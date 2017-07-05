Does This 10% Yield Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

A buyout is still possible and a small allocation based on valuation still makes sense.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) is a property REIT with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States.

Source: SNR website

New Senior's portfolio is about evenly split between triple-net (NYSE:NNN) leased and managed properties. NOte the high concentration for Holiday.

Source: SNR Q1-2017 presentation

The NNN portfolio has a weighted lease term of about 15 years with guaranteed annual raises and no maturities till 2029. The Tenants are responsible for all expenses and as such the NNN portfolio is the lower risk part of the equation for SNR.

The managed portfolio is where SNR employs on-site management teams to run the properties. SNR is fully exposed to these properties not being fully contracted/leased by individual seniors (tenants).

The demand for senior housing is on a long term upward trajectory due to demographics. SNR while not the largest, can play a role in consolidating this industry in the future through acquisitions, although it is far more likely to be gobbled up by a bigger competitor from a premium.

100% of SNR's Net Operating Income (NOI) is from private-pay. This makes the company completely immune to changes in government reimbursement pay models. The current yield of over 10% makes this one of the highest yielding REITs. The high yield along with the defensive nature of healthcare assets, favourable demographics and immunity from healthcare reform make SNR very appealing as an investment. So we looked deeper...

Financials & Valuation:

in Q1-2017 SNR reported a total NOI of $55.38 million which was a 3.3% decline from Q1-2016. The key driver of this was the decline in the NOI of the managed properties, which fell 5% year on year.

Source: SNR Q1-2017 press release

Part of the total NOI drop was due to property sales but the same store numbers for managed properties still looked weak.

The key driver for the falling NOI was the falling occupancy across both portfolios.

On the managed side the drop was from 88.3% to 86.1%.

The NNN side has also been trending down for several quarters.

Due to the falling occupancy and decreasing NOI, I decided the value the NAV of this company very conservatively. I used the cash NOI only (ignoring straight-line rents) and used what are conservatively high cap rates for such a defensive industry. The NNN portfolio would still deserve a 6% cap rate, specially in a world where Realty Income, a Retail NNN trades at a 5.3% implied cap rate. Applying a 7.5% cap rate to the managed portfolio gives us a NAV of $12.81.

Source: Author's calculations

I think this number is close to the fair value of the company today, but NAV measurement is far from a science. Just moving both cap rates by 50 basis points gives SNR a value very close to its current share price.

On a Price to AFFO metric, the company does appear cheap as well, trading at around 9.5X.

Dividends

SNR has paid a consistent dividend of $0.26 a quarter since its IPO. While the dividends have not grown, the payout ratio is now moving into the red zone.



We are always more interested in where the puck or the payout ratio will be rather than where it has been (hat-tip to the Great One) and hence we are comfortable with high payout ratios while others cower in fear. So by itself the payout ratio has rarely turned us off from any investment, but the trend in this case is alarming and SNR has to show an ability to execute soon.

Conclusion

We think that SNR is cheap and likely to be bought out as part of the consolidation in the industry, most likely by Ventas (VTR). Declining portfolio statistics and high concentration of triple net tenants prevents us from getting too excited about this opportunity. On a scale of 1-10 where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009", I would rate this a 5.5, a weak buy. We own it from a lower price point ($9.10) and are currently holding on the shares.

