding the Wesson acquisition) due to the full year benefit of several price increases implemented in fiscal 2017 including coffee, peanut butter, oil and Uncrustables. The company expects the net impact of higher commodity costs to be unfavorable in 2018. When considering incremental synergies and cost savings, however, SJM expects adjusted gross margins to increase. The company expects adjusted operating income to increase 2 percent. SJM projects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be $7.85 to $8.05 (excluding the Wesson acquisition). The company expects its earnings performance to be significantly weighted towards the back half of fiscal 2018 due to the timing associated with the recognition of incremental synergies and cost savings. With SJM's fiscal 2018 projections in mind, longer term the outlook for the company and its shares are more positive given that the company's near-term efforts are likely to result in cost control savings, potential improvement in gross and operating margins, debt reduction, share repurchases, and annual dividend increases. As noted above, SJM's recent earnings were adversely effected by weakness in its coffee and pet-food businesses.

While SJM's coffee business has been facing pricing issues, it has been engaged in a plan to boost the results of such business. The company's 5-point plan includes: 1) ensuring consistent taste profiles; 2) transitioning the Folgers roast to a more competitively priced smaller canister; 3) restructuring costs to adjust for lower prices; 4) promoting premium coffee partnerships; and 5) capitalizing on the K-Cup trend. While SJM has a plan to overcome market factors adversely effecting its U.S. coffee division, it is also moving forward to serve the expanding U.S. pet food market after its acquisition of BHPB. (We have noted in an article on the companion pet market that such market has become more desirable as companion pet spending remains strong.) SJM's decision to enter the pet food market represents its recognition that such market is a substantial one that it expects to experience above-average growth over the long-term. The company also recognizes that the pet food market is less subject to the price competitiveness of the "human food" market as a substantial number of pet owners view their pets as family members and are becoming premium shoppers that are willing to purchase premium pet food even in difficult economic times.

We believe that the negativity surrounding food companies (including SJM) and their shares is beginning to peak. Now while we cannot predict a bottom in the company's shares, we believe that investors should consider accumulating SJM's shares on any overall market weakness. There are many uncertainties surrounding SJM and the food market generally. For example, investors are greatly concerned about SJM's ability to compete against popular store-branded products such as those that sell at Trader Joes. Investors are also concerned about the effect of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (NYSE:WF) on the food market generally. While such concerns are legitimate, we find investing during a time when such concerns exist is when the best gains are made. When shocks occur to a staid industry such as the food industry, investors tend to shoot first and ask questions later by assuming that existing players in a market will fail before the battle has even begun. We believe differently and that is why we believe long-term investors should consider beginning a position in SJM's shares on any overall market weakness.

The adversities SJM faces, including in its coffee and pet food businesses, are not to be underestimated but we would never count out the abilities of this over 100-year old company. While some investors might be overly negative on the company's near-term prospects, such investors do not know how successful SJM's stated plans will be to overcome such adversities. The adversities in SJM's U.S. retail pet food business have been due to a short fall in its mainstream pet food brands. Despite near-term pet food business adversities, the company is likely to benefit long-term from its strategy to capitalize on premium pet food trends by offering premium "functional" pet food snacks that favor trends towards natural and high-protein products. A strategy to focus on premium pet food products, however, will take time and money to develop and market such products to establish product brand equity and decrease the company's reliance on lower-margin mainstream pet food products. SJM purchased BHPB to enter the pet food market, but aims to shift the focus of its pet food products towards premium products over the long term. Until SJM establishes a more significant/recognized presence in the premium pet food market, it will remain dependent on specialty pet food retailers for growth.

Weakness in SJM's U.S. coffee division has continued, but it is attempting to improve its coffee business results through its 5-point plan. The company also continues to achieve some cost savings benefits from productivity improvements to offset higher marketing costs and other capacity expansion related initiatives. The company's earnings estimates for fiscal year 2018 is $7.96, and for fiscal year 2019 is $8.38. SJM's forward price to earnings ratio based on 2018 fiscal year earnings is about 14.85 and about 14.10 based on 2019 fiscal year estimates. We should note that SJM's earnings estimates have remained relatively steady for the fiscal years 2018 and 2019 in recent months. We believe a potential investor in SJM should initiate a position in the company's shares on any overall market weakness. Over the long term, SJM's transformative efforts highlighted above will reward shareholders with annual dividend increases, share repurchases and share price appreciation.

